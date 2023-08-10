Josephine Becker is the daughter of fashion designer Vera Wang and Arthur Becker

Josephine Becker was raised by savvy entrepreneurs who influenced her outlook on life. Her mother, Vera Wang, is a prominent fashion designer with an A-list clientele, while her father, Arthur Becker, has established himself in the investment and real estate development business. As a Harvard graduate, Josephine has proven to be a beauty with brains.

Josephine Becker is Vera Wang's youngest daughter. Photo: @verawang on Instagram, Steve Eichner on Getty Images (modified by author)

Josephine and her sister Cecilia are the apple of their mother's eye, who often gushes about her girls' beauty and accomplishments. The iconic fashion designer encouraged her daughter to study and keep her career options open. Wang revealed that she turned to fashion design when she failed to make the Olympic figure skating team and that she wants her girls to follow their passion.

Josephine Becker's profiles summary and bio

Full name Josephine Heloise Becker Other names Jojo Date of birth 1993 Age Around 30 years in 2023 Place of birth United States Nationality America Ethnicity Eurasian Gender Female Parents Fashion designer Vera Wang and real estate investor Arthur P. Becker Siblings Sister Cecilia Sloane Becker Alma mater Harvard University Profession Corporate executive Known for Being the daughter of legendary fashion designer Vera Wang

How old is Josephine Becker?

The celebrity daughter was adopted by fashion designer Vera Wang in 1993, soon after she was born. Josephine Becker's age is around 30 years old in 2023. Her elder sister Cecilia Sloane was adopted three years prior in 1990. The siblings were raised in New York City.

Josephine Becker's parents

Josephine was raised by Vera Wang with her ex-husband, investor and real estate developer Arthur Becker. The couple tied the knot in 1989 after dating for nine years. Arthur worked closely with his wife as her business advisor and helped build her brand into a multi-million business empire.

Arthur and the fashion designer divorced in 2012 after 23 years of marriage. They continued to work together in the Vera Wang Company and remained close for the sake of co-parenting their two girls.

When it comes to parenting, Vera raised her daughters to be ready for life. Talking to Harpes Bazaar, the bridal designer revealed she tried not to follow her mother's parenting approach.

My mother was extremely controlled, sort of flawless. And I always tend to be a bit more hippie. She was a Tiger Mother... But she really tried to encourage me to be who I was. I don't live through my kids. But I do know what will happen in life, and I just want them well prepared.

Josephine Becker is the daughter of fashion designer Vera Wang and Arthur Becker. Photo: Phillips John

Josephine Becker's education

Josephine and her sister Cecilia have not let beauty and fashion get in the way of their intelligence. The siblings attended Ivy League schools. Cecilia is an alumnus of the University of Pennsylvania, while her younger sister went to Harvard University, from where she graduated in May 2016.

Taking to Instagram following Josephine Becker's Harvard graduation, Wanga congratulated her youngest daughter on the achievement, writing:

A special day in the life of our family. Congratulations, Josephine Heloise Becker. You earned it.

Josephine later enrolled at the Harvard Business School in 2020. She graduated in May 2022 with a Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Josephine Becker's career

Vera Wang's daughter worked at Authentic Brands Group soon after graduating in 2016. She was in the Merger and Acquisitions department, where she held various positions, including Vice President, Analyst, Associate, and Director.

She left Authentic Brands in 2020 and interned at NBC for three months. She later landed the role of Director of the Rotational Leadership program and Comcast.

What is Josephine Becker's net worth?

Jojo's net worth is unknown. Her mother, Vera Wang, has an estimated worth of $650 million in 2023, while her father, Arthur P. Becker, has a net worth of around $700 million.

Wang and her two daughters have a close bond. Photo: @cetawang on Instagram (modified by author)

What do Vera Wang's daughters do?

Vera's daughters went to Ivy League universities and currently work in the corporate world. The eldest, Cecilia Becker, is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, while the youngest daughter Josephine Becker is an alumnus of Harvard University.

Are Vera Wang's children adopted?

The American-born Chinese designer adopted her two Eurasian daughters, Cecilia and Josephine. Before becoming a mother, Wang never envisioned herself getting married and raising kids. She thought she would become a fashion nun, but her vision changed when Anna Wintour advised her to build a family.

Who is the father of Vera Wang's daughters?

Vera shares her two girls with investor and real estate developer Arthur Becker. The two were married for 23 years, from 1989 to 2012.

What did Vera Wang do when she failed?

Wang was raised by her Chinese immigrant parents in Manhattan's Upper East and started figure skating at eight. In 1968, she competed in the US National Championships but was devastated when she failed to secure a place in the Winter Olympics. The failure marked the end of her athletics career, but it was the beginning of her new passion for fashion.

Why is Vera Wang so popular?

Vera is popular for her iconic wedding collections and stylish red-carpet designs. She has dressed numerous celebrities, including Michelle Obama, Ariana Grande, and the Kardashians.

The fashion designer began her career as the editor of Vogue before she became the design director for Ralph Lauren. In 1990, she established her first bridal boutique in New York with her father's help.

Her business has since expanded out of the US, and she has bridal boutiques in Sydney, Tokyo, and London. Her brand also includes eyewear, fragrance, jewellery, homeware, and ready-to-wear.

Vera established her first bridal boutique in 1990. Photo: Leon Bennett

Josephine Becker prefers to stay out of the limelight. She occasionally accompanies her mother to red-carpet events alongside her elder sister Cecilia.

