Being a celebrity is hard to keep off the public eye. Fans will always want to know the stars' kind of life, net worth, and other personal info! The case is no different for Julianna Rose Mauriello. But who is she? Julianna is a celebrated American actress, singer, and dancer. Why is she famous? What is her net worth? Get this info and much more in this article!

What is Julianna Rose Mauriello's age? The American celebrity was born on May 26, 1991, in Irvington, New York. She will be turning 31 years as of May 26, 2022. She came to the limelight following her role as Stephanie in Lazy Town. Read more about her info here!

Julianna Rose Mauriello's biography

Mauriello was born in a family with a background in performing arts, and the whole idea fascinated her at a very young age. She watched her elder siblings performing in various school plays and theatre performances, which encouraged her to pursue the course at a tender age. This article has more about her family, education, career, net worth, among other exciting details that you would love to know.

Background info and family

She was born to both parents in Irvington, New York. Her religion is Christian, and she holds a mixed ethnic background. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

She has an elder brother and a sister. The sister, Alex Mauriello, is an actress, and she had a significant impact on her life, as she inspired her to start learning the performing arts.

She enrolled at New York City's Performing Arts School to fine-tune her skills. However, they did not stay for long in Irvington as the family later relocated to Manhattan.

Boyfriend

She is currently single. Previously, she dated Amanda Burwasse, an American actress, from 2004 to 2008. She has also been rumoured to have dated the American rapper Lil Jon.

Education

She attended New York City's Performing Arts School before moving to Middlebury College and graduating. She later attended Ivy League school in New York City. She later enrolled for a master's degree in occupational therapy at the prestigious Columbia University. She is now a certified occupational therapist.

Julianna Rose Mauriello's acting career

Rose started acting at the age of 5 and made a Broadway appearance when she was fourteen. She appeared as a child in a party scene of the Nutcracker at SUNNY purchase. She, however, started professional acting in 2002, when she signed a contract with her first agent, Nancy Carson. Her first role was of Lil Titch in the revival of a Rodgers & Hammerstein classic, Oklahoma. She also went ahead to feature in other movies.

Following her first professional stage performances, she appeared in Gypsy: A Musical Fable. Additionally to her stage, she made commercials and speciality films, working with Disney Entertainment, Volvo, Wendy's, and AstraZeneca (Nexium).

Rose Mauriello on Lazy Town

She is famous for her role as Stephanie in the children's TV series Lazy Town. She was only eight years old when she landed the role.

Julianna Rose Mauriello awards

In 2006, she was selected by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences as a nominee for its Daytime Emmy Award, Outstanding Performer in a Children Series. She also received a nomination in the International category by the British Academy of Film and TV Arts.

Julianna Rose Mauriello's movies and TV shows

Over the years, the celebrated actress had starred in many movies and TV shows since joining the industry back in 1999, when she was a kid. Below are some of the films and TV shows she appeared in:

TV shows

2013: The Doc Files

2008: LazyTown Extra as Stephanie

2004-2007: LazyTown as Stephanie

2005: Maya & Miguel as Julianna

2002-2004: Max & Ruby as Ruby

Films

1999: Bonne Nuit as Trixie Bottom

What is Julianna Rose Mauriello doing now?

She has been out of the limelight for quite some time. She attended Columbia University, where she graduated with a master's degree in Occupational Therapy. She is now focused on pursuing a career in occupational therapy. Hopefully, she could return to the movie industry soon. She is also active on social media platforms, where she is currently a TikTok sensation.

How much is Julianna Rose Mauriello's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Stephanie from Lazy Town is estimated to have a net worth of $2 million. She acquired her fortunes from her successful acting career that spanned over a decade. However, she is expected to be worth more in the future now that she is doubling as an occupational therapist.

Above is every detail you would love to know about Julianna Rose Mauriello. The American celebrity actress is an avid dancer, taking ballet, jazz, tap, and Irish step classes. In addition, she loves riding her razor scooter all over the city.

