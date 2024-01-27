Top 25 greatest male country singers of all time ranked

The greatest male country singers have been instrumental in propelling the genre's enduring legacy. Their distinctive voices, unmatched songwriting skills, and timeless performances continue to elevate the genre's revered status on a global scale.

Country singers Waylon Jennings (L), Garth Brooks (C), and Kenny Rogers (R). Photo: Beth Gwinn/Terry Wyatt/Michael Buckner (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

While there are many great male country singers, the artists listed below have made immense contributions to the genre. The ranking is based on record sales, chart performances, awards, and influence on the sound.

Greatest male country singers of all time

The data comprises statistics from the Billboard Country Airplay Chart, the Billboard Country & Western Best Sellers Chart, the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Country Music Association, and the Academy of Country Music.

25. Conway Twitty

Singer Conway Twitty's portrait. Photo: Michael Levin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Harold Lloyd Jenkins

Harold Lloyd Jenkins Other names: The High Priest of Country Music

The High Priest of Country Music Date of birth: September 1, 1933, in Friars Point, Mississippi

September 1, 1933, in Friars Point, Mississippi Date of death: June 5, 1993 (59) in Springfield, Missouri

June 5, 1993 (59) in Springfield, Missouri Cause of death: Abdominal aortic swelling

Conway Twitty was among the first country artists to cross over to the pop charts successfully. He had over 50 number-one hits, including songs like Tight Fittin' Jeans, It's Only Make Believe, You've Never Been This Far Before, and Hello Darlin.

24. Ronnie Milsap

Singer Ronnie Milsap during the 21st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Good Time Theatre. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ronald Lee Millsaps

Ronald Lee Millsaps Date of birth: January 16, 1943, Grifton, North Carolina

January 16, 1943, Grifton, North Carolina Age: 81 years in 2024

Ronnie Milsap is known for blending country music with rock, pop, and R&B elements, which helped him achieve crossover success in the 1970s and 1980s. He has versatile vocals that allow him to cover different songs, ranging from soulful ballads to upbeat country tunes.

23. Jim Reeves

The late American singer Jim Reeves onstage. Photo: Keystone

Source: Getty Images

Full name: James Travis Reeves

James Travis Reeves Other names: Gentleman Jim

Gentleman Jim Date of birth: August 20, 1923, in Galloway, Texas

August 20, 1923, in Galloway, Texas Date of death: July 31, 1964 (40) in Davidson County, Tennessee

July 31, 1964 (40) in Davidson County, Tennessee Cause of death: Plane crash

Jim Reeves has a soft baritone voice and is considered one of the pioneers of the Nashville Sound. His songs continued to chart years after his death in a plane crash. He released timeless classics like Welcome to My World, I Love You Because, and He'll Have to Go.

22. Glen Campbell

American artist Glen Campbell performing on the BBC's Young Generation TV show, UK. Photo: Michael Putland

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Glen Travis

Glen Travis Date of birth: April 22, 1936, in Billstown, Arkansas

April 22, 1936, in Billstown, Arkansas Date of death: August 8, 2017 (81) in Nashville, Tennessee

August 8, 2017 (81) in Nashville, Tennessee Cause of death: Alzheimer's complications

Glen Campbell is regarded as one of the greatest entertainers of the 20th century. He was a gifted guitarist with soulful vocals. The artist released over 64 albums, selling over 45 million records, including four platinum albums, 12 gold albums, and one double-double platinum album.

21. Ernest Tubb

Legendary honky-tonk star Ernest Tubbs performing at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: George Rose

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ernest Dale Tubb

Ernest Dale Tubb Other names: The Texas Troubadour

The Texas Troubadour Date of birth: February 9, 1914, in Crisp, Texas

February 9, 1914, in Crisp, Texas Date of death: September 6, 1984 (70) in Nashville, Tennessee

September 6, 1984 (70) in Nashville, Tennessee Cause of death: Pulmonary emphysema

Ernest Tubb helped popularize and shape the honky-tonk subgenre of country music. His songs featured a blend of traditional country sounds with blues, swing, and boogie-woogie elements. Tubb was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1965 and the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999.

20. Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton performing onstage during the CMT Music Awards at Moody Center in Austin. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Blake Tollison Shelton

Blake Tollison Shelton Date of birth: June 18, 1976, in Ada, Oklahoma

June 18, 1976, in Ada, Oklahoma Age: 47 in 2024

Blake Shelton is an influential figure in contemporary country music. He has released 12 studio albums and 51 singles, 28 of which have reached number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Blake Shelton became the first country artist to win the all-genre category for Favourite Album at the 2017 People's Choice Awards.

