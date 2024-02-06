Top 20 best hip-hop producers of all time and their earnings

This list of the top 20 best hip-hop producers is a compilation of rap luminaries who have had an innovative influence on the popularity of hip-hop and rap music. Thanks to their adept sonics, they are the anchor of the music genre. Who are these iconic figures?

From left to right, Dr Dre, Kanye West and DJ Premier. Photo: Richard Bord, Taylor Hill and Emma McIntyre on Getty Images (modified by the author)

To compile this list, we used data from Billboard Hot 100 to determine the number of hits these producers worked on, the consistency of their track records and notable awards. We also included details of their net worth.

Top 20 best hip-hop producers of all time

Over 50 years later, hip-hop is a melting pot for unequivocal talent and mastery of music production. From the likes of Marley Marl, who revolutionised rap music from basements to mainstream media, to Dr Dre, who influenced the East and West Coast to unite through music.

We used details from Celebrity Net Worth and other reputable sources to compile data about the value of these celebrities' assets and finances, as tabulated below.

Name Net worth Dr Dre $500 million Ye $400 million DJ Premier $20 million RZA $30 million The Neptunes $50 million for Chad and $250 million for Pharrell Williams Q-Tip $6 million Marley Marl $5 million Swizz Beatz $150 million Timbaland $85 million Just Blaze $20 million Pete Rock $6 million Mannie Fresh $15 million DJ Quik $3 million The Hitmen Unknown Rick Rubin $300 million Madlib Between $1 million and $5 million 40 Between $1 to $5 million No ID Between $5 million and $10 million Hit-Boy Between $1 million and $8 million Metro Boomin $45 million

20. Metro Boomin

Metro Boomin at the premiere of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" held at Regency Village Theatre on 30 May 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Birth name Leland Tyler Wayne Nickname Young Metro, Metro, Lil Metro Birth date 16 September 1993 (St. Louis, Missouri, United States) Age 30 years (as of January 2024) Genres Hip-hop and trap Occupations Record producer, DJ and executive Years active 2009 to date Labels Boominati Worldwide, Republic, Freebandz

Leland Tyler Wayne, better known as Metro Boomin, is one of the best trap producers of all time. He is famous for his penchant for dark production style. He gained ubiquity for providing a sonic sound for millennial hits like:

Bad & Boujee by Migos

by Migos Mask Off by Future

by Future Bank Account 21 Savage

Metro Boomin has four songs featured in the top 10 Billboard Hot 100 Hits, making him one of Billboard's top hip-hop producers. As of January 2024, Metro Boomin is worth $45 million.

19. Hit-Boy

Hit-Boy at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at Talking Stick Resort on 11 February 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Photo: Ethan Miller

Birth name Chauncey Alexander Hollis Jr. Stage name Hit-Boy Birth date 21 May 1987, Fontana, California, U.S. Age 36 (as of January 2024) Genres Hip Hop, R&B Occupation Record producer, rapper, singer and songwriter Years active 2003 to date Labels Hitboy Music, Zone 4, Very Good Beats Inc., Hits Since 87, Interscope, Def Jam and Surf Club

Chauncey Alexander Hollis Jr, better recognised as Hit-Boy, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer. Hit-Boy has enjoyed many runs in hip-hop and worked with icons such as Jay Z and Ye, earning a Grammy Award to his name. He also had his touch in the following hits:

Sicko Mode by Travis Scott

by Travis Scott Trophies by Drake

by Drake Racks in the Middle by Nipsey Hussle

According to HotNewHipHop, Gorillaoverview and Wealthy Genuis, Hit-Boy's net worth ranges between $1 million and $8 million. His worth mirrors his profound innovation and influence in music production.

18. No ID

Dion 'No ID' Wilson speaks at the Capitol Music Group's Premiere Of New Music And Projects For Industry And Media at ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rich Polk

Birth name Ernest Dion Wilson Also known as Dion Wilson, Immenslope Birth date 23 June 1971, Chicago, Illinois, U.S. Age 52 years (as of January 2024) Genres Hip hop, R&B Occupations Record producer, DJ, rapper, arranger, and songwriter Years active 1987 to date Labels Capitol, Roc Nation, Def Jam, GOOD, ARTium, So So Def, Relativity

Ernest Dion Wilson, professionally known as No ID, is an American R&B and hip-hop producer, DJ and former rapper from Chicago, Illinois. He became heavily sought out after producing hits such as:

Let Me Hold You by Bow Wow

You by Bow Wow Heartless by Kanye West

by Kanye West D.O.A. by Jay-Z,

by Jay-Z, My Last by Big Sean

by Big Sean New Light by John Mayer.

