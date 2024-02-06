Top 20 best hip-hop producers of all time and their earnings
This list of the top 20 best hip-hop producers is a compilation of rap luminaries who have had an innovative influence on the popularity of hip-hop and rap music. Thanks to their adept sonics, they are the anchor of the music genre. Who are these iconic figures?
To compile this list, we used data from Billboard Hot 100 to determine the number of hits these producers worked on, the consistency of their track records and notable awards. We also included details of their net worth.
Top 20 best hip-hop producers of all time
Over 50 years later, hip-hop is a melting pot for unequivocal talent and mastery of music production. From the likes of Marley Marl, who revolutionised rap music from basements to mainstream media, to Dr Dre, who influenced the East and West Coast to unite through music.
We used details from Celebrity Net Worth and other reputable sources to compile data about the value of these celebrities' assets and finances, as tabulated below.
|Name
|Net worth
|Dr Dre
|$500 million
|Ye
|$400 million
|DJ Premier
|$20 million
|RZA
|$30 million
|The Neptunes
|$50 million for Chad and $250 million for Pharrell Williams
|Q-Tip
|$6 million
|Marley Marl
|$5 million
|Swizz Beatz
|$150 million
|Timbaland
|$85 million
|Just Blaze
|$20 million
|Pete Rock
|$6 million
|Mannie Fresh
|$15 million
|DJ Quik
|$3 million
|The Hitmen
|Unknown
|Rick Rubin
|$300 million
|Madlib
|Between $1 million and $5 million
|40
|Between $1 to $5 million
|No ID
|Between $5 million and $10 million
|Hit-Boy
|Between $1 million and $8 million
|Metro Boomin
|$45 million
20. Metro Boomin
|Birth name
|Leland Tyler Wayne
|Nickname
|Young Metro, Metro, Lil Metro
|Birth date
|16 September 1993 (St. Louis, Missouri, United States)
|Age
|30 years (as of January 2024)
|Genres
|Hip-hop and trap
|Occupations
|Record producer, DJ and executive
|Years active
|2009 to date
|Labels
|Boominati Worldwide, Republic, Freebandz
Leland Tyler Wayne, better known as Metro Boomin, is one of the best trap producers of all time. He is famous for his penchant for dark production style. He gained ubiquity for providing a sonic sound for millennial hits like:
- Bad & Boujee by Migos
- Mask Off by Future
- Bank Account 21 Savage
Metro Boomin has four songs featured in the top 10 Billboard Hot 100 Hits, making him one of Billboard's top hip-hop producers. As of January 2024, Metro Boomin is worth $45 million.
19. Hit-Boy
|Birth name
|Chauncey Alexander Hollis Jr.
|Stage name
|Hit-Boy
|Birth date
|21 May 1987, Fontana, California, U.S.
|Age
|36 (as of January 2024)
|Genres
|Hip Hop, R&B
|Occupation
|Record producer, rapper, singer and songwriter
|Years active
|2003 to date
|Labels
|Hitboy Music, Zone 4, Very Good Beats Inc., Hits Since 87, Interscope, Def Jam and Surf Club
Chauncey Alexander Hollis Jr, better recognised as Hit-Boy, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer. Hit-Boy has enjoyed many runs in hip-hop and worked with icons such as Jay Z and Ye, earning a Grammy Award to his name. He also had his touch in the following hits:
- Sicko Mode by Travis Scott
- Trophies by Drake
- Racks in the Middle by Nipsey Hussle
According to HotNewHipHop, Gorillaoverview and Wealthy Genuis, Hit-Boy's net worth ranges between $1 million and $8 million. His worth mirrors his profound innovation and influence in music production.
