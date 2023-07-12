Stacy Van Dyke's age, bio, family, movies, height, profiles, net worth

Stacy Van Dyke is a former American on-screen star best known for starring in the films Tomorrow Coast to Coast (1971), Diagnosis Murder (1993) and Diagnosis Murder: Town Without Pity (2002). In addition, she is a celebrity child widely recognized as Richard Wayne Van Dyke's daughter. Richard, a renowned actor and comedian, is the recipient of multiple awards, including a Grammy, Tony, Golden Globe and four Primetime Emmys.

Although Stacy has been inactive in the showbiz industry since 2002, her blockbusters are still a fan favourite. The celebrity daughter prefers maintaining a low-key profile away from the internet's prying eyes. This is what we know about her so far.

Stacy Van Dyke's profile summary and bio

How old is Stacy Van Dyke?

Stacy Van Dyke (aged 60 as of 2023) was born in 1963 in West Plains, Missouri, USA. However, her exact date of birth remains unknown.

Stacy Van Dyke's parents

Who was Stacy Van Dyke's mother? Van Dyke's parents, Margie Willett and Richard Wayne, first met in 1947 in Danville, Illinois. After dating for a month, they got engaged and relocated to Los Angeles to get married.

The duo got married on 12 February 1948 during a live broadcast of Bride and Groom. After 36 years of marriage, they divorced, citing infidelity as the cause of their separation. Sadly, Margie died in 2008 after succumbing to pancreatic cancer.

Does Stacy Van Dyke have siblings?

The former on-screen star grew up alongside her three siblings, Christian, Carrie Beth and Barry Van Dyke. Christian (born in 1950) debuted as an actor but later chose a corporate career. He was the chair of the Oregon District Attorney's Legislative Committee.

On the other hand, Barry is an actor known for projects like A Twist of the Knife, Airwolf, Galactica, and Heavenly Deposit. Carrie Beth (born in 1961) lives in Los Angeles with her husband, actor and musician Kevin McNally and their two children.

Stacy Van Dyke's height

The celebrity daughter stands 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. Additionally, she weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Stacy has brown hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Is Stacy Van Dyke married?

Stacy reportedly married talented singer and songwriter Mike Breen in 1979, and they share two kids. Their son, Ryan, is following in his father's musical footsteps.

How much is Stacy Van Dyke's net worth?

The Missouri native has an estimated net worth of $300,000 in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her acting career. Conversely, Van comes from a wealthy family, with her father's net worth pegged at $50 million.

Social media presence

Stacy Van Dyke is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts.

Stacy Van Dyke carved out her niche in the spotlight as the scion of Hollywood star Richard Wayne Van Dyke. She has been credited with four TV appearances as of now. The celebrity daughter, however, left the limelight and is currently living a grounded and private lifestyle.

