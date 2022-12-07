Little-known facts about Tony Berlin's relationship with Harris Faulkner

Who is Tony Berlin? Tony Berlin is a celebrated American television news reporter and host. He is famous as the host of the famed American TV show Good Morning America and has also worked with other reputable media companies such as CNN, ABC, NBC, and CBS. Additionally, he is the CEO and president of Berlin Media Relations, a public relations company.

Who is Harris Faulkner's husband on Fox? Besides being a TV personality, Tony Berlin is celebrated as the husband of the award-winning newscaster Harris Faulkner. Also, he has had several other successes across various TV channels throughout his lucrative journalism career, which has spanned over four decades.

Tony Berlin's profiles & bio

Name Tony Berlin Date of Birth 1968 Birth Place Los Angeles, California, USA Country USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Age 54 years (As of 2022) Height 5 feet and 9 inches Weight 61Kg Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Harris Faulkner Children Bella & Danika Eye colour Brown College American University School of Communication Poynter Institute/ Occidental College Net worth $5 million

How old is Tony Berlin?

The celebrated media star was born in 1968 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Thus, Tony Berlin's age is 54 years as of 2022. Likewise, his nationality is American, and he belongs to the White ethnicity. His exact birth month and day are not known. Tony's religion is Christianity.

Tony Berlin's family

Tony has a younger sister; his parents divorced when he was young. He grew up with only his mother and sister, and life was challenging as his mother had to raise them single-handedly.

Tony Berlin's education

Berlin developed a strong interest in reporting and appearing in front of the camera at a tender age. After matriculating from high school, he enrolled at the Poynter Institute in 2002 to pursue a reporting course. But before Tony was through with his media studies, he changed career. He decided to pursue political science at Occidental College. After that, he continued his studies at the American University School of Communication.

What nationality is Harris Faulkner?

Tony Berlin's spouse was born Harris Kimberly Faulkner on October 13, 1965, in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America. She is 57 years old as of 2022 and holds American nationality. She obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from the prestigious University of California in Santa Barbara.

Faulkner is an American newscaster and television host who joined Fox News Channel in 2005. Photo by Paul Bruinooge

Source: Getty Images

How did Harris Faulkner meet Tony Berlin?

Tony married Harris on April 12, 2003. The wedding took place in Rio Rico, Arizona, near Berlin's hometown of Tucson. While there is minimal knowledge concerning their relationship, it is understood that they met while working at rival TV stations in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Who are Tony Berlin's children?

The couple has two daughters together. Bella was born in 2007, while her younger sister, Danika, was born three years later.

Tony Berlin's job

Berlin launched his career in broadcasting by working for the PBS News network as an intern, appearing in their hourly news programs while attending the American University's School of Communication.

Tony later travelled to Washington, DC, for his first job as a producer with Cox Broadcasting. He later worked as a reporter and anchor in Roanoke, Virginia and Savannah, Georgia.

Berlin later landed a job at CBS News in Dayton, Ohio, where he worked for three years before working for WHIO-TV, a CBS affiliate. He later worked at CBS station WCCO-TV as a lead reporter and fill-in anchor for seven years. While there, he met his wife, Faulkner, working as an evening news anchor for the ABC affiliate in Minneapolis.

In 2006, Tony left the CBS newsroom and focused on public relations, where he worked as a media relations manager for Padilla Speer Beardsley.

Over the years, Berlin has hosted many shows, including the famous Good Morning America, Fox Business Network, ABC's Today Show, CNBC, and Fox News Channel.

He has also worked with leading newspapers and magazine publications such as The Huffington Post, Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, USA Today, Time Magazine, Newsweek, and a handful of other publications.

Where does Faulkner's husband work?

In January 2011, he founded his company, Berlin Media Relations, where he serves as the CEO and president. His company focuses on public relations, developing portfolios and advertisements for various companies to help them increase their public presence.

What is Tony Berlin's height?

He measures 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 61 kg. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Social media presence

Tony is active across his social media accounts, which he uses to engage with fans and promote his public relations company. Through his Twitter account, he uses it to spread recent news. He also has an active Instagram account which is a lot more personal, where he posts pictures with the family as they travel around the country. He is a fan of the outdoors and sports such as golf.

What is Tony Berlin's net worth?

His net worth is approximately $5 million. He earns wealth from his numerous media industry successes, including his long-term screen presence on Good Morning America. His wife's net worth is approximately $6 million. Tony Berlin's salary is estimated at $0.1 million yearly, and he gets a monthly salary of about $9,560.

Above are the little-known facts about Tony Berlin's occupation, family, net worth etc. As an American TV host and journalist, he is celebrated for impacting the media industry, especially for hosting Good Morning America and his work with other news networks.

