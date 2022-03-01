Who is Justin Bieber's mom? The sad and inspiring life story of Pattie Mallette

Who is Justin Bieber's mom? Pattie Mallette is a Canadian author and film producer. She is famous as the mother of Justin Drew Bieber, a well-known Canadian singer. However, there is a lot of information people do not know about the mother of the pop sensation. Read more in this article to get the sad and inspiring story of Mallette.

Who is Justin Bieber's mom? Born Patricia Elizabeth 'Pattie' Mallette, she is a single mother who became pregnant with Justin at 17 years of age. Following Justin's successful singing career, his fans have wanted to know the woman behind his success. This article has more about Pattie Mallette's house, age, net worth, career, among other details you would love to know.

Profiles

Real Name : Patricia Elizabeth 'Pattie' Mallette

: Patricia Elizabeth 'Pattie' Mallette Date of birth : April 2, 1976

: April 2, 1976 Age: 46 years as of 2022

46 years as of 2022 Pattie Mallette's height : 4 ft 7 inch

: 4 ft 7 inch Pattie Mallette's weight: 50kgs

50kgs Birthplace: Canada

Canada Zodiac Sign : Aries

: Aries Nationality : Canadian

: Canadian Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Profession: Author and Producer

Author and Producer Father : Bruce

: Bruce Mother: Diana Mallette

Diana Mallette Pattie Mallette's children : Justin Bieber

: Justin Bieber Husband: Jeremy Bieber (ex)

Jeremy Bieber (ex) Pattie Mallette's Instagram : @pattiemallette

: @pattiemallette Net worth: $20 million

$20 million Pattie Mallette's Twitter: @pattiemallette

Background info

How old is Pattie Mallette? The mother of pop sensation Justin Bieber was born on April 2, 1975, in Stratford, Ontario, Canada. Therefore, Pattie Mallette's age is 46 years as of 2022. She holds Canadian nationality and belongs to mixed ethnicity with Canadian and French ancestry.

Parents and family

She was born to her French Canadian parents, Bruce and Diane Mallette, who later divorced when she was two years old. Her father abandoned them at a tender age, which left her devastated. At the age of five, she lost her older sister, who succumbed to a road accident. Besides that, she has an older brother named Chris.

Pattie Mallette's husband

She has been in an off relationship with Jeremy Bieber. The two met when she was 15 years, but their relationship did not last long. They came to reunite later. They got a kid together, but their reunion lasted for a short while. The abandonment from her partner made her work even harder to raise her son. Who is the husband of Pattie Mallette? She is currently single, and there are no details of being in another relationship.

Childhood and assault

Following her parents' divorce, she experienced a very tragic childhood. She experienced sexual abuse and struggled with addiction. She even attempted suicide.

Her molesters included a male babysitter, grandfather of one of her friends, and mature neighbourhood kids. Her abuse continued until she was 14 before she later experienced rape at 15.

Drug addiction

Following the traumatic environment that she grew up in, she was exposed to drugs such as alcohol and marijuana at a tender age. Besides, she was once suspended from school for vandalising school property and shoplifting to raise money to buy drugs. At the age of 16, she left home to stay alone.

To finance her lifestyle, she started drug dealings and doing petty theft. The whole experience left her feeling lonely, depressed and that is when suicidal thoughts came in. At 17, she made her first suicide attempt by throwing herself in front of a truck. She sustained severe injuries that led her to be admitted to a mental ward later.

Pattie Mallette's career

At the age of 10, she had an opportunity to feature in two theatrical productions in the Stratford Shakespeare Festival, a famous festival attracting millions of tourists across the globe.

Her prowess in acting, followed by her numerous awards and recognition, landed her a deal with a Toronto-based talent agent. Unfortunately, the agreement required her to travel to Toronto every weekend, a thing her parents would not afford. The whole experience left her devastated and her dreams shattered.

She produced a short film that starred actress Ali Landry. She was also featured in Huckabee, a TV show hosted by Mike Huckabee. In addition, she made appearances on Romper Room and Big Top Talent when she was just nine years.

What does Pattie Mallette do for a living? Besides being a film producer, she is also an established author of the New York Times bestselling autobiography Nowhere But Up, published in 2012.

Pattie Mallette's book

In her book, Nowhere But Up, she details her teenage years and the things she went through. She talks of how she abused drugs and sexually assaulted and attempted suicide, all because she felt abandoned and unloved.

She could hardly believe that God would ever care for her following her story. But her story inspires the readers that there is always hope even in the darkest of places, and there is always room for another chance for those who believe they are a lost cause.

Pattie Mallette's movies and TV appearances

2011: Biebermania!

2011: Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

2012: Today Show

2012: To Write Love on Her Arms

2012: Weekend Today

2012: Huckabee

2012: The Hour

2013: Justin Bieber's Believe

2013: Crescendo

2015: Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber

Pattie Mallette's net worth

Despite coming from a humble background and struggling through her teenage years, Mallette has made it in life with a net worth estimated at $20 million. Her success has been attributed to her son's successful music career. Besides, Mallette has been a very humble person working throughout her career.

Does Justin Bieber support his parents financially? He does support them. Justin bought his father a house valued at close to a million bucks, and he usually gives him a generous allowance. He also does more for his mother. Where does Pattie Mallette live now? She is living in Hawaii.

Above is everything you would love to know about Pattie Mallette. Most people know her as Justin Bieber's mom, but she has an incredible journey of her own. Her story is sad yet a great inspiration to the readers. Get to learn that what was once broken can be whole. This is following her painful journey of redemption.