18. No ID
|Birth name
|Ernest Dion Wilson
|Also known as
|Dion Wilson, Immenslope
|Birth date
|23 June 1971, Chicago, Illinois, U.S.
|Age
|52 years (as of January 2024)
|Genres
|Hip hop, R&B
|Occupations
|Record producer, DJ, rapper, arranger, and songwriter
|Years active
|1987 to date
|Labels
|Capitol, Roc Nation, Def Jam, GOOD, ARTium, So So Def, Relativity
Ernest Dion Wilson, professionally known as No ID, is an American R&B and hip-hop producer, DJ and former rapper from Chicago, Illinois. He became heavily sought out after producing hits such as:
- Let Me Hold You by Bow Wow
- Heartless by Kanye West
- D.O.A. by Jay-Z,
- My Last by Big Sean
- New Light by John Mayer.
According to famousnetworth and Allfamousbirthday, No ID's net worth ranges between $5 million and $10 million.
17. 40
|Birth name
|Noah James Shebib
|Nickname
|40 years (as of January 2024)
|Birth date
|31 March 1983, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
|Age
|40 years (as of January 2024)
|Genres
|Hip hop, R&B, downtempo
|Occupations
|Record producer, songwriter, record executive, actor
|Years active
|1996 to date
|Labels
|OVO Sound, Warner Bros.
Noah James Shebib, better recognised as 40, is a Canadian record producer, executive, and songwriter. He is famous for being Drake's producer and being one of the co-founders of the OVO Sound label. Thanks to 40, Drake's lyrical verve has remained strong for over a decade. His touch and skill can be felt in albums like:
- 2009's So Far Gone
- 2011's Take Care
- 2015's If You're Reading This, It's Too Late
According to Idol Net Worth, Popularbio and Allfamousbirthday, 40's net worth ranges between $1 to $5 million. He supposedly earns through his career as a music producer.
16. Madlib
|Birth name
|Otis Jackson, Jr.
|Also known as
|Quasimoto, Yesterdays New Quintet, DJ Rels, Beat Konducta, The Loop Digga
|Birthdate
|24 October 1973, Oxnard, California, U.S.
|Age
|50 years (as of January 2024)
|Genres
|Hip-hop, instrumental hip-hop, soul, jazz fusion, funk, electronic, jazz, psychedelic
|Occupations
|Record producer, rapper, songwriter, disc jockey
|Years active
|1993 to date
|Labels
|Stones Throw, Madlib Invazion, Blue Note
Otis Jackson Jr, popularly known as Madlib, is an American multi-instrumentalist, rapper, DJ and music producer. He burst into the scene after being part of the 2000s' The Unseen album, even though his career started in 1993.
Madlib worked with bigwigs such as Snoop Dogg, Slum Village and Blu. He even partnered with MF Doom, Freddie Gibbs and J Dilla. According to HotNewHipHop, Popularbio and Net Worth Post, Madlib's net worth ranges between $1 million and $5 million as of January 2024.
15. Rick Rubin
|Birth name
|Frederick Jay Rubin
|Also known as
|DJ Double R, the Loudness King
|Birth date
|10 March 1963, Long Beach, New York, U.S.
|Age
|60 years (as of January 2024)
|Years active
|1981 to date
|Occupations
|Record executive, record producer
|Genres
|Hip-hop, alternative rock, heavy metal, country
|Labels
|Def Jam, American, Columbia, Warner Bros.
Frederick Jay Rubin, better known as Rick Rubin, is an American record producer and executive. He co-founded Def Jam Recordings alongside Russell Simmons and is the co-president of Columbia Records. Rick popularised hip-hop music by producing hits for acts such as LL Cool, Public Enemy, Run-DMC, Geto Boys and the Beastie Boys.
In 2007, MTV named Rick Rubin the most important producer of the last 20 years, making him the best white hip-hop producer. As of January 2024, Rick Rubin's net worth is approximately $300 million.
14. The Hitmen
|Origin
|London, England
|Genres
|New wave
|Years active
|1979–1982
|Labels
|Columbia, Urgent Records, Epic (Australia & New Zealand)
|Past members
|Watkins, Alan Wilder, Pete Glenister, Neil BrockbankMike Gaffey, Stan Shaw, John Jay and Ben
The Hitmen were an English new wave formed in 1979. Its members include:
- The late Chucky Thompson
- Easy Mo Bee
- Combs
- Ryan Leslie
- Mario “Yellowman” Winans
- Deric “D-Dot” Angelettie. – G.M.