19. Ray Price

Vocalist Ray Price performing during Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic at The Backyard in Austin. Photo: Gary Miller

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Noble Ray Price

Noble Ray Price Other names: The Cherokee Cowboy

The Cherokee Cowboy Date of birth: January 12, 1926, in Wood County, Texas

January 12, 1926, in Wood County, Texas Date of death: December 16, 2013 (87) in Mount Pleasant, Texas

December 16, 2013 (87) in Mount Pleasant, Texas Cause of death: Pancreatic cancer

Ray Price is remembered for his innovative approach to country music, such as propelling the country beat from 2/4 to 4/4, also called the Ray Price beat. He is also known for his wide-ranging baritone, often classified among the best male voices in the genre.

18. Marty Robbins

American singer Marty Robbins performing on stage. Photo: Andrew Putler

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Martin David Robinson

Martin David Robinson Other names: Mister Teardrop

Mister Teardrop Date of birth: September 26, 1925, in Glendale, Arizona

September 26, 1925, in Glendale, Arizona Date of death: December 8, 1982 (57) in Nashville, Tennessee

December 8, 1982 (57) in Nashville, Tennessee Cause of death: Cardiovascular disease that led to heart attack

Marty Robbins was among the most successful western country singers in his nearly 4-decade career. He was an early outlaw country pioneer known for his smooth, baritone voice and ability to convey emotion through music.

17. Charlie Pride

Charley Pride performing onstage during the 54th Annual CMA Awards at Nashville’s Music City Center. Photo: Terry Wyatt

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Charley Frank Pride

Charley Frank Pride Other names: The Pride of Country Music

The Pride of Country Music Date of birth: March 18, 1934, in Sledge, Mississippi

March 18, 1934, in Sledge, Mississippi Date of death: December 12, 2020 (86) in Dallas, Texas

December 12, 2020 (86) in Dallas, Texas Cause of death: Covid-19 complications

Charlie Pride is remembered for being a trailblazer as a Black country artist. He is one of the first African American artists to achieve mainstream success in the predominantly white genre.

Charlie released 52 studio albums and charted over 50 singles on the US Billboard charts. He is known for hits like Kiss an Angel Good Mornin', Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone, and Crystal Chandeliers.

16. Kris Kristofferson

Kris Kristofferson performing at Drammen Teater in Drammen, Norway. Photo: Per Ole Hagen

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kristoffer Kristofferson

Kristoffer Kristofferson Date of birth: June 22, 1936, in Brownsville, Texas

June 22, 1936, in Brownsville, Texas Age: 87 years in 2024

Kris Kristofferson is known for his pivotal role in the 1970s outlaw country movement and is often credited as one of the best songwriters in the country genre. He has released iconic classics like Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down and Help Me Make It Through the Night.

15. George Strait

George Strait performing during the iHeartCountry Festival at Frank Irwin Center in Austin, Texas. Photo: Michael Hickey

Source: Getty Images

Full name: George Harvey Strait Sr

George Harvey Strait Sr Other names: GS, King George

GS, King George Date of birth: May 18, 1952, in Poteet, Texas

May 18, 1952, in Poteet, Texas Age: 71 years as of 2024

George Strait is credited for pioneering the neotraditional country style and reviving interest in the Western swing and honky-tonk music of the 1930s and the 1940s. He has released numerous chart-topping timeless hits like Check Yes or No and All My Ex's Live in Texas.

14. Keith Urban

Keith Urban at the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Keith Lionel Urban

Keith Lionel Urban Date of birth: October 26, 1967, in Whangarei, North Island, New Zealand

October 26, 1967, in Whangarei, North Island, New Zealand Age: 56 years in 2024

56 years in 2024 Nationality: Australian and American

Keith Urban is known for his songwriting talents and ability to incorporate pop, rock, and contemporary sound into his music. He has released several chart-topping singles, including his duet with Brad Paisley, Start a Band, and the single, You Look Good in My Shirt.

13. Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley during Save The Music Foundation's 25th Anniversary Celebration at NeueHouse Hollywood. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Bradley Douglas Paisley

Bradley Douglas Paisley Date of birth: October 28, 1972, in Glen Dale, West Virginia

October 28, 1972, in Glen Dale, West Virginia Age: 51 years in 2024

Brad Paisley is known for his innovative blend of traditional and contemporary country and exceptional guitar skills. He is also a prolific songwriter, and his songs are often laced with a wry and keen sense of humour.

