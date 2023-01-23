Gqeberha: The Empire cast, plot summary, full story, episodes, teasers

It is a new year, and unsurprisingly, entertainment fans will look forward to new content to meet their entertainment needs. And as you can expect, Mzansi Magic is up at it again with the introduction of a new television series titled Gqeberha: The Empire. Interestingly, an array of professional casts have been carefully selected to make the show's theme real and ensure every viewer gets value for their time.

Gqeberha: The Empire is the first Mzansi Magic telenovela filmed in the Eastern Cape. Photo: @EGqeberha

If you enjoyed The Queen soapie series, you should look out for what Gqeberha: The Empire has for its teeming viewers. This new series took off on 16 January 2023 when The Queen TV show ended after its seventh season. And guess what? This show is the first Mzansi Magic telenovela filmed in the Eastern Cape.

Gqeberha: The Empire plot summary

Showmax's Gqeberha: The Empire centralises on infidelity, betrayal, ambition, love, poverty, crime, polygamy and concealed dark ambitions. Played by Mbulelo Grootboom, Luzuko Mxenge is portrayed as a flourishing businessman who marries three women.

As he considers marrying another wife, his present wives, Bulelwa (Sodlaka), Zimkhita (Msutwana), and Nozuko (Bikitsha), who have bitterness running within them and waiting for the right time to unleash it feel the perfect time to do so has come.

But then, will the Mxenge empire continue to flourish in the face of the competition among the wives? Will their actions not allow enemies to penetrate and succeed in tearing the family apart? These are part of the things viewers are expected to watch out for as the show airs.

Gqeberha: The Empire full story

The South African telenovela tells the story of Luzuko Mxenge, an astute businessman who, after landing a major business deal, discusses an expensive asset that he has added to his collection. Unfortunately for them, a mysterious set of armed men attack them while celebrating the success and at its climax, which lands Mxenge in the hospital after being shot.

The unforeseen event abruptly ends their moment of enjoyment. But luckily for Luzuko, his son Tembinkosi Litha Ngcukana, who plays Thulani, successfully traps a few of the attackers.

Gqeberha: The Empire cast

Below are interesting facts that you should not miss about the cast:

Zikhona Sodlaka as Bulelwa "Bullet" Mxenge

Zikhona Sodlaka as Bulelwa "Bullet" Mxenge. Photo: @zikhonasodlaka (modified by author)

The South African actress was born in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape and grew up in KwaZulu-Natal. She attended Excelsior SSS, Warriors Rust high school in Margate, and Shepstone College. Initially, she was a model and recorded a measure of success in it before considering acting.

Luckily for her, Curious Pictures found her fit to work for them, and her experience with Latin dance gave her an edge over others. So far, she has been featured in television series, including Shooting Stars, Rhythm City, Soul City, Intsika and Montana. In Gqeberha: The Empire, she plays Bulelwa "Bullet" Mxenge.

Kamvelihle Bikitsha as Nozuko Mxenge

Kay made her TV acting debut in Umbuso, a Mzansi Magic drama series. Presently, she is studying for a BCom in Marketing Management at the University of Johannesburg. In this Mzansi Magic telenovela, she plays Nozuko Mxenge, though she was featured in the final season of The Queen soapie.

Anele Matoti as Msimelelo Makwetu

Anele Matoti as Msimelelo Makwetu. Photo: @uskhomo (modified by author)

Matoti is best known for his role in the South African comedy-drama series Shado's as Taps. Although he plays Msimelelo Makwetu in the new TV series, he has been featured in other TV shows and films, including Shooting Stars, No Heaven Above Africa, and Life is Hard.

Unati Guma as Funeka

Unati Guma as Funeka. Photo: @unati_guma (modified by author)

If you have watched Abomama, you should know Unati Guma. The South African actress played Dora, a former alcoholic with a problematic spending impulse. She has starred in other shows like the 1Magic drama series Housekeepers, Impilo: The Scam, and Rhythm City. She plays Funeka in Gqeberha: The Empire.

Zandile Msutwana as Zimkhita Mxenge

Zandile Msutwana as Zimkhita Mxenge. Photo: @zandilemsutwana (modified by author)

Zandile finished from the University of Cape Town, where she completed a Performers Diploma in Speech and Drama. Afterwards, she performed in Ingalo at The Langa Hall. In 2005, she played the lead in the film Unrequited Love, and as a presenter, she played one of the students in the soapie Backstage on Heita for e.tv. Msutwana has also made commercial appearances for companies like Nedbank and Woolworths.

Mbulelo Grootboom as Luzuko Mxenge

Mbulelo is a member of the New Africa Theatre Association and is respected for his movie credits. In 2009, he played Tony in White Wedding, a comedy feature film that Jann Turner directed. Other shows he has been featured in include the SABC1 mini-series Forced Love and the political thriller Ihawu le Sizwe.

Gqeberha: The Empire teasers

Created and executively produced by Gwydion Beynon and Phathushedzo Makwarela, Gqeberha: The Empire's writers are Phathushedzo Makwarela and Gwydion Beynon, who worked with a host of other team members.

The show's premiere airs on Mzansi Magic every weekday at 9 p.m. As you will find out in the Gqeberha: The Empire episodes, Luzuko is determined to achieve an aim that seems complicated. At the same time, Zimkhitha and Msimelelo celebrate how they narrowly escape evil, though they do not know that their battle has just begun.

Then, Anathi goes in the wrong direction after deserting someone she should have dismissed from her life, Zimkhitha seeks how to save herself from danger. But unfortunately, her efforts end in waterloo at the unexpected arrival of Thulani.

Gqeberha: The Empire promises value for the time spent watching. The suspense and other dramatic elements in the television series make it one of a kind. Even if you do not enjoy watching drama series, you are likely to have a rethink after watching an episode.