After two albums and seven singles, the band members ventured into music production and worked on projects with other bands. The Hitmen gained critical acclaim for collaborating with Puff Daddy, Faith Evans, Shyne, Mase, Machine Gun Kelly, Janelle Monáe and French Montana. They became famous after The Notorious B.I.G.'s 1994 masterpiece Ready to Die.
13. DJ Quik
|Birth name
|David Marvin Blake
|Other names
|Danté BlakeMr. QuikDa Quiksta
|Birth date
|18 January 1970, Compton, California, U.S.
|Age
|54 years (as of January 2024)
|Occupations
|Rapper, record producer, songwriter
|Years active
|1990 to date
|Genres
|West Coast hip-hop, gangsta rap, G-funk
|Labels
|Ingrooves, Mad Science, Fontana, Ark 21, Bungalo, Arista, Death Row, Profile
David Marvin Blake, better recognised as DJ Quik or Da Quiksta, is an American rapper and producer, one of the best underground hip-hop producers ever. He is famous for his G-funk hip-hop style and has collaborated with award-winning artists like Snoop Dogg, Tupac, Shaquille O'Neal, Chingy, Kurupt and R. Kelly.
Da Quiksta's work on Jay Z's Justify My Thug is a testament to how good he is at his craft. DJ Quik's net worth is approximately $3 million as of January 2024.
12. Mannie Fresh
|Birth name
|Byron Otto Thomas
|Also known as
|Manny Fresh, Lovely
|Age
|54 years (as of January 2024)
|Birth date
|20 March 1969, New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S.
|Genres
|Hip-hop, Southern hip-hop, trap
|Occupations
|Record producer, rapper, DJ
|Years active
|1984 to date
|Labels
|Cash Money, Universal, Def Jam South, Def Jam, Mass Appeal, Chubby Boy Productions, Inc.
Byron Otto Thomas, professionally known as Mannie Fresh, is an American producer, DJ and rapper, one of the best hip-hop producers in the world. He is famous for his Midas touch on most Cash Money Records releases. He is also one half of the hip-hop duo Big Tymers alongside Birdman. Mannie Fresh has received credits for the record's hits released between 1998 and 2004 before his exit, including:
- Back That Azz Up by Juvinile
- This Is How We Do by the Big Tymers
- Bling Bling by B.G.
- Go D.J. by Lil Wayne
Mannie Fresh's net worth in January 2024 is $15 million. Music is his primary income source.
11. Pete Rock
|Birth name
|Peter O. Phillips
|Also known as
|Soul Brother, The Chocolate Boy Wonder
|Birth date
|21 June 1970, New York City, U.S.
|Age
|53 years (as of January 2024)
|Genres
|East Coast hip-hop, alternative hip-hop, experimental hip-hop, jazz, rap, turntablism
|Occupation
|Music producer, DJ, rapper
|Years active
|1987 to date
|Labels
|Baby grande, Elektra, Loud, Rapster/BBE, Nature Sounds, Mello, Tru Soul
Peter O. Phillips, better known as Pete Rock, is an American DJ, rapper and one of the greatest hip-hop producers ever. He had his claim to fame in the early 1990s as one half of the acclaimed duo Pete Rock & CL Smooth, and after their split, Pete pursued a solo career, which garnered him worldwide recognition. His impact goes beyond these hits:
- The World Is Yours by Nas
- How to Roll a Blunt by Redman
As of January 2024, Pete Rock is worth $6 million. He earns through singing, rapping, music production and DJing.
