Giveon’s height, age, family, love life and career: The singer's bio
Giveon's height, age, family, love life and career: The singer's bio

by  Alice Wabwile

Giveon, real name Giveon Dezmann Evans, is a quick-rising star in the R&B industry with a distinctive style and sound. He has received critical acclaim for his resonant songwriting since breaking into the international scene in 2020. His successful collaborations with top artists like Justin Bieber and Drake have helped cement his name among talented stars.

American singer Giveon
Giveon during Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center (L). Performing at Eventim Apollo in London. Photo: Joseph Okpako/Amy Sussman (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Giveon's love for writing started when he was young. He would write short stories before switching to poems when he grew up. Because of his deep, baritone voice, he never thought singing was his special gift, but artists like Frank Sinatra inspired him to pursue R&B and neo-soul. His sound is mainly influenced by mid-20th-century jazz.

Giveon's profile summary and bio

Full nameGiveon Dezmann Evans
Date of birthFebruary 21, 1995
Age28 years old as 2024
Birth signPisces
Place of birthLong Beach, California, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfro-American
Height5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m)
WeightApprox 68 kg (150 lbs)
Eye colourDark brown
Hair colourBlack
GenderMale
Sexual orientationStraight
Relationship statusSingle
SiblingsTwo brothers, including John Evans
EducationGrammy Museum (Music Education), Long Beach Polytechnic High School
ProfessionSinger-songwriter
GenreContemporary R&B, Neo Soul (Vocals and piano)
LabelsNot So Fast/Epic Records (since 2019)
Websitegiveonofficial.com
Social mediaX (Twitter)InstagramFacebookTikTokYouTubeSpotify

Giveon's age

The singer was born on February 21, 1995 (28 years old), in Long Beach, California, United States. He was raised by a single mother who ensured the neighbourhood's gang culture did not influence him and his two brothers.

Giveon featured his mother in his solo debut album, Give or Take

The upcoming star often credits his mother for influencing his music career. He told Apple Music that the whole concept of his first album, Give or Take, was him conversing with her.

The first voice on the song, Let Me Go, is his mom telling him how proud she is of him. The entire album resembles a journal, and the songs are experiences he tells her in search of advice.

Giveon's interesting facts
Giveon during the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at Detroit Opera House. Photo: Taylor Hill (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Giveon's girlfriend

The singer is currently single but was previously dating fellow singer Justine Skye. The pair were first linked in 2020 but broke things off about a year later in 2021.

Justin opened up about the break in an Instagram Live, revealing she caught him texting other girls. She also addressed their split in her 2022 single, What a Lie, with lyrics like "Couldn't believe I got that night / Saw the messages in plain sight / How you never thought to delete / Like you wanted me to read and now."

Giveon embraced his baritone voice after hearing Frank Sinatra

The artist's mother made him sing at birthday parties when he was young after discovering he could stay in key. He, however, did not have confidence in his voice until after high school when he did a music education program at the Grammy Museum and learnt about Frank Sinatra.

I gained a lot of confidence in my voice once I discovered Frank Sinatra because I didn't know baritone singers were a thing. Where I'm from no one plays that kind of music so I just thought I sounded weird. Now I'm really grateful for my tone because I stand out.

Artists Justin Bieber and Giveon
Giveon and Justin Bieber performing during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Photo: Emma McIntyre
Source: Getty Images

Giveon became an international sensation after collaborating with Drake

The Long Beach native rose to prominence following his collaboration with Drake on the 2020 single Chicago Freestyle. The feature earned him a loyal fanbase, which contributed to the success of his EPs Take Time and When It's All Said and Done the same year.

Take Time was nominated for best R&B album at the 2021 Grammys. He also won a BET Award for Best New Artist 2021 and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song for his single Time. The artist has multiple Billboard hits like Heartbreak Anniversary, Stuck on You, and Like I Want You.

Giveon's songs

SongYearAlbum/EP
Let Me Go2022Give or Take
Scarred2022Give or Take
Dec 11th2022Give or Take
This Will Do2022Give or Take
Tryna Be2022Give or Take
Make You Mine2022Give or Take
July 16th2022Give or Take
For Tonight2022Give or Take
Lost Me2022Give or Take
Lie Again2022Give or Take
Another Heartbreak2022Give or Take
At Least We Tried2022Give or Take
Remind Me2022Give or Take
Unholy Matrimony2022Give or Take
The Beach2020Take Time
World We Created2020Take Time
Favourite Mistake2020Take Time
This Ain't Love2020Take Time
Like I Want You2020Take Time
Heartbreak Anniversary2020Take Time
Like I Want You2020Take Time
Vanish2020Take Time
When It's All Said And Done2020When It's All Said And Done
Still Your Best2020When It's All Said And Done
Last Time2020When It's All Said And Done
Stuck On You2020When It's All Said And Done
All To Me2021When It's All Said And Done...Take Time
The First Noel2023Single
Time2022Single (From the motion picture Amsterdam)

Some interesting facts about Giveon

  • He was named Giveon because his mother wanted him to grow up as a giving person.
  • He was previously employed as a mascot at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. and made music part-time.
  • He worked as a dog walker in his neighbourhood before his rise in the industry.
  • The singer is influenced by 1960s and 1970s jazz and looks up to the late Frank Sinatra, Barry White, Frank Ocean, Sampha, Adele, and Drake.
  • He stopped writing short stories and switched to poems to ensure he got quick feedback from his peers.
  • He wrote his first song at age 11 after a breakup with his girlfriend in fifth grade.
  • He was confused for Sampha when his collaboration with Drake on Chicago Freestyle was first released.
Singer Giveon's bio
Giveon during the GQ Men of the Year event at Bar Marmont. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Source: Getty Images

Giveon's FAQs

The singer's rise has earned him a fanbase who want to know more about his life. Here are some frequently asked questions about him.

Why is Giveon so popular?

The singer gained popularity following his collaboration with Drake on his 2020 single, Chicago Freestyle. He later collaborated with Justin Bieber on the Grammy-nominated hit Peaches (2021). His style of music and lyrical choice have been praised by fans and critics who find his work relatable.

How old is Giveon?

The Heartbreak Anniversary hitmaker is currently 28 years old. He will celebrate his 29th birthday on February 21, 2024.

Where is Giveon from?

The R&B star hails from Long Beach, California.

Where was Giveon raised?

He was raised alongside his two brothers on the East side of Long Beach, California.

Giveon's BET Award
Giveon during the BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paras Griffin
Source: Getty Images

How tall is Giveon?

Giveon's height is approximately 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m). He weighs around 68 kg (150 lbs).

Is Giveon gay?

The singer has never addressed his sexual orientation. He previously dated singer Justin Skye.

How many albums does Giveon have?

The singer has released one solo studio album, Give or Take (2022). He also has two EPs, When It's All Said and Done (2020) and Take Time (2020). He released the compilation album When It's All Said and Done...Take Time, a combination of his two EPs, in 2021.

Has Giveon gone on tour?

Giveon's tour dates for 2024 are yet to be announced, but he has been on two major tours in his career. Timeless Tour (2021) was his first tour, followed by Give or Take Tour (2022). Previous tours consisted of Giveon's concerts in North America, including Canada.

Giveon on stage
Giveon performing during the Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Photo: Astrida Valigorsky
Source: Getty Images

Giveon is one of the most talented R&B newcomers. His rise has been quick, and he expected to grow even bigger, given his unique singing and writing style.

