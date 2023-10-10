Who is Lucy Liu's husband or baby daddy? All about her dating history

When actress Lucy Liu is not dominating the big screen through her undeniable acting skills, she works behind the camera as a director or producer, with humanitarian experience as a UNICEF Ambassador. Is her personal life as successful as her professional one, and what do we know about Lucy Liu's husband? Learn about interesting facts about Lucy and her relationship status.

Actress Lucy Liu backstage at ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on Friday, March 10, 2023. Photo: Todd Owyoung

Source: Getty Images

The actress is known to be fiercely private about her personal life, especially her romantic relationships. Despite her reclusive approach to her love life publicly, there is some widely reported information regarding her potential previous partners.

Profile and bio summary

Full name Lucy Alexis Liu Nickname 'Yu Ling' (professional moniker) Date of birth December 2, 1968 Age 54 years as of October 2023 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace New York City, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Spiritual Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Asian-American Gender Female Height 160 cm or 1.6 m Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Tom Liu and Cecilia Liu Children One son (Rockwell Lloyd Liu) Profession Actress, voice actress, model, director, producer, visual artist and narrator Education Stuyvesant High School New York University University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance New York Studio School of Drawing, Painting and Sculpture Magnet School of Innovation and Applied Learning Native language Fluent in English, Italian, Spanish, and Mandarin Chinese Net worth $16 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Lucy gained fame through her hit roles in productions like Charlie’s Angels, Kill Bill, Ally McBeal, and Elementary. Unbeknownst to her TV fans, she was already making a name for herself as a promising young artist in the mid-1990s. Lucy used the moniker Yu Ling to showcase her artwork in Los Angeles, Miami, Munich, and London.

How old is Lucy Liu?

The talented actress was born on December 2, 1968, making Lucy Liu's age 54 at the time of writing. She has been active since 1991.

Lucy Liu's height

Lucy stands at 160 cm or 1.6 m. Although she mostly plays tough, intimidating characters, she has a conservative height.

Lucy Liu's nationality and ethnicity

Lucy Liu's family background has fans wondering whether she is an American or an Asian national. Born in New York City, she is an American citizen. Lucy Liu's parents, Tom Liu and Cecilia Liu, originate from China. Tom was born in Shanghai, and Cecilia was born in Beijing.

Lucy Liu, Dame Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler at the ’Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ UK Special Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 07, 2023 in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang

Source: Getty Images

Does Lucy Liu have a husband?

News of Lucy Liu's child arriving in 2015 sparked the public's interest in her romantic life since many were unaware of her being in a serious relationship. She is unmarried as of 2023 and has never wed.

Lucy's dating life is not highly publicised, as she keeps her relationships out of the limelight. There is some limited information, though. She was linked to fellow actor George Clooney in 2000, but despite red-carpet appearances together and sharing a New Year's Eve kiss in 2006, they never confirmed their relationship.

She was then linked to Zac Helm in 2002, a director, screenwriter, and producer. They were allegedly engaged during their time together but split in the same year they got engaged, around two years after they were first linked. Lucy and former professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko were linked in 2008, with no official confirmation from either party.

Actor and producer Will McCormack was rumoured to be dating Lucy between 2004 and 2007, with no further details regarding the potential relationship. The actress was then linked to hedge-fund billionaire Noam Gottesman in 2014, the last reported relationship linked to Lucy.

Lucy Liu at the premiere of ‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ at The Space Cinema Moderno, Rome, Italy, on March 3, 2023. Photo: Marilla Sicilia

Source: Getty Images

Who did Lucy Liu have a child with?

There has been much speculation regarding Lucy Liu's child’s father. Lucy Liu's son, Rockwell Lloyd, was born through a surrogate in 2015, and there are no details regarding the potential father, who was presumably simply a donor.

During an interview with The Cut, Lucy discussed her decision to have a child through a surrogate, saying:

'I didn’t have a plan. I just thought, I want to change the conversation a little bit. I didn’t want to talk about the next project. I felt like I was reading the same script. I got tired of it.'

She further elaborated: ' I didn’t do a lot of research, I just pulled the trigger. I can think myself out of something easily; if I think too much I won’t do it. It’s better for me to feel something and just go for it. A lot of people read books about parenting. I didn’t do any of that. I was like, When the child is here, I’m just going to figure it out.'

Lucy Liu at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 09, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Lucy Liu's movies and TV shows

The actress's most recognisable role is Alex Munday in the 2000's Charlie's Angels franchise reboot, considered her breakout role. According to IMDb, the following roles are her most successful film and show features:

Charlie's Angels (2000)

Chicago (2002)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle (2003)

What is Lucy Liu’s net worth?

Lucy has enjoyed a decades-long career in Hollywood, giving her a substantial net worth. Lucy Liu's net worth is most widely reported as $16 million, directly reflecting her commercial success.

Lucy Liu's profiles

Keep up with Lucy's life through her social media profiles, including her Instagram page, which has 1.4 million followers as of 10 October 2023. Her X (Twitter) page has 272.3K followers. Find her on TikTok, with 98.1K followers.

There is significant curiosity surrounding Lucy Liu's husband since the actress and artist began growing her family unit. Lucy is happily single and does not feel the need to do things traditionally, including how she chooses to raise her children.

READ ALSO: Who is Ben Barnes' wife? Is he married or dating anyone?

Briefly.co.za wrote about British actor Ben Barnes' life, focusing on his romantic relationships. Is he married or dating anyone?

Keep reading for more details on his life, including whether he is married, his educational background, and his social media profiles.

Source: Briefly News