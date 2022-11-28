Every Girl’s Dream, with the Hindi title Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na, is a Bollywood television drama soon to premiere on Zee World. It is about a love story between Krisha Chaturvedi and Devraj Singh Rathore. Krisha is a middle-class woman whose life takes a dramatic yet exciting turn as she gets a marriage proposal from the man of her dreams, Devraj, who is from a royal family.

The main characters of Every Girl's Dream, Krisha and Devraj. Photo: Glamtush (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Krisha and Devraj are the main characters in the drama. Devraj’s proposal to Krisha is a shocking surprise as he dislikes her first. Seeing that her dreams are finally coming true, Krisha cannot help but be overjoyed at the thought of being the queen of the Ambikapur palace.

Every Girl’s Dream’s summary

Genre Drama Network Zee Tv, Zee World Number of seasons One Number of episodes 204 Created by Mrinal Jha Produced by Mohomed Morani, Mazhar Nadiadwala and Anil Jha Written by Mrinal Jha, Zeheer Sheikh, Rajesh Chawla

Who are the cast members of Every Girl’s Dream cast?

The Indian drama has a cast of talented actors and actresses, which includes:

Anjali Tatrari as Krisha Chaturvedi

A photo of Anjali Tatrari who plays the character of Krisha on Every Girl's Dream. Photo: @anjali_tatrari (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Anjali Tatrari is an Indian actress who made her debut in the entertainment industry through a TV show titled Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She has done television commercials and featured in music videos as a video vixen. Soon after her debut, