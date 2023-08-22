Top 20 richest country singers in the world 2024: highest-grossing artists

Country singers are among the most successful and universally loved musicians in the world, as they tap into a music genre that is widely loved thanks to its soothing songs and emotive lyricism. The country music industry is worth billions and is among the most popular genres in many countries. Who are some of the richest country singers in the world right now?

This list of the richest country singers in the world is based on artists net worth, industry influence, and overall impact on the country music scene. Many have amassed their wealth from album sales, concert tours, endorsements, and business ventures.

Overview of the richest country singers in the world

Rank Name Net worth 1 Dolly Parton $650 million 2 Garth Brooks $400 million 3 Shania Twain $400 million 4 Toby Keith $400 million 5 George Strait $300 million 6 Tim McGraw $200 million 7 Faith Hill $200 million 8 Kenny Chesney $180 million 9 Luke Bryan $160 million 10 Alan Jackson $150 million 11 Carrie Underwood $140 million 12 Blake Shelton $130 million 13 Brad Paisley $120 million 14 Reba McEntire $95 million 15 Jason Aldean $80 million 16 Keith Urban $75 million 17 Miranda Lambert $80 million 18 Chris Stapleton $25 million 19 Morgan Wallen $18 million 20 Kacey Musgraves $12 million

Richest country singers in the world: Top 20

Many assume that country music has a niche group of listeners, but that is far from the truth. Individuals around the world from all walks of life enjoy the genre. It is one of the most listened-to genres globally, and the country music artists who are especially popular directly reflect that.

Some country stars are worth around half a billion dollars, and others are worth a few hundred thousand dollars. Their net worth triumph many pop artists whose music is at the centerfold of popularity. Here are the 20 wealthiest country music stars in 2024.

20. Kacey Musgraves - $12 million

Kacey Musgraves poses in the press room during the 66th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kacey Lee Musgraves

Kacey Lee Musgraves Date of birth: 21 August 1988

21 August 1988 Age: 35 years (as of 2024)

35 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Golden, Texas, United States

Kacey began her music career in the early 2000s. Musgraves has won seven Grammy Awards, seven Country Music Association Awards, and three Academy of Country Music Awards. So far she has released five studio albums, one soundtrack and four demo albums. Kacey Musgraves' net worth is currently alleged to be $12 million.

19. Morgan Wallen - $18 million

Morgan Wallen performs the song "'98 Braves" at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. The show airs on BBMAs. Photo: Christopher Polk/Penske Media

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Morgan Cole Wallen

Morgan Cole Wallen Date of birth: 13 May 1993

13 May 1993 Age: 30 years (as of 2024)

30 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Sneedville, Tennessee, United States

Morgan Wallen is one of the top rising country music. He competed in the sixth season of The Voice. He is one of the most successful country artists of his generation. His income per concert stands at $600,000, ranking him among the top-earning music artists. Morgan Wallen's net worth is alleged to be $18 million.

18. Chris Stapleton - $25 million

Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Christopher Alvin Stapleton

Christopher Alvin Stapleton Date of birth: 15 April 1978

15 April 1978 Age: 45 years (as of 2024)

45 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Lexington, Kentucky, United States

Chris Stapleton gained widespread recognition with his debut solo album, Traveller, which was released in 2015. He has released five studio albums, one EP, 21 singles, six promotional singles, and three music videos. Chris Stapleton's net worth is alleged to be $5 million.

17. Miranda Lambert - $60 million

Miranda Lambert performs on stage during day two of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Miranda Leigh Lambert

Miranda Leigh Lambert Date of birth: 10 November 1983

10 November 1983 Age: 40 years (as of 2024)

40 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Longview, Texas, United States

Lambert rose to fame as a finalist in the Nashville Star television competition in 2003. She has won won three Grammy Awards and twenty-nine Academy of Country Music Awards. Her most famous songs include The House That Built Me, Gunpowder & Lead and Mama's Broken Heart. As of 2024, Miranda Lambert's net worth is alleged to be $60 million.

16. Keith Urban - $75 million

Keith Urban speaks onstage at The 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on November 8, 2023. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Keith Lionel Urba

Keith Lionel Urba Date of birth: 26 October 1967

26 October 1967 Age: 56 (as of 2024)

56 (as of 2024) Place of birth: Whangārei, New Zealand

New Zealand-born Australian singer Keith Urban is one of the top singers today. His talent shines through thanks to his skilled guitar playing and genre-bending songs. Keith's pop-rock influences and soulful lyrics helped him achieve a huge fortune. Keith Urban's net worth is alleged to be $75 million.

