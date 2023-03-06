Who is Jordin Sparks' husband? Everything about Dana Isaiah

Are you curious about the man who captured the heart of American Idol winner Jordin Sparks? Then look no further than Dana Isaiah. Jordin Sparks' husband is an American fitness model, author, former basketball player, and gym instructor. The power couple has been married for over five years, and fans can not take their eyes off them.

Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah attend the premiere of Disney's Mulan in Hollywood, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Jordin Sparks' husband has greatly supported his wife, a famous actress and Grammy-nominated singer. Then again, Dana Sparks has built an impressive career over the years, giving him wide recognition in the entertainment and fashion industry. His face and talent are famous in top magazines like Vogue and fast-selling brands like Nike.

Dana Isaiah's profiles summary and bio

Full name Dana Isaiah Thomas Gender Male Date of birth 2 May 1992 Age 31 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 187 Weight in pounds 185 Weight in kilograms 84 Body measurement in inches 42-30-35 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Shoe size 8 (US) Siblings 2 Marital status Married Children 1 University Southeastern University Profession Former basketball player, fitness model, gym trainer, author, manager Net worth $1.5 million Social media presence Instagram

Who is Jordan Spark?

She is a renowned actress, dancer, and singer who shot to fame as the youngest girl to win the Sixth Edition of American Idol at the age of 17 years. Since then, she has been a force to reckon with in the entertainment industry. Her self-titled album had two hit singles titled Tattoo and No Air, featuring Chris Brown. It sold millions of copies and earned a Platinum.

Her other studio albums are Jordin Sparks (2007), Battlefield (2009), Right Here Right Now (2015), and Cider & Hennessy (2020). She has appeared in movies and TV shows like Sparkle, Disney's The Suite Life on Deck, In The Height, The Masked Dancer, and Dancing With The Stars.

Who is Jordin Sparks married to?

The celebrity actress is married to Dana Isaiah. The Christian author was born Dana Isaiah Thomas on 2 May 1992 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Dana Isaiah's age is 30; he grew up in a Christian family with his parents, a brother, and a sister.

Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah attend the GRAMMY Gift Lounge during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Maury Phillips

Source: Getty Images

However, he spent his childhood days in Missouri because his parents moved there to establish a Christian camp that specialised in sharing and supporting the gospel. He attended and graduated from Southeastern University in Florida, where he played basketball.

Before Jordin married Dana, she dated Jason Derulo for three years but ended with heartbreak in 2014. Also, she reportedly dated rapper Sage The Gemini for ten months.

What does Dana Isaiah do for a living?

The celebrity husband has a successful career as a former basketball player, gym trainer, author, entrepreneur, fitness model, and manager. As a fitness instructor, he has appeared and worked with prestigious magazines like GQ, Lapalme Magazine, and Vogue.

Likewise, Dana Isaiah has worked with Nike, Calvin Kleen, and Adidas. He teaches gym and also owns a fitness company called Level Up. The company offers personalised nutritional plans and training to its clients.

As an author, the multi-talented athlete wrote a Christian book titled A Higher Calling: Claiming God's Best for Your Life. It was published in 2018 by HarperCollins Publishers.

Dana is also known for his involvement in philanthropy, especially with foundations that focus on supporting needy children. He also seems to be his wife's official manager, who oversees her social media accounts and answers her public email account.

How did Jordin Sparks meet Dana Isaiah?

They met virtually through a group chat created by their mothers. Jordin's mother is a friend of Dana's mother. His mother did not want him to go to LA but later agreed, and they had to put the duo in touch to direct Dana when he got to the West Coast.

Later, they became friends through a text, and he moved to LA to visit Jordin. They connected on a deep platonic level when they first started talking, and neither looked for a relationship.

Jordin Sparks-Thomas and Dana Isaiah arrive at the inaugural Gateway Celebrity Fight Night held at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Subsequently, they started dating and eloped to Hawaii, where they married in a private ceremony with friends on 16 July 2017. Their marriage was publicly revealed in November 2017. She became pregnant and gave birth to Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr, also known as DJ, on 2 May 2018.

What disease does Jordin Sparks have?

The 34 years old songwriter does not have any known disease. However, she spread awareness about sickle cell anaemia, which killed her 16 years old sister in 2018.

Notwithstanding, in April 2008, Sparks sustained an acute vocal cord haemorrhaging due to excessive use of her vocal cords. She was forced to terminate many appearances, but the doctor cleared it a month later.

Dana Isaiah's net worth

Isaiah's alleged net worth of $1.5 million was earned from his career as a model and endorsements. He also has a considerable social media presence with numerous followers. Dana Isaiah's Instagram page is verified with 146,000 followers as of 8 March 2023.

Jordin Sparks' husband is loving and supportive of his wife. Though she is older than him, Dana Isaiah has shown tremendous support for his spouse over the years. He has had a fair share of fame.

