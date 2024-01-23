Giveon’s height, age, family, love life and career: The singer's bio

Giveon, real name Giveon Dezmann Evans, is a quick-rising star in the R&B industry with a distinctive style and sound. He has received critical acclaim for his resonant songwriting since breaking into the international scene in 2020. His successful collaborations with top artists like Justin Bieber and Drake have helped cement his name among talented stars.

Giveon during Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center (L). Performing at Eventim Apollo in London. Photo: Joseph Okpako/Amy Sussman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Giveon's love for writing started when he was young. He would write short stories before switching to poems when he grew up. Because of his deep, baritone voice, he never thought singing was his special gift, but artists like Frank Sinatra inspired him to pursue R&B and neo-soul. His sound is mainly influenced by mid-20th-century jazz.

Giveon's profile summary and bio

Full name Giveon Dezmann Evans Date of birth February 21, 1995 Age 28 years old as 2024 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Long Beach, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Height 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m) Weight Approx 68 kg (150 lbs) Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Siblings Two brothers, including John Evans Education Grammy Museum (Music Education), Long Beach Polytechnic High School Profession Singer-songwriter Genre Contemporary R&B, Neo Soul (Vocals and piano) Labels Not So Fast/Epic Records (since 2019) Website giveonofficial.com Social media Instagram Facebook TikTok YouTube Spotify

Giveon's age

The singer was born on February 21, 1995 (28 years old), in Long Beach, California, United States. He was raised by a single mother who ensured the neighbourhood's gang culture did not influence him and his two brothers.

Giveon featured his mother in his solo debut album, Give or Take

The upcoming star often credits his mother for influencing his music career. He told Apple Music that the whole concept of his first album, Give or Take, was him conversing with her.

The first voice on the song, Let Me Go, is his mom telling him how proud she is of him. The entire album resembles a journal, and the songs are experiences he tells her in search of advice.

Giveon during the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at Detroit Opera House. Photo: Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Giveon's girlfriend

The singer is currently single but was previously dating fellow singer Justine Skye. The pair were first linked in 2020 but broke things off about a year later in 2021.

Justin opened up about the break in an Instagram Live, revealing she caught him texting other girls. She also addressed their split in her 2022 single, What a Lie, with lyrics like "Couldn't believe I got that night / Saw the messages in plain sight / How you never thought to delete / Like you wanted me to read and now."

Giveon embraced his baritone voice after hearing Frank Sinatra

The artist's mother made him sing at birthday parties when he was young after discovering he could stay in key. He, however, did not have confidence in his voice until after high school when he did a music education program at the Grammy Museum and learnt about Frank Sinatra.

I gained a lot of confidence in my voice once I discovered Frank Sinatra because I didn't know baritone singers were a thing. Where I'm from no one plays that kind of music so I just thought I sounded weird. Now I'm really grateful for my tone because I stand out.

Giveon and Justin Bieber performing during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Giveon became an international sensation after collaborating with Drake

The Long Beach native rose to prominence following his collaboration with Drake on the 2020 single Chicago Freestyle. The feature earned him a loyal fanbase, which contributed to the success of his EPs Take Time and When It's All Said and Done the same year.

Take Time was nominated for best R&B album at the 2021 Grammys. He also won a BET Award for Best New Artist 2021 and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song for his single Time. The artist has multiple Billboard hits like Heartbreak Anniversary, Stuck on You, and Like I Want You.

Giveon's songs

Song Year Album/EP Let Me Go 2022 Give or Take Scarred 2022 Give or Take Dec 11th 2022 Give or Take This Will Do 2022 Give or Take Tryna Be 2022 Give or Take Make You Mine 2022 Give or Take July 16th 2022 Give or Take For Tonight 2022 Give or Take Lost Me 2022 Give or Take Lie Again 2022 Give or Take Another Heartbreak 2022 Give or Take At Least We Tried 2022 Give or Take Remind Me 2022 Give or Take Unholy Matrimony 2022 Give or Take The Beach 2020 Take Time World We Created 2020 Take Time Favourite Mistake 2020 Take Time This Ain't Love 2020 Take Time Like I Want You 2020 Take Time Heartbreak Anniversary 2020 Take Time Like I Want You 2020 Take Time Vanish 2020 Take Time When It's All Said And Done 2020 When It's All Said And Done Still Your Best 2020 When It's All Said And Done Last Time 2020 When It's All Said And Done Stuck On You 2020 When It's All Said And Done All To Me 2021 When It's All Said And Done...Take Time The First Noel 2023 Single Time 2022 Single (From the motion picture Amsterdam)

Some interesting facts about Giveon

He was named Giveon because his mother wanted him to grow up as a giving person.

He was previously employed as a mascot at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. and made music part-time.

He worked as a dog walker in his neighbourhood before his rise in the industry.

The singer is influenced by 1960s and 1970s jazz and looks up to the late Frank Sinatra, Barry White, Frank Ocean, Sampha, Adele, and Drake.

He stopped writing short stories and switched to poems to ensure he got quick feedback from his peers.

He wrote his first song at age 11 after a breakup with his girlfriend in fifth grade.

He was confused for Sampha when his collaboration with Drake on Chicago Freestyle was first released.

Giveon during the GQ Men of the Year event at Bar Marmont. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Giveon's FAQs

The singer's rise has earned him a fanbase who want to know more about his life. Here are some frequently asked questions about him.

Why is Giveon so popular?

The singer gained popularity following his collaboration with Drake on his 2020 single, Chicago Freestyle. He later collaborated with Justin Bieber on the Grammy-nominated hit Peaches (2021). His style of music and lyrical choice have been praised by fans and critics who find his work relatable.

How old is Giveon?

The Heartbreak Anniversary hitmaker is currently 28 years old. He will celebrate his 29th birthday on February 21, 2024.

Where is Giveon from?

The R&B star hails from Long Beach, California.

Where was Giveon raised?

He was raised alongside his two brothers on the East side of Long Beach, California.

Giveon during the BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

How tall is Giveon?

Giveon's height is approximately 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m). He weighs around 68 kg (150 lbs).

Is Giveon gay?

The singer has never addressed his sexual orientation. He previously dated singer Justin Skye.

How many albums does Giveon have?

The singer has released one solo studio album, Give or Take (2022). He also has two EPs, When It's All Said and Done (2020) and Take Time (2020). He released the compilation album When It's All Said and Done...Take Time, a combination of his two EPs, in 2021.

Has Giveon gone on tour?

Giveon's tour dates for 2024 are yet to be announced, but he has been on two major tours in his career. Timeless Tour (2021) was his first tour, followed by Give or Take Tour (2022). Previous tours consisted of Giveon's concerts in North America, including Canada.

Giveon performing during the Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Photo: Astrida Valigorsky

Source: Getty Images

Giveon is one of the most talented R&B newcomers. His rise has been quick, and he expected to grow even bigger, given his unique singing and writing style.

Source: Briefly News