Who are Nico Parker's parents? Meet the actress's family

Nico Parker is the youngest daughter of actress Thandiwe Newton and filmmaker Ol Parker.

of actress Thandiwe Newton and filmmaker Ol Parker. Ol and Thandiwe reportedly separated in early 2022 despite being married since 1998.

despite being married since 1998. Nico grew up alongside her two siblings, a sister named Ripley and a brother, Jombe Parker.

Nico Parker's parents and their background information

The Dumbo star was born to Ol Parker, an award-winning English film writer and director, and Thandiwe Newton, a renowned British actress and writer. Thandiwe met Ol Parker in 1996 while working on the TV movie In Your Dreams. Two years later, the duo exchanged their vows.

Over the years, the celebrity couple kept their relationship relatively private, despite their lives being in the limelight. However, Thandiwe never shied away from discussing their marriage, including a 2020 interview with Net-a-Porter where she gushed about her husband. She said,

We’re a unit. My husband has been writing feverishly since Mamma Mia 2 and he’s got a movie that he’ll be directing at the end of this year, so it gives me a wonderful opportunity to support him. I love being around when he directs.

In April 2022, the couple sparked separation rumours after Ol was spotted without wearing his wedding ring. The speculations were later confirmed when she was spotted with American songwriter Lonr in Los Angeles.

A look at Ol Parker's age and early life

Nico Parker's dad, Ol Parker, aged 55 years (as of May 2025), was born in London, United Kingdom, on June 2, 1969. He is an English writer and director best known for writing Now Is Good and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

Parker grew up in the village of Radwinter, Saffron Walden, Essex, and attended Dame Bradbury's School. He later enrolled at Clare College, Cambridge, to pursue English.

Exploring Thandiwe Newton's age and background info

Nico Parker's mom, Thandiwe Newton (aged 52 as of May 2025), was born in Westminster, London, United Kingdom, on November 6, 1972.

Her parents are Nyasha, a Zimbabwean health worker, and Nick Newton, a British lab technician. Thandiwe spent her childhood in Zambia before her family moved to the UK during political unrest.

Thandiwe enrolled at London's Art Educational School to study modern dancing but quit due to a back injury. She ventured into acting and has featured in over 50 movies and TV shows.

During a 2018 SAG-AFTRA panel, the talented British actress talked about her kids joining the film world. Newton said,

I sort of steered the kids away from it, but the reality is that she is so well primed,

She later added,

How extraordinary that my child is exactly who I wish I could have been. I wish I could have had that self-awareness and dignity and no need to people please.

How many children does Thandiwe Newton have?

Thandiwe Newton and her ex-husband Ol Parker share three children: daughters Ripley Parker and Nico, and son Booker Jombe. Ripley, born on December 17, 2000, has since followed in her father's footsteps, establishing herself as a writer signed under Knight Hall Agency Ltd.

Nico was born on December 9, 2004, in Kensal Green, London, United Kingdom, and has ventured into acting. Thandiwe's last-born child, Booker Jombe, was born on March 3, 2014.

How old was Nico Parker when filming The Last of Us?

Nico Parker was 18 when she filmed the American post-apocalyptic drama television series. She joined Season 1 of the HBO series in 2023 and portrayed Sarah Miller, Joel's daughter. The series is based on the popular video game of the same name.

Trivia

Despite some online websites stating Nico Parker is black, she has mixed ethnicity. Her mother is part African as she was born to a Shona Zimbabwean mother.

Nico made her film debut in 2019 playing Milly Farrier in Tim Burton's Dumbo .

playing Milly Farrier in Tim Burton's . Tatler magazine recognised her as a "Bright Young Thing" in 2023.

Her mother, Newton, has received numerous accolades, including a Primetime Emmy and BAFTA awards.

Nico Parker's parents, Thandiwe Newton and Ol Parker, are celebrated talents in film and television. Their creative influence and strong family bond have shaped Nico's promising acting career.