12. Vince Gill

Vince Gill performing at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Vincent Grant Gill

Vincent Grant Gill Date of birth: April 12, 1957, in Norman, Oklahoma

April 12, 1957, in Norman, Oklahoma Age: 66 years in 2024

Vince Gill is known for his soulful voice, virtuosic guitar playing, songwriting skills, and versatility. He was the frontman of the Pure Prairie League band in the 1970s before starting his solo career in the 1980s.

11. Tim McGraw

Singer Tim McGraw during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Samuel Timothy McGraw

Samuel Timothy McGraw Date of birth: May 1, 1967, in Start, Louisiana

May 1, 1967, in Start, Louisiana Age: 56 years as of 2024

Tim McGraw is known for his sandy Southern twang, melodic, heartfelt songs, and impact on the country-pop fusion movement. He has achieved remarkable success with multiple hit songs like It's Your Love, Don't Take the Girl, and Live Like You Were Dying.

10. Randy Travis

Musician Randy Travis at Route 66 Casinos Legends Theater. Photo: Steve Snowden

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Randy Bruce Traywick

Randy Bruce Traywick Other names: Randy Ray

Randy Ray Date of birth: May 4, 1959, in Marshville, North Carolina

May 4, 1959, in Marshville, North Carolina Age: 64 years as of 2024

Randy Travis is known for his rich baritone voice and emotive delivery. He played a significant role in the neotraditional country movement of the 1980s, bringing back a classic sound that incorporated honky-tonk roots.

9. Alan Jackson

Alan Jackson during The 4th Annual Pepsi's Rock The South Festival at Heritage Park. Photo: Rick Diamond

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Alan Eugene Jackson

Alan Eugene Jackson Date of birth: October 17, 1958, in Newman, Georgia

October 17, 1958, in Newman, Georgia Age: 65 years as of 2024

Alan Jackson is known for his commitment to traditional country music and is often associated with the neotraditional country movement of the 1980s and the 1990s. He had released a string of memorable classic hits like Don't Rock the Jukebox, Livin' on Love, and It's Five O'Clock.

8. Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks during the Medallion Ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Photo: Terry Wyatt

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Troyal Garth Brooks

Troyal Garth Brooks Date of birth: February 7, 1962, in Tulsa, Oklahoma

February 7, 1962, in Tulsa, Oklahoma Age: 61 years as of 2024

Garth Brooks is one of the best-selling country music artists of all time, known for his energetic live performances, ability to connect with his fans, and ability to integrate pop and rock elements into country music seamlessly. He has sold over 170 million records.

7. Kenny Rogers

Kenny Rogers during Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XX at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kenneth Ray Rogers

Kenneth Ray Rogers Date of birth: August 21, 1938, in Houston, Texas

August 21, 1938, in Houston, Texas Date of death: March 20, 2020 (81) in Sandy Springs, Georgia

March 20, 2020 (81) in Sandy Springs, Georgia Cause of death: Natural causes

Kenny Rogers' smooth voice and crossover appeal made him one of the most successful country stars of the 1970s and 1980s. He sold over 100 million records and is known for genre-defining classics like Lucille and Coward of the County.

6. Waylon Jennings

Waylon Jennings at his office in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Beth Gwinn

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Waylon Jennings

Waylon Jennings Other names: Hoss, Watasha, Waymore

Hoss, Watasha, Waymore Date of birth: June 15, 1937, in Littlefield, Texas

June 15, 1937, in Littlefield, Texas Date of death: February 13, 2002 (64) in Chandler, Arizona

February 13, 2002 (64) in Chandler, Arizona Cause of death: Diabetes complications

Waylon Jennings is one of the pioneers of the outlaw movement in country music that sought to break free from the traditional Nashville sound. His music is characterized by his distinctive voice and willingness to experiment with different styles and genres.

5. Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center. Photo Kevin Kane

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Willie Hugh Nelson

Willie Hugh Nelson Other names: Willie the Weedman, Shotgun Willie, Red-Headed Stranger

Willie the Weedman, Shotgun Willie, Red-Headed Stranger Date of birth: April 29, 1933, in Abbott, Texas, United States

April 29, 1933, in Abbott, Texas, United States Age: 90 years as of 2024

Willie Nelson's ability to blend different genres, including blues, jazz, and folk, makes him an influential singer-songwriter. Nelson, alongside other artists like Merle Haggard and Waylon Jennings, is regarded as a pioneer in the 1970s outlaw country movement.

