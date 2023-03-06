Jordin Sparks' net worth, age, children, husband, illness, occupation, profiles

After several failed attempts, Jordin Sparks catapulted to fame in 2007 by setting the record as the youngest winner of the contested American Idol title. Her impact on the music industry is evident a decade later through hits such as No Air, Battlefield and One Step at a Time. How much is Jordin Sparks' net worth, and what has she been up to?

The singer at the AMC+ Original Series "Moonhaven" Premiere Event at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills in June 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: @Jon Kopaloff

Besides unpacking information about Jordin Sparks' net worth, this article takes you down memory lane as it deciphers the singer's rise to stardom. It also delves into details to understand why she has taken a long time to release her latest project.

Jordin Sparks' profile summary and bio

Full name Jordin Sparks-Thomas Gender Female Date of birth 22nd December 1989 Age 33 years (as of March 2023) Birthday 22nd December Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Phoenix, Arizona, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (African-American, German, Scottish, English and Norwegian) Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height 183 cm or 6'0" Weight 64 kg or 141 lbs Occupation Singer, model, singer-songwriter, guitarist, musician, actress Years active 2006 – present Genres Pop, R&B Labels Louder Than Life, 19, Jive, RCA, RED, Legacy Marital status Married Spouse Dana Isaiah Children 1 Parents Phillippi Sparks and Jodi Wiedmann Siblings Phillippi "PJ" Sparks Jr Net worth $8 million Social media Instagram Facebook Twitter TikTok YouTube

Jordin Sparks' age

As of March 2023, the singer is 33 years old. She was born on 22nd December 1989 in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, to Phillippi Sparks and Jodi Wiedmann. She is her parents' eldest child and has a younger brother, Phillippi "PJ" Sparks Jr.

Early life and education

Sparks was raised in Ridgewood, New Jersey and went to Northwest Community Christian School in Phoenix and later Sandra Day O'Connor High School. Jordin Sparks' parents later switched her to homeschooling to focus more on nurturing her singing career. The singer had her breakout moment during the American Idol competition in 2007.

Jordin Sparks at the Arizona State University X Grammy U Industry Insights at Arizona State University in February 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: @Anna Webbe

Career

Jordin Sparks made her music career debut in 2007 by releasing a single, Tattoo, which peaked at number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified platinum in the USA. She later released her debut album titled Jordin Sparks in November 2007. The album topped the charts and was certified platinum.

She recorded and released a second single, Jordin Sparks' No Air duet with Chris Brown. Jordin Spark's No Air is the singer's best-charting single to date. In 2008 the singer released her third single, One Step at a Time, which also made it to the charts.

In 2009 she released her second album, Battlefield, whose title track topped the charts in the UAS, Australia, Canada and New Zealand. In 2015, she released her third album, Right Here Right Now and Cider & Hennessy, her fourth album, in 2020.

Awards

These awards epitomise the singer and songwriter's career:

BMI Pop Awards in 2014

Soul Train Awards in 2012

People's Choice Awards in 2009

American Music Awards in 2008

BET Awards in 2008

BET Pre-Awards in 2008

NAACP Image Awards in 2007

The singer and songwriter at the 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year Gala in February 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Gilbert Flores

Acting career

Besides her features in reality singing competitions, the talented singer has acted in the following TV shows:

TV show Year Rugrats 2022 The Masked Dancer 2021 Jordin Sparks: A Baby Story 2018 Hell's Kitchen 2017 The Real O'Neals 2017 Sugar & Sparks 2016 RuPaul's Drag Race 2015 Fashion Police 2014 CSI: Crime Scene Investigation 2103 Brain Surge 2011 The Suite Life on Deck 2009

She has also been featured in the following films:

Film Year A Christmas Treasure 2021 Show Dogs 2018 The Grace of Jake 2016 Left Behind 2014 Dear Secret Santa 2013 Sparkle 2012 The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete 2012

What disease does Jordin Sparks have?

If you are keen, you must have noted that Jordin Sparks' album releases are significantly spaced. The hiatus was not planned. So, why did Jordin Sparks stop singing?

In April 2008, she was diagnosed with acute vocal chord haemorrhage. The condition manifests as an injury similar to a blood blister caused by the overuse of the vocal cords. Elton John and Jessica Simpsons suffered from vocal injuries, temporarily sidelining their careers. As a result, Jordin had to halt her music career to recover.

She also revealed that she suffered writer's block between 2015 and 2020; hence, she could not release music for five years.

Jordin Sparks' husband

The singer and actor married Dana Isaiah, a fitness model, on 17th July 2017, in Hawaii. She had previously dated Jason Derulo for three years, although the relationship ended in 2014.

Jordin Sparks' children

The singer and Dana Isaiah have a son, Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr.

The star and her son were at the Super Nintendo World in February 2023 in California. Photo: @Rodin Eckenroth

How much does Jordin Sparks weigh?

The star weighs approximately 64 kg, although this figure will likely change since she is a fitness fanatic. Jordin Sparks' height is about 6 feet.

What is Jordin Sparks doing now?

It is safe to assume the star is acclimating to being married and motherhood as she shares snippets of her life on her social media platforms.

Jordin Sparks' net worth

The singer, songwriter and actress' net worth is approximately $8 million. Her music sales have significantly contributed to her net worth. She has supplemented her income by partnering with brands such as Avon, a cosmetics company.

She is also into business, as she collaborated with a clothing company to release Sparks, her fashion line. In 2010 she created her fragrance, Because of You. She released two more fragrances, Fascinate and Ambition.

Real estate

In 2017, Jordin listed her Hollywood home, which she had bought for R1.5 million, for R1.85. She had purchased the property back in 2013.

Going through details about Jordin Sparks' net worth gives you glimpses of the star's rise to fame. She has diversified her income and has tapped other fields like business.

