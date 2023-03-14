Hasan Piker's net worth: What are his earnings, and is he rich?

Global site navigation

by  Priscillah Mueni

Hasan Piker, known to many as HasanAbi, is a Turkish-born American streamer and left-wing political commentator. He has a career background in media as a producer and TV show host, although he currently pursues a career as a Twitch and YouTube streamer. What is Hasan Piker's net worth?

As one of the most-watched streamers on Twitch, questions about Hasan Piker's net worth are inevitable. His net worth could also better represent how much professional streamers rake in from the platforms. So, how much does HasanAbi earn?

Hasan Piker's profile summary and bio

Full name Hasan Doğan Piker
Nickname HasanAbi
GenderMale
Date of birth 25th July 1991
Age31 years (as of March 2023)
Birthday25th July
Zodiac signLeo
Place of birth New Brunswick, New Jersey
Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA
Nationality American-Turkish
ReligionIslam
Hair colour Brown
Eye colour Dark brown
Height 191 cm or 6'3"
Weight 88 kg or 194 lbs
Alma mater Rutgers University (BA)
Occupation Twitch streamer, gamer, political commentator
GenrePolitical commentary, reaction, gaming
Years active 2018–present
RelativesCenk Uygur (uncle)
Social media InstagramTwitterTikTiokYouTubeTwitch

Hasan Piker's age

Hasan Doğan Piker was born to Turkish parents on 25th July 1991 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. As of March 2023, he is 31 years old.

Early life and education

Hasan grew up in Istanbul, where he attended a public school. He alleges that he was bullied for his questioning attitude towards Islam and his lack of physical fitness. He returned to the USA for his O levels at the University of Miami but later transferred to Rutgers University. Hasan graduated with a double major in political science and communication studies in 2013.

How is Hasan related to Cenk?
Career

During his final year in college, Hasan interned for The Young Turks, a news show and network co-founded by Cenk Uygur, his uncle. After clearing his studies, he joined the company's sales and business department and often hosted the show whenever a fill-in was needed. He later became a host and producer.

In 2016 Hasan hosted The Breakdown, a TYT Network video series on Facebook. The show presented political analysis targeting Bernie Sanders' millennial supporters. The show was nominated for the 10th Shortly Awards in the Best Web Series category.

In 2019, Piker created another TYT series called Agitprop with Hasan Piker. In January 2020 announced his departure from TYT to pursue a full-time career as a Twitch streamer. Between 2016 and 2018, Piker also worked as a columnist for HuffPost.

Hasan streamer

Piker started streaming on Twitch in 2018, alleging that he had shifted his attention from Facebook to Twitch to take advantage of the younger audience. He streamed the results of the 2020 US presidential elections and peaked at 230,000 viewers, becoming the sixth most-watched source of election coverage across Twitch and YouTube. He was also the most-watched Twitch streamer during election week.

Other ventures

Since 2021, Hasan has co-hosted the Fear& podcast alongside his fellow Twitch streamer and friend, Will Neff. Piker became a co-host on the h3h3Productions left-leaning political podcast Leftovers.

Awards

YearAwardCategoryResult
201810th Shorty AwardsWeb seriesNominated
20182018 Webby AwardsNews & InformationNominated
2020theScore esports Awards 2020Like & SubscribeWon
202010th Streamy AwardsNewsWon
202111th Streamy AwardsNewsNominated
2022The Streamer AwardsBest Just Chatting StreamerNominated
2022 12th Streamy AwardsStreamer of the YearNominated
202212th Streamy AwardsJust ChattingNominated
202212th Streamy AwardsNewsWon
2023The Streamer AwardsBest Just Chatting StreamerWon
2023The Streamer AwardsStreamer of the YearNominated

These awards and nominations are the epitomai of Hasan Piker's career as a streamer.

What does Hasan Piker believe in?

Hasan has been identified as a leftist, progressive and democratic socialist. He advocates for universal health care, workplace democracy, LGBTQ+ rights, intersectional feminism and gun control. He has also advocated against war, Islamophobia, imperialism, white supremacy and capitalism.

Hasanabi's girlfriend

According to a reaction video uploaded on his YouTube channel in 2021, Hasan confirmed he is committed to his career and has no time for relationships. Furthermore, there are no verified details about his romantic relationships or the existence of Hasan Piker's wife.

Hasan Piker's height

HasanAbi is 6 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 88 kg. He has dark brown eyes and brown hair to complement his body.

Hasan Piker's net worth

How much does Hasan Piker make per year? According to a publication, his net worth is approximately $4 million. He primarily earns from streaming on Twitch and YouTube.

How much does Hasan Piker make on Twitch?

According to a Twitch leak report on 6th October 2021, HasanAbi allegedly raked in $2,810,480 from Twitch payouts between August 2019 and October 2021. This figure does not include revenue from YouTube and brand sponsorships.

How much did Hasan Piker pay for his house?

In 2021, Piker acquired a $2.74 million spacious home in the tree-lined neighbourhood of Beverly Grove in West Hollywood. The Mediterranean-style residence sits on 3,800 square feet with five bedrooms. Hasan Piker's house was built in 2014, and its wooden eaves give it a smidgen of authentic architectural character.

Hasan Piker's Twitter went berserk when news about the Twitch streamer's purchase went public. Some fans alleged that his purchase put him at odds with the socialist movement. Others alluded that it was unethical of him to profit off socialism and buy a house worth that much in a state with one of the highest homelessness rates in the USA.

These details about Hasan Piker's net worth highlight his career progression. They also let you into the other aspects of his life. He enjoys a massive following on social media platforms.