10. Just Blaze
|Birth name
|Justin Gregory Smith
|Also known as
|Just Blaze
|Birth date
|8 January 1978, Paterson, New Jersey, U.S.
|Age
|46 years (as of January 2024)
|Genres
|Hip-hop, East Coast hip-hop, chipmunk soul
|Occupations
|Record producer, disc jockey
|Years active
|Years active 1997 to date
|Labels
|Roc-A-Fella, Fort Knocks, HHS78, F.O.B. Entertainment, N.Q.C. Management, LLC., Roc The World
American producer and DJ Justin Gregory, professionally known as Just Blaze, is considered to have lived many lives. He is one of the Roc-A-Fella in-house producers who significantly helped propagate the label's trademark sound. He later focused on his sound, comprising a mixture of samples and high-fidelity instrumentation, which bigwigs like Eminem, JayZ and Dipset adopted.
Just Blaze's touch of magic has been featured in the following hits:
- Oh Boy by Cam'Ron ft. Juelz Santana
- Welcome to New York City by Cam'Ron ft. JAY-Z & Juelz Santana
- Lollipop by Snoop Dogg ft. Soopafly/JAY-Z/Nate Dogg
Just Blaze's net worth is approximately $20 million as of January 2024. He primarily earns through his ventures in music.
9. Timbaland
|Birth name
|Timothy Zachery Mosley
|Also known as
|DJ Timmy TimTimbo, Timar, Mozart Timadeas
|Birth date
|10 March 1972, Norfolk, Virginia, U.S.
|Age
|51 years (as of January 2024)
|Occupations
|Record producer, songwriter, rapper, singer, record executive
|Years active
|1994 to date
|Genres
|Hip-hop, R&B, pop
|Labels
|Roc Nation, Epic, Mosley Music, Interscope, Beat Club, Atlantic, Blackground
In the mid-1990s, no hip-hop producer was consistently on the cutting edge as Timothy Zachery Mosley, professionally known as Timbaland. His prowess was not limited to hip-hop music; he dipped his feet into R&B, pop and occasionally rock. Nonetheless, his work in rap earned him an all-timer status and credits for the following hits:
- Dirt Off Your Shoulder by Jay Z
- Big Pimpin by Jay Z
- Phat Rabbit by Ludacris
Timbaland's net worth is approximately $85 million as of January 2024. He earns through music, acting and real estate.
8. Swizz Beatz
|Birth date
|Kasseem Daoud Dean
|Known as
|The Monster
|Birth date
|13 September 1978, New York City, U.S.
|Age
|45 years (as of January 2024)
|Occupation
|Record producer, disc jockey, rapper, songwriter, record executive, hype man
|Years active
|1997 to date
|Genres
|Hip-hop
|Labels
|Mass Appeal, Epic, Monster Music, Atlantic, DreamWorks, Everest, Full Surface, Universal Motown, Ruff Ryders, Warner Bros.
Kasseem Daoud Dean, better recognised as Swizz Beatz, is an American producer, rapper, DJ and songwriter. Born in the Bronx borough of NYC, Swizz Beatz started his career as a DJ and later built a powerhouse with the Ruff Ryders Anthem. He showcased his production process in the following hits:
- Uproar by Lil Wayne
- Money, Cash, Hoes by Jay Z
- Bring Em Out by T.I
His success makes him one of the most famous music producers of all time. As of January 2024, Swizz Beatz is worth $150 million.
7. Marley Marl
|Birth name
|Marlon Lu'Ree Williams
|Also known as
|Marley Marl
|Occupations
|DJ, producer, rapper, music executive
|Age
|61 years (as of January 2024)
|Birth date
|30 September 1962, New York City, U.S
|Genres
|Hip-hop
|Years active
|1983 to date
|Labels
|Cold Chillin'Warner Bros.Def JamBBE
In 1998, Vine Magazine applauded Marlon Lu'Ree Williams, best recognised as Marley Marl, for 'forever changing the sound of hip-hop' with his unique beat barrages. Besides co-founding the Juice Crew, he played a significant role in producing landmark albums for the Juice Crew members. Marley Marl also worked on the following hits:
- Mama Said Knock You Out by LL Cool J
- Roxanne’s Revenge by Roxanne Shante
Marley Marl's net worth is approximately $5 million as of January 2024. Besides producing, he has accumulated his financial wealth as a rapper and DJ.