According to famousnetworth and Allfamousbirthday, No ID's net worth ranges between $5 million and $10 million.

17. 40

James Shebib attends the "Nightalk" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Scotiabank Theatre on 16 September 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Darren Eagles

Birth name Noah James Shebib Nickname 40 years (as of January 2024) Birth date 31 March 1983, Toronto, Ontario, Canada Age 40 years (as of January 2024) Genres Hip hop, R&B, downtempo Occupations Record producer, songwriter, record executive, actor Years active 1996 to date Labels OVO Sound, Warner Bros.

Noah James Shebib, better recognised as 40, is a Canadian record producer, executive, and songwriter. He is famous for being Drake's producer and being one of the co-founders of the OVO Sound label. Thanks to 40, Drake's lyrical verve has remained strong for over a decade. His touch and skill can be felt in albums like:

2009's So Far Gone

2011's Take Care

2015's If You're Reading This, It's Too Late

According to Idol Net Worth, Popularbio and Allfamousbirthday, 40's net worth ranges between $1 to $5 million. He supposedly earns through his career as a music producer.

16. Madlib

Madlib performs on the Footsprints stage during the Blue Note Jazz Festival at Silverado Resort and Spa on 28 July 2023 in Napa, California. Photo: Richard Bord

Birth name Otis Jackson, Jr. Also known as Quasimoto, Yesterdays New Quintet, DJ Rels, Beat Konducta, The Loop Digga Birthdate 24 October 1973, Oxnard, California, U.S. Age 50 years (as of January 2024) Genres Hip-hop, instrumental hip-hop, soul, jazz fusion, funk, electronic, jazz, psychedelic Occupations Record producer, rapper, songwriter, disc jockey Years active 1993 to date Labels Stones Throw, Madlib Invazion, Blue Note

Otis Jackson Jr, popularly known as Madlib, is an American multi-instrumentalist, rapper, DJ and music producer. He burst into the scene after being part of the 2000s' The Unseen album, even though his career started in 1993.

Madlib worked with bigwigs such as Snoop Dogg, Slum Village and Blu. He even partnered with MF Doom, Freddie Gibbs and J Dilla. According to HotNewHipHop, Popularbio and Net Worth Post, Madlib's net worth ranges between $1 million and $5 million as of January 2024.

15. Rick Rubin

Producer Rick Rubin's speech during the Black Sabbath Reunion Press Conference at Whisky a Go Go on 11 November 2011 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Chelsea Lauren

Birth name Frederick Jay Rubin Also known as DJ Double R, the Loudness King Birth date 10 March 1963, Long Beach, New York, U.S. Age 60 years (as of January 2024) Years active 1981 to date Occupations Record executive, record producer Genres Hip-hop, alternative rock, heavy metal, country Labels Def Jam, American, Columbia, Warner Bros.

Frederick Jay Rubin, better known as Rick Rubin, is an American record producer and executive. He co-founded Def Jam Recordings alongside Russell Simmons and is the co-president of Columbia Records. Rick popularised hip-hop music by producing hits for acts such as LL Cool, Public Enemy, Run-DMC, Geto Boys and the Beastie Boys.

In 2007, MTV named Rick Rubin the most important producer of the last 20 years, making him the best white hip-hop producer. As of January 2024, Rick Rubin's net worth is approximately $300 million.

14. The Hitmen

Origin London, England Genres New wave Years active 1979–1982 Labels Columbia, Urgent Records, Epic (Australia & New Zealand) Past members Watkins, Alan Wilder, Pete Glenister, Neil Brockbank Mike Gaffey, Stan Shaw, John Jay and Ben

The Hitmen were an English new wave formed in 1979. Its members include:

The late Chucky Thompson

Easy Mo Bee

Combs

Ryan Leslie

Mario “Yellowman” Winans

Deric “D-Dot” Angelettie. – G.M.