4. Merle Haggard

Musician Merle Haggard during the Stagecoach Country Music Festival at The Empire Polo Club. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Merle Ronald Haggard

Merle Ronald Haggard Other names: Okie from Muskogee, Mighty Merle

Okie from Muskogee, Mighty Merle Date of birth: April 6, 1937, in Oildale, California

April 6, 1937, in Oildale, California Date of death: April 6, 2016 (79) in Palo Cedro, California

April 6, 2016 (79) in Palo Cedro, California Cause of death: Double pneumonia

Merle Haggard's music was characterized by its raw honesty and authenticity, exceptional songwriting, and vocal skill. He is most remembered for his impactful influence in the outlaw country movement of the 1970s, which challenged the Nashville establishment.

3. George Jones

George Jones performing during a live concert. Photo: John Atashian

Source: Getty Images

Full name: George Glenn Jones

George Glenn Jones Other names: Possum, No-Show Jones

Possum, No-Show Jones Date of birth: September 12, 1931, in Saratoga, Texas, United States

September 12, 1931, in Saratoga, Texas, United States Date of death: April 26, 2013 (81) in Nashville, Tennessee, United States

April 26, 2013 (81) in Nashville, Tennessee, United States Cause of death: Hypoxic respiratory failure

George Jones' legacy is characterized by his unique blend of traditional and modern styles, powerful vocals, and great songwriting. He released timeless classics like White Lightning, He Stopped Loving Her Today, and The Grand Tour, which earned him the nickname The Rolls-Royce of Country Music.

2. Johnny Cash

Country star Johnny Cash with a Takamine acoustic guitar at his home recording studio. Photo: Beth Gwinn

Source: Getty Images

Full name: John R. Cash

John R. Cash Other names: Man in Black

Man in Black Date of birth: February 26, 1932, in Kingsland, Arkansas, United States

February 26, 1932, in Kingsland, Arkansas, United States Date of death: September 12, 2003 (71) in Nashville, Tennessee, United States

September 12, 2003 (71) in Nashville, Tennessee, United States Cause of death: Diabetes complications

Johnny Cash rose to fame in the mid-1950s after his four-year service in the Air Force. He covered genres like gospel, rockabilly, blues, rock and roll, and folk. His sound was a deep, calm bass-baritone voice, and he was known for his ability to convey a wide range of emotions.

1. Hank Williams

Country singer Hank Williams posing for a portrait in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Hiram Williams

Hiram Williams Other names: The Hillbilly Shakespeare

The Hillbilly Shakespeare Date of birth: September 17, 1923, in Butler County, Alabama

September 17, 1923, in Butler County, Alabama Date of death: January 1, 1953 (29) in Oak Hill, West Virginia

January 1, 1953 (29) in Oak Hill, West Virginia Cause of death: Heart attack due to alcohol and drug use

Hank Williams' enduring legacy is attributed to his distinctive vocal style that set a standard for authenticity in the genre. He pioneered the honky-tonk style of country music, which blended elements of gospel, folk, and blues. Numerous influential artists like Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and Chuck Berry have covered his songs.

Who are the most popular male country singers today?

The industry has many popular male country singers now. The top 10 include:

Luke Combs Morgan Wallen Kane Brown Thomas Rhett Jason Aldean Chris Stapleton Blake Shelton Dierks Bentley Florida Georgia Line (Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley) Dan + Shay (Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney)

Who was the most popular country singer in the 2000s?

The decade had several stars who made a mark. Famous male country singers of the 2000s include Tim McGraw, Toby Keith, Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, and Brad Paisley.

What male country singers are gay?

Top gay male country musicians include Cameron Hawthorn, Ty Herndon, Billy Gilman, Orville Peck, Cody Belew, Drake Jensen, Waylon Payne, Paisley Fields, Mark Weigle, Steve Grand, Patrick Haggerty, Tommy Atkins, T. J. Osborne, Sam Williams, and Shane McAnally.

Singers Sam Williams(L), Waylon Payne (C), and Shane McAnally (R). Photo: Gina Wetzler/Evan Agostini/Michael Loccisano (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The above top male country singers continue to be celebrated for their timeless voices and enduring legacies that have shaped the country music landscape. Their work continues to captivate audiences across generations.

READ ALSO: 14 famous philosophers and their principles and influence on the world

Briefly.co.za shared a list of 14 influential philosophers whose ideas continue to shape human thought. Great thinkers influenced societal norms and intellectual discourse by changing how people perceive the world.

Famously studied thinkers include Greek philosophers Socrates, Plato, and Aristotle. Check the article for more on how their principles influence human thought.

Source: Briefly News