Who is Susan Andrews? Age, children, husband, parents, career, profiles, worth

If you are a primetime TV enthusiast, you must have come across political commentator Tucker Carlson. He is an American celebrated political commentator and TV host. Despite his conservative political views airing daily on television, his fans have expressed interest in knowing the woman in his life. So, who is Carlson married to? He is happily married to Susan Andrews. Who is she? How old is she? Get more info about Tucker Carlson's wife Susan Andrews, below!

How old is Susan Andrews? The American celebrity wife was born on September 4, 1969. Thus, Susan Andrews's age is 52 years as of 2022. She came to the limelight following her marriage to famous Fox News host Tucker Carlson. His popularity has made people curious to know details about the woman in his life. This article has details about her age, net worth, career, education, among other exciting information that you would love to know.

Susan Andrews's profiles

Name : Susan Andrews Carlson

: Susan Andrews Carlson Gender : Female

: Female Year of birth : 1969

: 1969 Age : 52 years old (as of 2022)

: 52 years old (as of 2022) Birthplace: Rhode Island, United States

Rhode Island, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Susan Andrews's father: Reverend George E. Andrews II

Reverend George E. Andrews II Marital status: Married

Married Sexuality: Straight

Straight Children: 4

4 Daughters: Dorothy, Lillie, and Hopie

Dorothy, Lillie, and Hopie Son : Buckley

: Buckley Residence : Washington, DC

: Washington, DC Husband: Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson Occupation : Housewife

: Housewife Famous for: Wife of Carlos Tucker, American journalist

Wife of Carlos Tucker, American journalist Zodiac Sign : Virgo

: Virgo Religion: Christianity

Christianity Residence : Kent District, Washington DC, USA

: Kent District, Washington DC, USA Height: 5'5' ft

5'5' ft Weight: 62 kg, 136 lbs

62 kg, 136 lbs Bra size: 32B

32B Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Blonde

Early life

Susan was born in the United States of America. She belongs to the white Caucasian ethnicity and has a zodiac sign of Virgo. Her father's name is Reverend George E, and details about the mother and the siblings are not yet made public. Her father being a Reverend, she was brought up in a strict religious environment. She credits her success to the discipline and hard work she was instilled by her parent while still young.

Susan Andrews's education

Her parents wanted the best of her and her other siblings, and thus, they took them to the best schools. To start with, she enrolled at St. Georges School for her high school education. She later proceeded to university later in life.

Susan Andrews's marriage

Who is Carlson Tucker's wife? Susan is celebrated as the lovely wife to the Fox News host. Their relationship began in high school, St. George's School, where they schooled together. This enviable couple has been married for many years now, and they are famous for their strong bond and a long time union.

After a long time dating, the high school lovebirds formalized their union in 1991 in a colourful wedding ceremony attended by their family, friends, and former high school mates.

In the early 2000s, Tucker was faced with sexual assault accusations, which almost threatened his career. Thanks to his supportive wife, who stood steadfast and supported him all through.

Susan Andrews's children

The couple is blessed with four children. Three daughters named Hopie, Lillie, Dorothy, and a son named Buckley. Together with their four lovely children, they live in Washington DC's District Kent neighbourhood.

Husband

Carlson, whose real name is Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson, was born on May 16, 1969, in San Francisco, California. He graduated from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1992 with a Bachelor of Arts in history.

Tucker was appointed as a co-host of CNN's Crossfire show back in 2001, where he had an opportunity to serve for four years. After that, he landed a hosting job at MSNBC, where he hosted the show, Tucker. However, he did not last long as the show had only three seasons.

His career breakthrough was in 2009 when he joined Fox News Channel as a news commentator. He became famous following his American political talk show Tucker Carlson Tonight. Besides, he was involved in other Fox News Channel episodes such as Fox with Friends, Hannity, and Special Report with Bret Baier.

Career

Susan has maintained a private life despite being married to a famous man. Thus, little is known about what she does for a living. But she is a member of the board of St. Andrews School, the same school where her father once served as a principal. There are also details that she once worked for organizations such as St. Patrick, FCPS and At Your Service Hospitality Management LLC.

Susan Andrews's net worth

Details about her net worth are not provided. But that of the husband is known. His net worth is about $30 million. Having worked with reputable names like the New York Times Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, The Weekly Standard, among others, he has created a name for himself in the media industry. His vast experience and immense prowess in his work have made him earn a huge salary, and he is also one of the richest TV personalities in the US.

Above is everything you would love to know about Susan Andrews. She is living proof of what many may term as blessed by association. She has no regrets about being married to a celebrity, which has made her who she is today. Besides, she has also proved that true love still exists by how she has managed to support her husband, even during difficult and trying times they have been through together.