After two albums and seven singles, the band members ventured into music production and worked on projects with other bands. The Hitmen gained critical acclaim for collaborating with Puff Daddy, Faith Evans, Shyne, Mase, Machine Gun Kelly, Janelle Monáe and French Montana. They became famous after The Notorious B.I.G.'s 1994 masterpiece Ready to Die.

13. DJ Quik

DJ Quik performs on day two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture at Caesars Superdome on 30 June 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Josh Brasted

Birth name David Marvin Blake Other names Danté BlakeMr. QuikDa Quiksta Birth date 18 January 1970, Compton, California, U.S. Age 54 years (as of January 2024) Occupations Rapper, record producer, songwriter Years active 1990 to date Genres West Coast hip-hop, gangsta rap, G-funk Labels Ingrooves, Mad Science, Fontana, Ark 21, Bungalo, Arista, Death Row, Profile

David Marvin Blake, better recognised as DJ Quik or Da Quiksta, is an American rapper and producer, one of the best underground hip-hop producers ever. He is famous for his G-funk hip-hop style and has collaborated with award-winning artists like Snoop Dogg, Tupac, Shaquille O'Neal, Chingy, Kurupt and R. Kelly.

Da Quiksta's work on Jay Z's Justify My Thug is a testament to how good he is at his craft. DJ Quik's net worth is approximately $3 million as of January 2024.

12. Mannie Fresh

Mannie Fresh at the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on 3 October 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Carol Lee Rose

Birth name Byron Otto Thomas Also known as Manny Fresh, Lovely Age 54 years (as of January 2024) Birth date 20 March 1969, New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. Genres Hip-hop, Southern hip-hop, trap Occupations Record producer, rapper, DJ Years active 1984 to date Labels Cash Money, Universal, Def Jam South, Def Jam, Mass Appeal, Chubby Boy Productions, Inc.

Byron Otto Thomas, professionally known as Mannie Fresh, is an American producer, DJ and rapper, one of the best hip-hop producers in the world. He is famous for his Midas touch on most Cash Money Records releases. He is also one half of the hip-hop duo Big Tymers alongside Birdman. Mannie Fresh has received credits for the record's hits released between 1998 and 2004 before his exit, including:

Back That Azz Up by Juvinile

by Juvinile This Is How We Do by the Big Tymers

by the Big Tymers Bling Bling by B.G.

by B.G. Go D.J. by Lil Wayne

Mannie Fresh's net worth in January 2024 is $15 million. Music is his primary income source.

11. Pete Rock

Pete Rock's performance during the Grandmaster Flash & Friends "Birth Of A Culture: The 4 Elements Block Party" at Crotona Park on 4 August 2023 in New York City. Photo: Richard Bord

Birth name Peter O. Phillips Also known as Soul Brother, The Chocolate Boy Wonder Birth date 21 June 1970, New York City, U.S. Age 53 years (as of January 2024) Genres East Coast hip-hop, alternative hip-hop, experimental hip-hop, jazz, rap, turntablism Occupation Music producer, DJ, rapper Years active 1987 to date Labels Baby grande, Elektra, Loud, Rapster/BBE, Nature Sounds, Mello, Tru Soul

Peter O. Phillips, better known as Pete Rock, is an American DJ, rapper and one of the greatest hip-hop producers ever. He had his claim to fame in the early 1990s as one half of the acclaimed duo Pete Rock & CL Smooth, and after their split, Pete pursued a solo career, which garnered him worldwide recognition. His impact goes beyond these hits:

The World Is Yours by Nas

by Nas How to Roll a Blunt by Redman

As of January 2024, Pete Rock is worth $6 million. He earns through singing, rapping, music production and DJing.

10. Just Blaze

Just Blaze spins at Webster Hall on 27 August 2015, in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Birth name Justin Gregory Smith Also known as Just Blaze Birth date 8 January 1978, Paterson, New Jersey, U.S. Age 46 years (as of January 2024) Genres Hip-hop, East Coast hip-hop, chipmunk soul Occupations Record producer, disc jockey Years active Years active 1997 to date Labels Roc-A-Fella, Fort Knocks, HHS78, F.O.B. Entertainment, N.Q.C. Management, LLC., Roc The World

American producer and DJ Justin Gregory, professionally known as Just Blaze, is considered to have lived many lives. He is one of the Roc-A-Fella in-house producers who significantly helped propagate the label's trademark sound. He later focused on his sound, comprising a mixture of samples and high-fidelity instrumentation, which bigwigs like Eminem, JayZ and Dipset adopted.

