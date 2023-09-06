Ripley Parker Thandiwe Newton's daughter is an upcoming writer

Who is Ripley Parker? She is a young up-and-coming writer from London, United Kingdom. She is well recognised for being the eldest daughter of film director and screenwriter Ol Parker and actress Thandiwe Newton. Her father wrote and directed the 2018 musical film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Ripley Parker attends the "Ticket To Paradise" World Film Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on 7 September 2022, in London, England. Photo: Lia Toby

Ripley Parker is a celebrity child who gained prominence because of her famous parents. Over the years, she has attended numerous events with her parents, including the EE British Academy Film Awards with her mom in 2019.

Ripley Parker’s profile summary

Full name Ripley Parker Gender Female Date of birth 17 December 2000 Age 22 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth London, United Kingdom Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark Father Thandiwe Newton Mother Ol Parker Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Writer Net worth $2 million

Ripley Parker’s biography

The celebrity daughter was born and raised in London, United Kingdom, where she currently resides. Who are Ripley Parker’s parents? Her parents are Thandiwe (mother), Newton and Ol Parker (father).

Her mother is a famous English Actress and a model best known for her roles in various movies and TV shows such as Beloved (1998), Mission: Impossible 2 (2000), Shade (2003), The Chronicles of Riddick (2004), and The Pursuit of Happyness (2006). Her father is a British director, producer, and screenwriter.

Ripley grew up alongside her two younger siblings, a sister named Nico and a brother named Booker Jombe. Who is Nico Parker's sister? Her sister was born in December 2004. She is an actress best known for appearing in Dumbo (2019), The Last of Us (2023) and Reminiscence (2021).

How old is Ripley Parker?

Ripley Parker and Thandie Newton attend the EE British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall on 10 February 2019 in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett

The British writer is 22 years old as of 2023. When was Ripley Parker born? She was born on 17 December 2000. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career progress

Ripley has followed in her father's footsteps as a writer and is signed with Knight Hall Agency Ltd. She published her first writing piece, an essay titled It's Not OK to Feel Blue (and Other Lies): Inspirational People Open Up About Their Mental Health, in 2019 on Sunday Times.

According to her bio on the Knight Hall Agency website, Ripley is currently working on a YA TV series called The F*ck It Bucket, which focuses on mental health issues faced by numerous British teenagers, especially those surrounding food and body image. Furthermore, she is working on a jukebox musical based on the music of The Smiths and a play about the life and relationships of poet Emily Dickinson.

What is Ripley Parker’s net worth

The British writer has an alleged net worth of $2 million. She primarily earns her income from his career as a writer.

Who is Ripley Parker’s partner?

The young up-and-coming writer is currently not in any romantic relationship with anyone. She is presumed single since she has not revealed any information about her previous and current relationships.

Ripley Parker, Ol Parker, Nico Parker, and Thandie Newton attend Universal Studios' "Wizarding World of Harry Potter Opening" at Universal Studios Hollywood on 5 April 2016. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

What is Ripley Parker's height?

The celebrity child stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 110 pounds or 50 kilograms.

Does Thandiwe Newton have children?

How many children does Thandie Newton have? The renowned Britsh-based actress has three children: two daughters named Nico and Ripley and a son named Booker Jombe.

Ripley Parker’s Movies and TV shows

What movies is Nico Parker in? According to her IMDb profile, Thandiwe Newton’s older daughter is known for her writing roles in Everything Now and Lies We Sing to the Sea, which are currently in post-production.

Ripley Parker is a celebrity child who comes from a family of entertainers. She is a young writer based in London, United Kingdom. She is popular as the daughter of film director and screenwriter Ol Parker and actress Thandiwe Newton. She is currently signed with Knight Hall Agency.

