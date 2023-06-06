The life story of Nina Alu, wife of singer and actor Iggy Pop

Nina Alu is an American celebrity spouse best known as Iggy Pop's third wife. Iggy Pop, a renowned singer, songwriter and actor, is widely recognized as the Godfather of Punk. He was the vocalist and lyricist of the proto-punk band The Stooges. The couple has enjoyed marital bliss for over a decade despite their 22-year-old age difference.

Iggy Pop (L) and Nina Alu at the launch of John Varvatos' first European store. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Despite her husband's prominence, Nina prefers maintaining a low-key lifestyle away from the limelight. This is what we know about her so far.

Nina Alu's profile and bio summary

Full name Nina Alu Nickname Nina Gender Female Date of birth 1 January 1970 Age 53 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace United States of America Current residence Miami, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in kilograms 60 Weight in pounds 132 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Iggy Pop Step-son Eric Benson Famous for Being a celebrity wife

How old is Nina Alu?

Nina Alu (L) and singer Iggy Pop at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards. Photo: Valerie Macon

Source: Getty Images

Nina Alu (aged 53 as of 2023) was born on 1 January 1970 in the United States of America. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Nina Alu's height

The celebrity wife stands 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. Additionally, she weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kilograms). Nina has black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

How much is Nina Alu's net worth?

Alu's professional career has yet to earn a public mention. It is, therefore, difficult to estimate her net worth.

Who is Iggy Pop?

The music icon made his career debut in the 1960s and is well known for his unpredictable and outrageous stage antics, poetic lyrics and distinctive voice. Some of his major hits include:

The Passenger (1977)

(1977) African Man (1979)

(1979) Nice to be Dead (2009)

(2009) King of the Dogs (2009)

(2009) Chocolate Drops (2016)

(2016) Gold (2016)

(2016) Gardenia (2016)

(2016) Free (2019)

(2019) We Are The People (2019)

(2019) Frenzy (2022)

Iggy Pop and Nina Alu at PETA's 30th Anniversary Gala and Humanitarian Awards. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

As an on-screen star, Pop has appeared in numerous films, including

Film Year Hardware 1990 The Lovers on the Bridge 1991 The Brave 1997 Great Expectations 1998 Snow Day 2000 The Brats 2013 Sad Vacation 2016 Bad Reputation 2018 Jane by Charlotte 2021

Iggy Pop's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Iggy has an estimated net worth of $20 million in 2023. His earnings primarily come from his successful musical and acting careers.

How did Iggy Pop and Nina Alu meet?

It was love at first sight when the couple met in 1999. At the time, Alu was an air stewardess. One year later, they moved in together and eventually tied the knot on 22 November 2008. However, Pop has previously been in two failed marriages.

He married Wendy Weissberg in 1968 but divorced on 25 November 1969. In addition, he was in a 15-year-old marriage with Suchi Asano before they separated in 1999.

Does Iggy Pop have children?

Nina Alu and Iggy Pop do not share a child. However, the talented singer has a son (born in 1970) from his previous relationship with Paulette Benson.

Musician Iggy Pop (R) and Nina Alu at the Ray-Ban Aviator: The Essentials Event. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

What is Iggy Pop's diet?

Once a hard-living punk star, Iggy adheres to a strict macrobiotic diet. He primarily consumes plant-based foods.

Iggy Pop's disability

The Snow Day star has scoliosis. As such, one of his legs is an inch-and-a-half shorter than the other. This is because of a sideway curvature of the spine. However, he is healthy and lives a normal life.

Nina Alu has chosen a private lifestyle away from the internet's prying eyes. Nonetheless, her unwavering support for Iggy's career is unmatched.

READ ALSO: Tamara Gilmer's biography: what happened to Rory Feek's first wife?

Briefly published the biography of Tamara Gilmer, an American celebrity ex-wife. She came into the limelight due to her short-lived marriage and divorce from the American singer and songwriter Rory Feek. He is widely known for his country music hits, such as Someone You Used to Know, which was in the top five tracks of 1999.

Since divorcing the American country music singer, Tamara has kept a low profile regarding her life and is rarely seen publicly. Nothing is known about Tamara Gilmer's social media accounts.

Source: Briefly News