Just Blaze's touch of magic has been featured in the following hits:

Oh Boy by Cam'Ron ft. Juelz Santana

by Cam'Ron ft. Juelz Santana Welcome to New York City by Cam'Ron ft. JAY-Z & Juelz Santana

by Cam'Ron ft. JAY-Z & Juelz Santana Lollipop by Snoop Dogg ft. Soopafly/JAY-Z/Nate Dogg

Just Blaze's net worth is approximately $20 million as of January 2024. He primarily earns through his ventures in music.

9. Timbaland

Timbaland at the 2023 A3C Day 2 on 30 September 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Prince Williams

Birth name Timothy Zachery Mosley Also known as DJ Timmy TimTimbo, Timar, Mozart Timadeas Birth date 10 March 1972, Norfolk, Virginia, U.S. Age 51 years (as of January 2024) Occupations Record producer, songwriter, rapper, singer, record executive Years active 1994 to date Genres Hip-hop, R&B, pop Labels Roc Nation, Epic, Mosley Music, Interscope, Beat Club, Atlantic, Blackground

In the mid-1990s, no hip-hop producer was consistently on the cutting edge as Timothy Zachery Mosley, professionally known as Timbaland. His prowess was not limited to hip-hop music; he dipped his feet into R&B, pop and occasionally rock. Nonetheless, his work in rap earned him an all-timer status and credits for the following hits:

Dirt Off Your Shoulder by Jay Z

by Jay Z Big Pimpin by Jay Z

by Jay Z Phat Rabbit by Ludacris

Timbaland's net worth is approximately $85 million as of January 2024. He earns through music, acting and real estate.

8. Swizz Beatz

Swizz Beatz at the Los Angeles premiere event for Onyx's Collective's "Drive With Swizz Beatz" at Petersen Automotive Museum on 9 November 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Birth date Kasseem Daoud Dean Known as The Monster Birth date 13 September 1978, New York City, U.S. Age 45 years (as of January 2024) Occupation Record producer, disc jockey, rapper, songwriter, record executive, hype man Years active 1997 to date Genres Hip-hop Labels Mass Appeal, Epic, Monster Music, Atlantic, DreamWorks, Everest, Full Surface, Universal Motown, Ruff Ryders, Warner Bros.

Kasseem Daoud Dean, better recognised as Swizz Beatz, is an American producer, rapper, DJ and songwriter. Born in the Bronx borough of NYC, Swizz Beatz started his career as a DJ and later built a powerhouse with the Ruff Ryders Anthem. He showcased his production process in the following hits:

Uproar by Lil Wayne

by Lil Wayne Money, Cash, Hoes by Jay Z

by Jay Z Bring Em Out by T.I

His success makes him one of the most famous music producers of all time. As of January 2024, Swizz Beatz is worth $150 million.

7. Marley Marl

Marley Marl speaks onstage during the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on 3 October 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Terence Rushin

Birth name Marlon Lu'Ree Williams Also known as Marley Marl Occupations DJ, producer, rapper, music executive Age 61 years (as of January 2024) Birth date 30 September 1962, New York City, U.S Genres Hip-hop Years active 1983 to date Labels Cold Chillin'Warner Bros.Def JamBBE

In 1998, Vine Magazine applauded Marlon Lu'Ree Williams, best recognised as Marley Marl, for 'forever changing the sound of hip-hop' with his unique beat barrages. Besides co-founding the Juice Crew, he played a significant role in producing landmark albums for the Juice Crew members. Marley Marl also worked on the following hits:

Mama Said Knock You Out by LL Cool J

by LL Cool J Roxanne’s Revenge by Roxanne Shante

Marley Marl's net worth is approximately $5 million as of January 2024. Besides producing, he has accumulated his financial wealth as a rapper and DJ.

