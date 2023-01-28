Top 15 richest churches in the world and their net worth as of 2024

Christianity is one of the religions with the most followers globally. Typically, Christians meet in church for prayers and religious services. Tithes, offerings, in-kind donations, grants, sponsorships, and selling products and services are some of the ways churches make money in the present-day world. Today, the richest church in the world is worth billions of dollars.

A brown cathedral and the Holy Bible. Photo: pexels.com, @Em Hopper, @Pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Numerous people are curious about the richest church in the world and how much it is worth. This piece explores the wealthiest churches globally. The ranking is based on their current net worth, including the value of their assets. It also gives more details about these religious institutions.

Overview of the richest churches in the world

Ranking Name Net worth 1 The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints $100 billion 2 Catholic Church in Vatican City $30 billion 3 Church of England About $28.9 billion 4 Catholic Church in Germany $26 billion 5 Catholic Church in Australia $20.5 billion 6 Seventh Day Adventist At least $15.6 billion 7 Trinity Church $6 billion 8 Opus Dei $2.8 billion 9 The Episcopal Church $2.4 billion 10 Church of Scientology $2 billion 11 Catholic Church in the Philippines $2 billion 12 Protestant Church of Germany $1 billion 13 Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris $1 billion 14 Kenneth Copeland Ministries About $800 million 15 The Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Indiana Unconfirmed

Richest church in the world: top 15 list

The world's wealthiest churches have an extensive property portfolio, a stable source of income, and profitable investments. They own schools, hospitals, and other institutions that generate revenue. Check out the list of the richest churches below.

15. The Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Indiana - unconfirmed

The Basilica of the Sacred Heart serves as the University Church for the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. It is also the mother church for the Congregation of Holy Cross in the United States of America. Although its net worth is unconfirmed, it is one of the richest churches in the world.

14. Kenneth Copeland Ministries - about $800 million

Kenneth Max Copeland is the founder of Kenneth Copeland Ministries. The ministry is located in Tarrant County, Texas, United States of America. Kenneth Copeland Ministries is worth about $800 million. Kenneth Copeland's individual net worth is about $300 million.

13. Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris - $1 billion

Located in Paris, France, Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris has one of France's oldest and most beautiful buildings. Besides being a place of worship, it is a globally recognised tourist centre. The 800-year-old cathedral has a net worth of about $1 billion.

12. Protestant Church of Germany - $1 billion

Did you know the Protestant Church in Germany was formerly known as the Evangelical Church in Germany? This evangelical ministry is known to be one of the largest ministries in the country.

The ministry is a federation of two Lutheran, Reformed, and united Protestant regional congregations in Germany. This church is worth about $1 billion.

11. Catholic Church in the Philippines - $2 billion

Membership in the Catholic Church in the Philippines exceeds 35,000 people. The congregation is subdivided into over 1,000 communities. In the Philippines, the Catholic Church is worth about $2 billion.

10. Church of Scientology - $2 billion

Scientology is a religion that brings man to total freedom and truth. Some people have felt the Church of Scientology is a cult or business. Even so, the Church of Scientology is among the wealthiest religious groups. It is worth about $2 billion.

9. The Episcopal Church - $2.4 billion

The Episcopal Church was founded in 1785. It is a member ministry of the Anglican Communion and is the 14th-largest denomination in America. It separated from the Church of England after the American Revolution. Its current net worth is about $2.4 billion.

An old church facade located on a hilly terrain near an autumn forest against a cloudy sky. Photo: pexels.com, @Marta Wave

Source: UGC

8. Opus Dei - $2.8 billion

The Opus Dei is part of the Catholic Church. Its full name is Prelature of the Holy Cross and Opus Dei. It was founded in 1982 in Spain and is now headquartered in Roma, Italy. Currently, it is one of the top 10 richest churches in the world, with a net worth of about $2.8 billion.

7. Trinity Church (Manhattan) - $6 billion

Trinity Church is an episcopal parish in Lower Manhattan, New York City, United States of America. It is known for its centuries of history, well-known location, and distinguished architecture. The Trinity Church is worth about $6 billion and has a tax-exempt benefit.

6. Seventh Day Adventist - at least $15.6 billion

The Seventh Day Adventist Church is arguably the most racially diverse church in the world. There are over 21.9 million Adventists globally. The church shares many fundamental beliefs with protestant Christianity. Presently, Seventh Day Adventist has a net worth of at least $15.6 billion.

5. Catholic Church in Australia - $20.5 billion

The Catholic Church in Australia has the highest number of congregants in the country. It is known for contributing to community development and welfare. Its net worth is about $20.5 billion.

4. Catholic Church in Germany - $26 billion

The Catholic Church in Germany is worth about $26 billion. It holds about 32% of the 66% of Christians in the country, making it the most followed ministry there. In the last couple of years, its congregation has dwindled because of different reasons, but the church remains wealthy.

3. Church of England - about $28.9 billion

The Church of England is the original church of the Anglican Communion since the 16th-century Protestant Reformation. It values and preserves most of the traditional framework of medieval Roman Catholicism in church government, liturgy, and customs.

At the same time, it holds the fundamentals of reformation faith. It is worth about $28.9 billion, making it one of the top 5 richest churches in the world.

2. Catholic Church in Vatican City - $30 billion

An aerial view of Vatican City. Photo: pexels.com, @Aliona & Pasha

Source: UGC

The Catholic Church in Vatican City is home to all Catholic assemblies in the world. It is the Pope's residence. This church has a wealth of $30 billion. This amount includes monies from real estate ventures and multiple other businesses.

1. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - $100 billion

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is commonly known as LDS or the Mormon Church. It is a non-trinitarian assembly founded by Joseph Smith in April 1830 in Fayette, New York, United States of America.

It has a population of about 16 million members globally and is the richest religion in America and the world. LDS has a net worth of $100 billion.

Is the Catholic Church the richest organisation in the world?

No, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the wealthiest religious organisation globally. It has a net worth of about $100 billion.

Which church is the biggest in the world?

In terms of size, St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City is the largest church in the world.

What is the richest religion in the world?

Christianity is the wealthiest religion globally. Christians hold the largest share of global wealth, at around 55%.

How much is the Catholic Church worth worldwide?

The Catholic Church has at least $73 billion worth of assets. The exact net worth remains unconfirmed.

What is the richest place of worship in the world?

The Padmanabhaswamy Temple is considered the richest place of worship globally. It is located in the state of Kerala in India.

Is the Catholic Church the richest?

No, LDS or the Mormon Church is the wealthiest in the world.

Is LDS the richest church in the world?

Yes, LDS is the richest church in the world. It is worth about $100 billion.

The richest church in the world is the Mormon Church, followed by the Catholic Church. These religious institutions have a significant following globally.

Briefly.co.za recently published a list of famous Canadian actors who have left a mark on the global stage. Canadian actors have continued making inroads into the film industry.

Some have starred in high-profile productions. They have produced some of Hollywood’s biggest names, putting Canada on the global entertainment map.

Source: Briefly News