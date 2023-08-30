Maria Rose Galeotti’s biography: All about Joy Lenz’s daughter

Maria Rose Galeotti is an American celebrity child best known as Bethany Joy Lenz’s daughter with her ex-husband Micheal Galeotti. Bethany, a renowned actress, singer and filmmaker, is widely recognized for starring in the television drama One Tree Hill. On the other hand, Micheal is a former musician who was part of the indie rock music group Enation.

The status of Maria’s parents has constantly put her on the frontline of the paparazzi’s frenzy. However, Bethany and Micheal have kept her from the limelight to give her a shot at a normal life. This is what we know about the celebrity daughter so far.

Maria Rose Galeotti’s profile summary and bio

How old is Maria Rose Galeotti?

Maria Rose Galeotti (aged 12 as of 2023) was born on 23 February 2011 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Maria Rose Galeotti’s parents

Bethany Joy Lenz and Micheal Galeotti exchanged nuptials on 31 December 2005 in a colourful wedding in Hillsboro, Oregon. On 23 February 2011, the duo welcomed their daughter Maria.

Unfortunately, they divorced in March 2012, citing irreconcilable differences. The ex-couple remain friends and are dedicated to raising their daughter with love.

Although Galeotti slipped under the radar after his marriage to Lenz ended, he is still alive.

What is Bethany Joy Lenz famous for?

With a career spanning over three decades, Joy has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. Some of her acting credits include:

Thinner (1996)

(1996) Charmed (2001)

(2001) Felicity (2001)

(2001) The Legacy (2002)

The Guardian (2003)

(2003) Life Unexpected (2010)

(2010) Dexter (2013)

(2013) Home (2016)

(2016) Colony (2017)

(2017) Extortion (2017)

(2017) Grey’s Anatomy (2018)

(2018) Pearson (2019)

(2019) Blindfire (2020)

Good Sam (2022)

(2022) A Biltmore Christmas (2023)

The on-screen star is also recognized for her music as a solo artist and member of the band Everly. She is a co-host on the Drama Queens podcast along with her former One Tree Hill co-stars, Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush.

Why did Bethany Joy Lenz change her name?

Bethany changed her last name to Galeotti following her marriage to former Enation keyboardist Michael Galeotti in 2005. Nonetheless, she changed it back to her initial name when their marriage ended.

What happened to Michael Galeotti?

On 11 January 2016, various sources reported that a friend had found Michael Galeotti, Maria Rose Galeotti’s father, dead in his room. The news claimed that he had died of heart complications and alcohol abuse.

But further investigation revealed that the deceased was Disney star Michael James Galeota. The fact that they shared the same first name and the similarity in their last name were responsible for the confusion.

How much is Maria Rose Galeotti’s net worth?

The teenager lives under the affluence and wealth of his parents. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bethany has an estimated net worth of $1 million in 2023.

Conversely, Micheal’s net worth is allegedly $100,000. The ex-couple has amassed this wealth from their successful careers in the entertainment industry.

Maria Rose Galeotti’s profiles

The celebrity kid is not active on social media. She does not have Twitter, Facebook or Instagram accounts.

Maria Rose Galeotti became famous even before birth thanks to her celebrity parents. She lives in Los Angeles, USA, with her mother, who shares joint custody with her ex-husband.