6. Q-Tip

Queens native Q-Tip appears as a guest during the Wale set at the Rolling Loud NYC music festival in Citi Field on 29 October 2021 in New York City. Photo: Astrida Valigorsky

Birth name Jonathan William Davis Also known as The Abstract, Tip, The Lone Ranger, The Last Zulu, Qualiall Birth date April 10, 1970, New York City, U.S. Age 53 years (as of January 2024) Occupations Rapper, record producer, singer, songwriter, disc jockey Years active 1985 to date Genres Hip-hop, jazz, rap, progressive soul Labels Jive, Arista, Universal Motown, Battery, GOOD, Def Jam, Epic

Kamaal Ibn John Fareed, better known as Q-Tip, is among the most talented hip-hop producers. He rose to fame for being the leading producer for the alternative hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest and their subsequent six albums released between 1990 and 2016. Additionally, he worked with other hip-hop giants like Busta Rhymes, Solange and The Roots, and his most-beloved hits include:

The World Is Yours by Nas

by Nas Excursions by A Tribe Called Quest

by A Tribe Called Quest Get Down by Craig Mack

Q-Tip is worth $6 million as of January 2024. He primarily earns through his career as an entertainer.

5. The Neptunes

Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes during Bow Wow and The Neptunes Visit MTV's "TRL" on 20 August 2003 at MTV Studios, Times Square in New York City, USA. Photo: Theo Wargo

Also known as Williams and Hugo Origin Virginia Beach, Virginia, U.S. Genres Hip-hop, R&B, pop Years active 1992 to date Members Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo Labels Interscope, Star Trak, Columbia, I Am Other

Fifth on the list is the Neptunes, an American songwriting and production duo comprising Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams. The duo joined forces in 1992 in Virginia Beach. Pharrell Williams appears in the duo's music videos, while Hugo is often behind the scenes.

With four Grammy Awards to their name, the Neptunes have been the brains behind hits such as:

Hot in Herre by Nelly

by Nelly Money Maker by Ludacris

by Ludacris I Just Wanna Love U by Jay Z

by Jay Z Drop It Like Its Hot by Snoop Dogg

As of January 2024, Chad Hugo's net worth is approximately $50 million, while Pharrell William's net worth is roughly $250 million.

4. RZA

RZA's visit to the SiriusXM studios on 27 November, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez

Birth name Robert Fitzgerald Diggs Also known as Prince Rakeem, The Scientist, Bobby Steels, Ruler Zig-Zag-Zig Allah, Prince Delight, (The) Abbott, Bobby Digital, Bobby Dynamite, RZArector, Bobby Boulders Birth date 5 July 1969, New York City, U.S. Age 54 years (As of January 2024) Occupations Rapper, actor, filmmaker, record producer, record executive Years active 1984 to date Genre Hip-hop Labels Soul Temple, Tommy Boy, Warner Bros., Razor Sharp, Epic, SME, Virgin, EMI, Koch, Gee Street, V2, BMG, Sanctuary

Brooklyn, Queens, Harlem and the Bronx defined the sound of NYC hip-hop in the 80s and 90s. However, Robert Diggs, popularly known as RZA, left an indelible mark on hip-hop. As one of the most influential hip-hop producers worldwide, RZA is also the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan and has produced most of their records. His notable works include:

Wu-Tang Clan

Method Clan

Gravediggaz

The Notorious BIG

Ghostface Killah

RZA is worth $30 million as of January 2024. Besides music and his entrepreneurial ventures, RZA has also invested in real estate.

3. DJ Premier

DJ Premier poses backstage prior to the Amiri Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show at Carreaux du Temple as part of Paris Fashion Week on 19 January 2023 in Paris, France. Photo: Richard Bord

Birth name Christopher Edward Martin Also known as Preem, Preemo Birth date 21 March 1966, Houston, Texas, U.S. Age 57 years (as of January 2024) Genres Hip-hop Occupations Record producer, DJ Years active 1987 to date Labels Year Round, Virgin, Wild Pitch, Chrysalis, Works of Mart

Despite being synonymous with New York's boo-bap sound that coined the 1990s hip-hop music, DJ Premier's career began in Houston, where he was born. He developed the jazz-funk-sampling sound and was the brains behind hits such as:

Friend or Foe by Jay Z

by Jay Z N.Y. State of Mind by Nas

by Nas Ten Crack Commandments by The Notorious B.I.G.

