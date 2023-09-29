Who is Ben Barnes' wife? Is he married or dating anyone?

Benjamin Thomas Barnes is a British singer and actor best known for his role as Prince Caspian in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. He has played outstanding roles in popular films such as The Word, The Big Wedding and Seventh Son. The actor who won the Audie Award for Young Adult in 2023 has captured the attention of fans worldwide, making many curious about his personal life, especially Ben Barnes' wife.

Ben Barnes started gaining recognition as an actor in June 2008. Aside from his acting career, he is also an established singer known for songs like Rise Up, Pirate Song and Not The End. Is Ben Barnes dating or married, and if so, who is his partner?

Profile summary and bio

Full name Benjamin Thomas Barnes Gender Male Date of birth 21 August 1981 Age 42 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth London, England Current residence London, England Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1'' Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Patricia Becker Father Thomas Barnes Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Homefield Preparatory School College King’s College School, Kingstone University Profession Singer, actor Instagram @benbarnes

How old was Ben Barnes in Narnia?

Ben Barnes (aged 42 as of 2023) was born on 20 August 1981 in London, England. His zodiac sign is Leo. His parents are Patricia Becker, a relationship therapist, and Thomas Barnes, a Psychiatrist. Ben Barnes has a younger brother, Jack Barnes.

What nationality is Ben Barnes?

He is British, and his ethnicity is mixed. His mother is from South Africa, and his father is English. What language does Ben Barnes speak? The British actor is multi-lingual. He can speak English, French and Spanish. However, his official language is English.

Education background

He attended Homefield Preparatory School and King's College. Does Ben Barnes have a degree? Yes, he graduated with a Bachelor's Honours from Kingston University in 2004, where he studied Drama and English literature.

Who is Ben Barnes’ girlfriend?

Is Ben Barnes in a relationship? There were speculations that the British actor was in a relationship in 2021. He was allegedly dating American actress and dancer Julianne Hough. The two have been friends for eight years and have sparked dating rumours in 2020 when they were photographed spending time together during the COVID-19 lockdown.

In 2021, they were also speculated to be in a relationship after being spotted together in Los Angeles for an ice cream date. Ben Barnes dating rumours with the actress started after Julianne had split with her alleged lover, Charlie Wilson.

The two being seen together after the split increased suspicion that something was going on between them. However, they never addressed those rumours, so it is unknown whether they are just friends or a couple.

Who has Ben Barnes dated in the past?

The famous actor is private concerning his personal life. However, he was allegedly involved with other women before the rumours about his relationship with Julianne Hough. All the women he was romantically linked with are famous actresses. Below is a run-through of the singer’s past relationships.

Tamsin Egerton

The actor was allegedly in a relationship with Tamsin Egerton, who is a British actress known for popular films such as The Lovers and Keeping Mom. The two sparked dating rumours in 2009 after they were reportedly seen having a wonderful time in Australia. They dated for a few months until 2010.

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried is an American actress. She is also on the list of Ben Barnes’ girlfriends. The actress allegedly had a romantic relationship with the British actor in 2013. The two were working together on The Big Wedding when the rumours started spreading about their relationship. The two, however, did not address the rumours to the public.

Felicity Jones

Felicity Jones is a British actress and producer. The rumours about their relationship spread in October 2014 when the two posed for photos at the Britannia Awards. One month later, the two were spotted together at Los Angeles International Airport sharing a car. The two did not say anything concerning the rumours, and in 2015, the actress started dating Charles Guard, her husband.

Meganne Young

Rumours about Ben Barnes’ relationship with Meganne Young Meganne started in 2017 after the actress shared a photo on Instagram. In the picture, the two posed like a couple. The photo was accompanied by a sweet caption wishing Ben a birthday. However, the photo she posted cannot be found on her Instagram account.

The two allegedly courted until 2018 and were never seen together again. Meganne Young is a famous model, actress and social media personality.

Is Ben Barnes engaged?

The British actor is not engaged to anyone. He has been romantically linked to a few women but has never reached the point of being engaged.

Is Ben Barnes single?

Yes, the British actor is single. He is not in a relationship with anyone. The last time he was rumoured to be dating was in 2021 when fans thought he was dating his long-time friend Julianne Hough.

Ben Barnes is a British actor and singer. He has gained recognition due to his career as an actor. He has had romantic relationships with famous personalities like Meganne Young and Julianne Hough. His fame has made fans curious to know who Ben Barnes’ wife is. The British singer is not married to anyone.

