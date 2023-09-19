Kevin Costner's children ranked: Where are they today?

Kevin Costner is an American actor, film director and producer best known for starring in Yellowstone and The Bodyguard. He has received various accolades, including two Academy, two Screen Actors Guild and three Golden Globe Awards. However, beyond his successful Hollywood career, Kevin is a family guy and a father to seven kids. So, who are Kevin Costner's children?

Costner has not only enjoyed an illustrious career but also has a big family. He has three daughters and four sons. Interestingly, most of them have chosen careers in the entertainment industry, just like their dad.

Kevin Costner's profile summary and bio

Full name Kevin Michael Costner Nickname Kevin Gender Male Date of birth 18 January 1955 Age 68 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Lynwood, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater California State University, Fullerton Height in feet 6’1’’ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in kilograms 79 Weight in pounds 174 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Christine Baumgartner Children 7 Parents William and Sharon Costner Siblings 1 Profession Actor, film director and musician Net worth $250 million Social media Instagram Twitter (X) Facebook

How old is Kevin Costner?

Kevin Costner (aged 68 as of 2023) was born on 18 January 1955 in Lynwood, California, USA. His zodiac sign is Capricorn. Kevin’s father, William, was an electrician and utilities executive, while his mother, Sharon, was a welfare worker.

He is the youngest of three siblings, the second of whom died at birth. The actor attended Villa Park High School, graduating in 1973. Later, he proceeded to California State University, Fullerton (CSUF), earning a BA in 1978.

Kevin Costner’s height

Costner stands at 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 174 pounds (79 kilograms). The film director has brown eyes and hair.

Is Kevin Costner married?

In 1975, while in college, Costner started dating fellow student Cindy Silva, and they exchanged nuptials three years later. However, the duo divorced in 1994 after 16 years of marriage. Following his divorce, the actor had a brief relationship with Bridget Rooney.

He was also romantically involved with political activist Birgit Cunningham and supermodel Elle Macpherson. On 25 September 2004, Kevin married his girlfriend of four years, designer and model Christine Baumgartner. In 2023, she filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

How many kids does Kevin Costner have?

Kevin has three kids from his first marriage to Cindy: Annie, Lily and Joe. His son, Liam, was born from his relationship with Bridget. With his second wife, the on-screen star, has three children: Cayden, Hayes and Grace Avery. Find out more about them.

Annie Costner

Annie (born in April 1984) is Kevin’s eldest daughter. As of 2023, she is 39 years old. The celebrity daughter starred alongside her dad in the 1990 film Dances with Wolves. She has also appeared in The Postman, Lazy Teenage Superheroes and The Baby-Sitters Club.

In 2014, Annie co-founded the production company Sound Off Films, which produced Katy Perry’s Witness Tour documentary. She married Dr. Danny Cox in July 2019 at her father’s private estate in California.

Lily Costner

Lily (aged 37 as of 2023) was born in August 1986 and is Kevin’s second eldest daughter. Like her sister, Annie, she has some acting credits, including The Postman, Yellowstone and The Baby-Sitters Club. Lily has also pursued a musical career.

Joe Costner

Does Kevin Costner have a son? Joe, Michael’s first-born son, was born in 1998. Alongside her sisters, Annie and Lily, he appeared in The Postman and starred in Tin Cup. Currently, he works as an audio engineer and production sound mixer.

Liam Costner

Who is Kevin Costner's illegitimate child? Liam (aged 27 years old as of 2023) was born in November 1996. He did not become a part of the Hollywood industry as he prefers a private lifestyle away from the internet’s prying eyes.

Cayden, Hayes and Grace Avery Costner

Grace Avery Costner, Kevin Costner, Hayes Logan Costner, Christine Baumgartner and Cayden Wyatt Costner at the Premiere Of 20th Century Fox's The Art Of Racing In The Rain. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

The three are still young, so little is known about them. Cayden is the oldest of his kids with Christine, as he came along in May 2007. Then, his brother Hayes followed in February 2009, and their sister Grace was born in June 2010.

Professional career

With a career spanning over four decades, Michael has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. Here are some of his acting credits:

Silverado (1985)

(1985) The Untouchables (1987)

(1987) Field of Dreams (1989)

(1989) JFK (1991)

(1991) Wyatt Earp (1994)

(1994) Tin Cup (1996)

(1996) Thirteen Days (2000)

(2000) Open Range (2003)

(2003) Swing Vote (2008)

(2008) The Company Men (2010)

(2010) Black or White (2014)

(2014) Draft Day (2014)

(2014) Hidden Figures ( 2016)

2016) The Highwaymen (2019)

(2019) Let Him Go (2020)

How much is Kevin Costner’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kevin has an estimated net worth of $250 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful 45-year-old career in the entertainment industry.

Kevin Costner's children are all different, and there is something exciting to know about each one of them. Some of them follow their dad's path, and some do not, but there is no doubt they are all aiming for success.