15. Jason Aldean - $80 million

Jason Aldean attends the 2023 BBR/BMG CMA Pre-Party at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean Date of birth: 28 February 1977

28 February 1977 Age: 47 years (as of 2024)

47 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Macon, Georgia, United States

American country singer Jason Aldean has been on the scene since 2005, being signed to Broken Tow Records. His career under the record label saw him produce ten albums and 40 singles, and My Kinda Party.

His 2010 album reached certified quadruple-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. He has achieved great success over the years. Jason Aldean's net worth is estimated to be $80 million.

14. Reba McEntire - $95 million

Reba McEntire arrives prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. Photo: Perry Knotts

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Reba Nell McEntire

Reba Nell McEntire Date of birth: 28 March 1955

28 March 1955 Age: 69 years (as of 2024)

69 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: McAlester, Oklahoma, United States

Reba McEntire's country music career spanned decades and has seen her dominate the industry since. Since the 1970s, Reba has earned over 100 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and 25 reached number one. The famous figure also has film experience. Reba McEntire's net worth is estimated to be $95 million.

13. Brad Paisley - $120 million

Brad Paisley performing on stage. Photo: Nathan Congleton

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Bradley Douglas Paisley

Bradley Douglas Paisley Date of birth: 28 October 1972

28 October 1972 Age: 51 years (as of 2024)

51 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Glen Dale, West Virginia, United States

Bradley Douglas Paisley's career started when he released his debut album, Who Needs Pictures, in 1999. The artist has since released several studio albums and a Christmas compilation through the Arista Nashville label. Each of his albums has reached gold status or higher by the RIAA. Brad Paisley's net worth is estimated to be $120 million.

12. Blake Shelton - $130 million

Blake Shelton at "CMT Giants: Alabama" held in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Derrek Kupish/Variety

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Blake Tollison Shelton

Blake Tollison Shelton Date of birth: 18 June 1976

18 June 1976 Age: 47 years (as of 2024)

47 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Ada, Oklahoma, United States

Blake Shelton stepped onto the scene in 2001 with Austin, his debut single. The song was an instantaneous hit and saw Blake fast become one of country music's stars, with a humble personality to boast. Blake Shelton's net worth is estimated at $130 million.

11. Carrie Underwood - $140 million

Carrie Underwood attends the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center in New York City. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Carrie Marie Underwood

Carrie Marie Underwood Date of birth: 10 March 1983

10 March 1983 Age: 41 years (as of 2024)

41 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Muskogee, Oklahoma, United States

Carrie Underwood quickly rose to prominence after winning the fourth season of American Idol in 2005. She has also dabbled in acting and has writing credits to her name. She is among the top richest female country singers today. Carrie Underwood's net worth is alleged to be $140 million.

10. Alan Jackson - $150 million

Alan Jackson performs onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Astrida Valigorsky

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Alan Eugene Jackson

Alan Eugene Jackson Date of birth: 17 October 1958

17 October 1958 Age: 65 years (as of 2024)

65 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Newnan, Georgia, United States

Alan Eugene Jackson's decades-long career can be thanked for his talented songwriting skills and distinctive way of performing. He has over 21 studio albums, including three greatest hits albums, two gospel albums and two Christmas albums. Alan Jackson's net worth is estimated at $150 million.

9. Luke Bryan - $160 million

Luke Bryan attends the 2023 CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Thomas Luther "Luke" Bryan

Thomas Luther "Luke" Bryan Date of birth: 17 July 1976

17 July 1976 Age: 47 years (as of 2024)

47 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Leesburg, Georgia, United States

American country singer and songwriter Luke Bryan's name frequents the top country music charts, with Do I and Country Girl (Shake It For Me) being among his most popular hits. He has over 75 million records sold globally. Luke Bryan's net worth stands at $160 million.

8. Kenny Chesney - $180 million

Kenny Chesney performs at the 53rd Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kenneth Arnold Chesney

Kenneth Arnold Chesney Date of birth: 26 March 1968

26 March 1968 Age: 56 years (as of 2024)

56 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Knoxville, Tennessee, United States

Born Kenneth Arnold Chesney, the singer, songwriter and guitarist has been in the industry for many years and has seen significant success. Kenny has recorded over 20 albums.

He has had over 40 top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, with 32 of those singles reaching number one. Thanks to his successful career, Kenny Chesney's net worth is alleged to be $180 million.

7. Faith Hill - $200 million

Actor Faith Hill speaks onstage during Paramount+'s '1883' panel during Deadline Contenders Television at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Audrey Faith McGraw

Audrey Faith McGraw Date of birth: 21 September 1967

21 September 1967 Age: 56 years (as of 2024)

56 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Ridgeland, Mississippi, United States

Faith Hill is a name known outside of the country music genre, as her music was so well-received by the industry that it went mainstream relatively quickly. Her international mainstream hits include her 1998 song This Kiss. Her album Breathe became one of the best-selling country albums ever recorded. Faith Hill's net worth stands at $200 million.

