Dak Prescott’s net worth, age, wife, height, NFL, salary, profiles

The United States' premier professional football league, the National Football League (NFL), boasts some of the world's highest-paid athletes. One of them is Dak Prescott, who signed one of the largest deals in 2021 for any NFL player. Add in his endorsement deals, and Dak Prescott’s net worth puts him high on the map of the highest paid NFL players.

Dak Prescott ranks among the highest paid NFL players, thanks to his blossoming career that has made him bag multi-million contracts and deals. Photo: Ethan Miller

Dak Prescott’s net worth has become the talk of the town after news surfaced of having his current contract restructured or extended again. The Pro-Bowl quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys was already making a fortune from his previous contract. Let us investigate his current contract deals, salary, and net worth in 2023.

Dak Prescott’s profile and bio summary

Famous as Pro-Bowl quarterback of Dallas Cowboys Full name Rayne Dakota Prescott Nickname Dak Date of birth 29 July 1993 Place of birth Sulphur, Louisiana Zodiac sign Leo Age 29 years (as of March 2023) Nationality American Profession Professional football player Debut 12 September 2016 Experience 7 years Team Dallas Cowboys Position Quarterback Education Haughton High School, Mississippi State University Mother Peggy Prescott (deceased) Father Nathaniel Brothers Tad, Jace (deceased), Elliot (half-brother) Sister Natalie Prescott-Smith Height 6' 2" Weight 238 lbs Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Reportedly dating Ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett Current residence Frisco, Texas Salary $42 million Net worth $60 million Instagram Twitter

How much is Dak Prescott's getting in money?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dak Prescott has a net worth of $60 million. Much of his fortune is attributed to his professional football career.

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys has a net worth of $60 million in 2023. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Contracts

Dak's 2018 base salary was $600,000. He was eligible for a contract extension at the end of the season, with rumours indicating he would sign a $100 million extension.

In August 2019, the athlete rejected a multi-year deal that would have paid $30 million per year. Although it seemed like a bad move to most outsiders, he landed a four-year, $160 million deal with the Cowboys on 8 March 2021.

The contract came with $126 million guaranteed, and $66 million signing bonus, which was the highest mentioned figure in NFL history at the time. Rayne would make an estimated $42 million per year over the first three years of his contract.

How many years does Dak Prescott have left on his contract?

Two years. He is signed all through 2024. According to the Over The Cap, the quarterback is set to count $49.1 million against the 2023 salary cap and $52.1 million in 2024.

Dak Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract with the Cowboys on 8 March 2021.Photo: Anna Webber

What is Dak Prescott’s salary?

It is $42 million per year. Interestingly, Rayne has earned more than $131 million in salary alone from the NFL. He has also made over $50 million in endorsements from sponsorships with Adidas, AT&T, Pepsi, New Era, Campbell's Chunky Soup, Beats by Dre, Sleep Number, 7-Eleven, Direct TV, CitiBank, and Oikos.

What does Dak Prescott own?

The athlete is an investor in the smart fitness company OxeFit, and sports restaurant company, Walk-On’s.

Dak Prescott’s cars

Another indicator of Rayne’s high net worth is his impressive fleet. He has a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG, and a Lamborghini Urus.

Dak Prescott’s car collection includes a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG, and a Lamborghini Urus. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

How old is Dak Prescott?

He was born on 29 July 1993 in Sulphur, Louisiana as Rayne Dakota Prescott. He is 29 years of age as of March 2023.

Parents

Rayne’s parents are Nathaniel and Peggy Prescott. They divorced when he was young. She used to work as a truck shop manager when Dak was studying to help support her children. Peggy sadly died in November 2013 due to colorectal cancer. In her honour, Rayne established the Faith Fight Finish Foundation to help people deal with adversity.

Siblings

Prescott has two older brothers, Tad and Jace. Jace committed suicide in April 2020. He also has an older sister called Natalie Prescott-Smith, and an older half-brother, Elliot Prescott.

Education profile

Dakota attended Haughton High School, where he played quarterback for the Buccaneers and led them to a championship. His three-star winning record made him bag a scholarship to Mississippi State University.

While here, Rayne became a two-time First-team All-SEC selection and won the Conerly Trophy twice. He set 38 school records over his four-year college career.

NFL career

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys was selected as the 135th overall pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. Photo: Cooper Neill

Rayne was selected by the Dallas Cowboys as the 135th overall pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. He was being set to groom starter Tony Romo but took over the starting role. He impressed his coaches with his skills and the spot became his.

Throughout his NFL career, the quarterback has had several highlights, including:

Winning the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year and the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Being named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team

Being a 2016 Pro Bowl selection

Making the Pro Bowl in 2018

Dak Prescott has had several career highlights, including winning the Best Breakthrough Athlete award at The 2017 ESPYS. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Dak Prescott’s stats

His win loss record as a starter in his career is 61-36. His record against winning teams, for example, is a 10-2 record versus the Giants. Dak Prescott’s real height is 6' 2", and weight 238 lbs.

Dak Prescott’s injury history

The famous athlete has suffered several injuries in his career, including a hand thumb fracture and right calf strain.

Is Dak Prescott married yet?

Despite the millions of searches for 'Dak Prescott’s wife’s name, he is yet to wed. He broke up with his long-time girlfriend Natalie Buffett at the end of the 2022 season.

Dak Prescott broke up with his long-time girlfriend Natalie Buffett and is rumored to be dating Jadyn Jannasch. Photo: Wesley Hitt

His new rumoured love interest is Jadyn Jannasch, a star on the Louisiana State University swimming team. But neither Jadyn nor Rayne confirmed the relationship.

As of 2023, Dak Prescott (aged 29) has an estimated net worth of $60 million. He has made this fortune mainly from his successful football career.