DJ Premier gained fame alongside Guru; fans knew them as Gang Starr, although his legacy extends beyond his affiliation with Gang Starr. His net worth is approximately $20 million in 2024.

2. Ye

Ye is seen, outside Kenzo, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023, on 23 January 2022 in Paris, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Birth name Kanye Omari West Other names Ye, Yeezus, Saint Pablo, Yeezy, Louis Vuitton Don Birth date 8 June 1977, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. Age 46 years (as of January 2024) Genres Hip hop, progressive rap, pop art pop, gospel Years active 1996 to date Occupations Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, fashion designer Labels GOOD, Island Def Jam, Def Jam, Roc-A-Fella

Second on the list is Ye or Kanye West, often considered one of the best rap producers of all time. His avant-garde production fueled his deep-sea exploration of hip-hop music and its potential. His eclectic mix of influence and brilliance in piecing up together unlikely collaborators put him on the map. With 24 Grammy Awards to his name, Kanye West has showcased his opulence in the following hits:

Stand Up by Ludacris

by Ludacris Find Your Love by Drake

by Drake Overnight Celebrity by Twista

by Twista I Changed My Mind by Keyshia Cole

As of January 2024, Ye's net worth is approximately $400 million. He earns through his music career, entrepreneurial ventures and brand partnerships.

1. Dr Dre

Dr. Dre at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on 1 May 2023 in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Birth name Andre Romell Young Also known as Dre, Brickhard, The Mechanic Birth date 18 February 1965, Compton, California, U.S. Age 58 years (as of January 2024) Occupations Record producer, rapper, actor, entrepreneur, record executive Years active 1985 to date Genres West Coast hip hop/ Gangsta rap/ g-funk Labels Interscope, Aftermath, Death Row, Priority, Ruthless, Kru-Cut, Epic

André Young, better known as Dr Dre, is the best hip-hop producer ever. The seven-time Grammy Award winner debuted his career in 1985 as a World Class Wreckin' Cru member and co-founder of the group N.W.A. The group had its shot to fame by popularising explicit lyrics detailing the violence of street life in hip-hop music.

Dr Dre also played a fundamental role in crafting and popularising West Coast G-funk, a hip-hop music subgenre characterised by slow and heavy production.

Dr Dre has worked on top hits including:

Eminem's The Real Slim Shady

California Love by 2 Pac

by 2 Pac In Da Club by 50 Cent

by 50 Cent Family Affair by Mary J Blige

As of January 2024, Dr Dre is worth $500 million. He has accumulated his wealth throughout his career in music and entrepreneurial ventures.

Who is the greatest producer of all time rap?

Dr Dre is considered the greatest producer of all time rap. He began his career in 1985 and has since become instrumental in rap's history.

Who is the best rap producer right now?

Dr Dre is the best rap producer as of January 2024. His long-standing career significantly impacted the popularity of rap music.

Who is the best hip-hop producer in the US?

Dr Dre tops the list as the best hip-hop producer in the USA. Granted his accomplishments and impact, he is considered the best in the game.

Who is the legendary white hip-hop producer?

According to the rankings in the list, Rick Rubin is a legendary hip-hop producer famous for popularising hip-hop in the 1980s. He created the magic behind favourite hits from Big Daddy Kane, LL Cool J and Eric B. & Rakim, to mention a few.

Who is the best producer in hip-hop?

Dr Dre takes the crown as the best producer in hip-hop. He started as a member of the electro-pop group World Class Wreckin' Cru.

Who is the greatest producer ever?

Dr Dre has been credited as the greatest producer ever. e has won seven Grammy Awards.

Who is the best RNB producer?

According to a January 2024 publication, Mel & Mus is the number one RNB producer. It is a production duo comprised of Rivelino Raoul Wouter and Melvin Hough.

What is the best record label for hip-hop producers to get signed to?

Def Jam Recordings is one of hip-hop and pop music's most influential record labels. Russell Simmons and Rick Rubin started it in 1984.

This list of the best hip-hop producers of all time lets you into the influential figures whose contribution has revolutionised the music genre's popularity. Topping the list is Dr Dre.