6. Q-Tip
|Birth name
|Jonathan William Davis
|Also known as
|The Abstract, Tip, The Lone Ranger, The Last Zulu, Qualiall
|Birth date
|April 10, 1970, New York City, U.S.
|Age
|53 years (as of January 2024)
|Occupations
|Rapper, record producer, singer, songwriter, disc jockey
|Years active
|1985 to date
|Genres
|Hip-hop, jazz, rap, progressive soul
|Labels
|Jive, Arista, Universal Motown, Battery, GOOD, Def Jam, Epic
Kamaal Ibn John Fareed, better known as Q-Tip, is among the most talented hip-hop producers. He rose to fame for being the leading producer for the alternative hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest and their subsequent six albums released between 1990 and 2016. Additionally, he worked with other hip-hop giants like Busta Rhymes, Solange and The Roots, and his most-beloved hits include:
- The World Is Yours by Nas
- Excursions by A Tribe Called Quest
- Get Down by Craig Mack
Q-Tip is worth $6 million as of January 2024. He primarily earns through his career as an entertainer.
5. The Neptunes
|Also known as
|Williams and Hugo
|Origin
|Virginia Beach, Virginia, U.S.
|Genres
|Hip-hop, R&B, pop
|Years active
|1992 to date
|Members
|Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo
|Labels
|Interscope, Star Trak, Columbia, I Am Other
Fifth on the list is the Neptunes, an American songwriting and production duo comprising Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams. The duo joined forces in 1992 in Virginia Beach. Pharrell Williams appears in the duo's music videos, while Hugo is often behind the scenes.
With four Grammy Awards to their name, the Neptunes have been the brains behind hits such as:
- Hot in Herre by Nelly
- Money Maker by Ludacris
- I Just Wanna Love U by Jay Z
- Drop It Like Its Hot by Snoop Dogg
As of January 2024, Chad Hugo's net worth is approximately $50 million, while Pharrell William's net worth is roughly $250 million.
4. RZA
|Birth name
|Robert Fitzgerald Diggs
|Also known as
|Prince Rakeem, The Scientist, Bobby Steels, Ruler Zig-Zag-Zig Allah, Prince Delight, (The) Abbott, Bobby Digital, Bobby Dynamite, RZArector, Bobby Boulders
|Birth date
|5 July 1969, New York City, U.S.
|Age
|54 years (As of January 2024)
|Occupations
|Rapper, actor, filmmaker, record producer, record executive
|Years active
|1984 to date
|Genre
|Hip-hop
|Labels
|Soul Temple, Tommy Boy, Warner Bros., Razor Sharp, Epic, SME, Virgin, EMI, Koch, Gee Street, V2, BMG, Sanctuary
Brooklyn, Queens, Harlem and the Bronx defined the sound of NYC hip-hop in the 80s and 90s. However, Robert Diggs, popularly known as RZA, left an indelible mark on hip-hop. As one of the most influential hip-hop producers worldwide, RZA is also the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan and has produced most of their records. His notable works include:
- Wu-Tang Clan
- Method Clan
- Gravediggaz
- The Notorious BIG
- Ghostface Killah
RZA is worth $30 million as of January 2024. Besides music and his entrepreneurial ventures, RZA has also invested in real estate.
3. DJ Premier
|Birth name
|Christopher Edward Martin
|Also known as
|Preem, Preemo
|Birth date
|21 March 1966, Houston, Texas, U.S.
|Age
|57 years (as of January 2024)
|Genres
|Hip-hop
|Occupations
|Record producer, DJ
|Years active
|1987 to date
|Labels
|Year Round, Virgin, Wild Pitch, Chrysalis, Works of Mart
Despite being synonymous with New York's boo-bap sound that coined the 1990s hip-hop music, DJ Premier's career began in Houston, where he was born. He developed the jazz-funk-sampling sound and was the brains behind hits such as:
- Friend or Foe by Jay Z
- N.Y. State of Mind by Nas
- Ten Crack Commandments by The Notorious B.I.G.