6. Tim McGraw - $200 million

Tim McGraw performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Samuel Timothy McGraw

Samuel Timothy McGraw Date of birth: 1 May 1967

1 May 1967 Age: 56 years (as of 2024)

56 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Delhi, Louisiana, United States

Tim McGraw is one part of a successful country music couple, as his wife is Faith Hill. Once he released his third studio album, All I Want, in 1995, he became significantly more popular, and by 2000, his success allowed him to release a 15-song greatest hits package. Tim McGraw's net worth is alleged to be $200 million.

5. George Strait - $300 million

Country western great George Strait at Game Six of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Photo: Bob Levey

Source: Getty Images

Full name: George Harvey Strait Sr.

George Harvey Strait Sr. Date of birth: 18 May 1952

18 May 1952 Age: 71 years (as of 2024)

71 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Poteet, Texas, United States

American singer George Harvey Strait is a record-breaking country music artist who has won the hearts of many music fans, country and non-country. He has also been nominated for more CMA and ACM awards and has more wins in both categories than any other artist. George Strait's net worth is currently alleged to be $300 million.

4. Toby Keith - $400 million

Musician Toby Keith performs during day 2 of Stagecoach: California's Country Music Festival 2010 held at The Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Toby Keith Covel

Toby Keith Covel Date of birth: 8 July 1961

8 July 1961 Age: 62 years (as of 2024)

62 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Clinton, Oklahoma, United States

Toby Keith Covel has had massive commercial success since he signed to DreamWorks Records Nashville in 1998. He released his breakthrough single How Do You Like Me Now?! in late 1999. Since then, Toby released several studio albums, two Christmas albums, and five compilation albums. Toby Keith's net worth is estimated to be $400 million.

3. Shania Twain - $400 million

Shania Twain attends the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Eilleen Regina "Shania" Twain

Eilleen Regina "Shania" Twain Date of birth: 28 August 1965

28 August 1965 Age: 58 years (as of 2024)

58 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Windsor, Canada

Shania Twain is one of the highest-grossing country artists. She has gained a massive fanbase worldwide. Twain has sold more than 85 million albums. As of 2024, Shania Twain's net worth is alleged to be $400 million.

2. Garth Brooks - $400 million

Co-host Garth Brooks speaks onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Troyal Garth Brooks

Troyal Garth Brooks Date of birth: 7 February 1962

7 February 1962 Age: 62 years (as of 2024)

62 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States

Garth Brooks is synonymous with country music since his colossal success in the genre began during his emerging years in music from 1985 to 1989.

With humble beginnings singing at clubs and bars, he eventually made his way to sold-out shows. Garth Brooks’ net worth is a direct reflection of his massive success. With a net worth of over $400 million, Garth Brooks is one of the richest country music singers.

1. Dolly Parton - $650 million

Singer Dolly Parton attends the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Dolly Rebecca Parton

Dolly Rebecca Parton Date of birth: 19 January 1946

19 January 1946 Age: 78 years (as of 2024)

78 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Pittman Center, Tennessee, United States

Dolly Parton reigns supreme with a whopping $650 million. Dolly is among the most widely recognised and loved singers in country music and many genres.

The beloved singer earned $10 million alone from her hit song I Will Always Love You, which Whitney Houston covered for her film The Bodyguard in 1991, contributing to her massive net worth, making her the wealthiest country music star to date.

Who is the richest country singer?

Some of the richest country singers are Dolly Parton ($650 million), Garth Brooks ($400 million), Shania Twain ($400 million) and Toby Keith ($400 million).

Who is the richest singer of all time?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rihanna is the richest musician in the world with an estimated net worth of $1.7 million. She is one of the most popular and commercially successful music artists in the world today.

Who is the number one country singer ever?

Garth Brooks is considered the most successful country singer, as he broke The Beatles' record of six diamond albums, with nine under his belt. His massive influence developed during his starting years around the mid to late 1980s and has dominated country music since.

Who is the wealthiest female country singer?

The wealthiest female country singer to date is none other than country music darling Dolly Parton. With over 50 years in the industry and over 100 albums, Dolly has become one of the most recognizable figures in country music and all genres.

Who is the most popular country singer in the world in 2024?

According to RollingStone, some of the popular country singers are Oliver Anthony, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Zach Bryan and Jelly Roll.

The richest country singers are not only the most well-known names. The list also consists of more niche artists that have seen massive success in the genre, with multiple number-one hits and constant sold-out shows. This has helped them gain a major fanbase and a significant net worth.

