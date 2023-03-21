Marcus Spears’ net worth, spouse, ESPN salary, retirement, profiles

Marcus Rayshon Spears is an American former football player who played in the National Football League (NFL) as a defensive end for nine seasons. Following an impressive collegiate record at Louisiana State University, he was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. Marcus Spears’ net worth is in millions of dollars thanks to his successful sporting career and his career as a television personality.

The former sportsman made his NFL debut against San Diego Chargers. Photo: Icon Sportswire

Rayshon’s excellent performance on the pitch has earned him several awards, including a BCS National Champion and a Consensus All-American Award. Here is a glimpse of his exciting biography.

Marcus Spears’ profile summary and bio

Full name Marcus Rayshon Spears Nickname Swagu Gender Male Date of birth March 8 1983 Age 40 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity School Southern University Laboratory School, Louisiana State University Height in feet 6’4’’ Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 315 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Parents Irma Spears and Ebray Spears Sibling Deidre Spears Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Aiysha Smith Children Macaria Reagan, Miko Reign and Marcus Rayshon Profession Former American football player and host Net worth $10 million Instagram mspears96

Marcus Spears’ age

The TV host is active on social media, regularly posting family pictures. Photo: Paul Moseley

Marcus was born on March 8 1983, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. As of 2023, he is 40 years old. Spears holds American nationality and is of African-American ethnicity. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Marcus Spears’ parents

Rayshon’s parents, Ebray and Irma Spears, are both businesspeople. The former NFL player grew up alongside his sister, Deidre Spears, with whom they share a close sibling bond.

Education

The Baton Rouge native attended Southern University Laboratory School, where he played for his high school football team. He later proceeded to Louisiana State University and played for the LSU Tigers.

Marcus Spears’ wife

The TV host married his college sweetheart, Aiysha Smith, a former basketball player. The duo met in a tournament and later fell in love. After dating for a couple of years, they tied the knot in a colourful wedding on October 6, 2006.

On February 23 2007, the pair welcomed their first child, a daughter, Macaria Reagan. Their second child, a son named Marcus Rayshon, was born on April 8 2009. By 2013, the family expanded to five following the birth of their second daughter, Miko Reign Spears.

Dallas Cowboys first selected Marcus in the 2005 NFL draft with the 20th overall pick. Photo: Chris Williams

Source: Getty Images

Professional Career

What NFL team did Marcus Spears play for? For nine seasons, Rayshon played as a defensive end in the NFL. Dallas Cowboys first selected him in the 2005 NFL draft with the 20th overall pick. Marcus got a $19 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys for the 2011 season. Due to a significant knee injury, the former American football player was suspended from the team on March 13, 2013.

Baltimore Ravens

On March 15, 2013, Spears signed a multi-year deal worth $3.55 million with the Baltimore Ravens. He had 10 tackles in his first season with the team, appearing in five games. However, the former NFL player could not play for two seasons due to a knee injury and retired in the same year.

Television host

Marcus began his career as a TV host after retiring from American football. He was the co-host of the SEC Nation show. In 2015, Spears started hosting a TV show called DFW Outdoorsman. Currently, he is hosting the ESPN morning shows, Get Up!, First Take, and NFL Live.

Marcus Spears’ stats

How many sacks did Marcus Spears have in his career? Defensive lineman Marcus played nine seasons for the Cowboys and Ravens. He had 143 solo tackles, 93 assists, and 10 sacks.

Spears began his career as a TV host after retiring from American football. Photo: Stringer

Source: Getty Images

How much money does Marcus Spears make?

As of 2023, Marcus’ estimated net worth is $10 million. He has accumulated this bulk of wealth from his successful NFL player and TV host career. Marcus Spears’ ESPN salary is $1.3 million annually.

Marcus Spears’ profiles

The TV host is active on social media, regularly posting family pictures. He has 136k followers on Instagram with 3,134 posts.

The article has everything you need to know about Marcus Spears’ net worth. The former American football star has worked tirelessly to become a household name in the entertainment and sports industry.