DJ Premier gained fame alongside Guru; fans knew them as Gang Starr, although his legacy extends beyond his affiliation with Gang Starr. His net worth is approximately $20 million in 2024.
2. Ye
|Birth name
|Kanye Omari West
|Other names
|Ye, Yeezus, Saint Pablo, Yeezy, Louis Vuitton Don
|Birth date
|8 June 1977, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.
|Age
|46 years (as of January 2024)
|Genres
|Hip hop, progressive rap, pop art pop, gospel
|Years active
|1996 to date
|Occupations
|Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, fashion designer
|Labels
|GOOD, Island Def Jam, Def Jam, Roc-A-Fella
Second on the list is Ye or Kanye West, often considered one of the best rap producers of all time. His avant-garde production fueled his deep-sea exploration of hip-hop music and its potential. His eclectic mix of influence and brilliance in piecing up together unlikely collaborators put him on the map. With 24 Grammy Awards to his name, Kanye West has showcased his opulence in the following hits:
- Stand Up by Ludacris
- Find Your Love by Drake
- Overnight Celebrity by Twista
- I Changed My Mind by Keyshia Cole
As of January 2024, Ye's net worth is approximately $400 million. He earns through his music career, entrepreneurial ventures and brand partnerships.
1. Dr Dre
|Birth name
|Andre Romell Young
|Also known as
|Dre, Brickhard, The Mechanic
|Birth date
|18 February 1965, Compton, California, U.S.
|Age
|58 years (as of January 2024)
|Occupations
|Record producer, rapper, actor, entrepreneur, record executive
|Years active
|1985 to date
|Genres
|West Coast hip hop/ Gangsta rap/ g-funk
|Labels
|Interscope, Aftermath, Death Row, Priority, Ruthless, Kru-Cut, Epic
André Young, better known as Dr Dre, is the best hip-hop producer ever. The seven-time Grammy Award winner debuted his career in 1985 as a World Class Wreckin' Cru member and co-founder of the group N.W.A. The group had its shot to fame by popularising explicit lyrics detailing the violence of street life in hip-hop music.
Dr Dre also played a fundamental role in crafting and popularising West Coast G-funk, a hip-hop music subgenre characterised by slow and heavy production.
Dr Dre has worked on top hits including:
- Eminem's The Real Slim Shady
- California Love by 2 Pac
- In Da Club by 50 Cent
- Family Affair by Mary J Blige
As of January 2024, Dr Dre is worth $500 million. He has accumulated his wealth throughout his career in music and entrepreneurial ventures.
Who is the greatest producer of all time rap?
Dr Dre is considered the greatest producer of all time rap. He began his career in 1985 and has since become instrumental in rap's history.
Who is the best rap producer right now?
Dr Dre is the best rap producer as of January 2024. His long-standing career significantly impacted the popularity of rap music.
Who is the best hip-hop producer in the US?
Dr Dre tops the list as the best hip-hop producer in the USA. Granted his accomplishments and impact, he is considered the best in the game.
Who is the legendary white hip-hop producer?
According to the rankings in the list, Rick Rubin is a legendary hip-hop producer famous for popularising hip-hop in the 1980s. He created the magic behind favourite hits from Big Daddy Kane, LL Cool J and Eric B. & Rakim, to mention a few.
Who is the best producer in hip-hop?
Dr Dre takes the crown as the best producer in hip-hop. He started as a member of the electro-pop group World Class Wreckin' Cru.
Who is the greatest producer ever?
Dr Dre has been credited as the greatest producer ever. e has won seven Grammy Awards.
Who is the best RNB producer?
According to a January 2024 publication, Mel & Mus is the number one RNB producer. It is a production duo comprised of Rivelino Raoul Wouter and Melvin Hough.
What is the best record label for hip-hop producers to get signed to?
Def Jam Recordings is one of hip-hop and pop music's most influential record labels. Russell Simmons and Rick Rubin started it in 1984.
This list of the best hip-hop producers of all time lets you into the influential figures whose contribution has revolutionised the music genre's popularity. Topping the list is Dr Dre.
