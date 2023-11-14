Little Richard was at the helm of rock and roll for over seven decades and is often credited for being the genre's pioneering architect. His exceptional creativity and performing talent made him popular across generations. This article highlights Little Richard's net worth following his passing in 2020.

Little Richard's contribution to rock and roll did not go unnoticed. He was among the first singers to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from The Recording Academy. His song, Tutti Frutti, is part of the National Recording Registry to preserve its significance.

Little Richard's profile summary and bio

Full name Richard Wayne Penniman Date of birth 5 December 1932 Place of birth Macon, Bibb County, Georgia, United States Date of death 9 May 2020 Age at death 87 years Place of death Tullahoma, Coffee County, Tennessee, United States Cause of death Bone cancer Resting place Oakwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Alabama Nationality American Sexual orientation Omnisexual Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Ernestine Harvin (1959 to 1963) Children One adoptive son, Danny Jones Penniman Profession Singer-songwriter, pianist Genre Rock and roll, RnB, Gospel, Soul Years active 1947 to 2020

What was Little Richard's net worth?

The rock and roll star was estimated to be worth $40 million at the time of his death in May 2020. He had been active in the music industry for over 70 years.

How much is Little Richard worth today?

The singer's net worth is still estimated at $40 million today. His 17-acre Tennessee property was sold in November 2020 for $347,000 before reappearing on the market in early 2023 for $1.295 million. It remains unclear how Richard's estate was inherited after his death.

What caused Little Richard's death?

The singer-songwriter passed away on 9 May 2020 at his family home in Tullahoma, Tennessee, after losing a battle to bone cancer when he was 87. He was buried at Oakwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Madison County, Alabama.

Did Little Richard have kids?

The legendary pianist did not have biological kids but adopted son Danny Jones Penniman in 1984 at age 14. The singer was close to the boy's mother, Creola Jones, in the 1980s while serving in the church. Creola asked Richard to take Danny in after his father's death.

Little Richard was married once to ex-wife Ernestine Campbell from 1959 to 1963. He came out as gay in 1995 during an interview with Penthouse magazine. In 2012, he revealed he was omnisexual. His complicated sexual orientation was often influenced by his active involvement in the church.

What does Little Richard's son do?

Little's son, Danny Jones Penniman, followed in his adoptive father's musical footsteps but is yet to release any song. He worked closely with the rock and roll legend and occasionally accompanied him to singing events. Danny has stayed out of the limelight since Richard's passing.

Little Richard's net worth is attributed to his musical talent, which continues to influence established and upcoming rock and roll stars. His legacy lives on through the timeless music he released over his 7-decade career.

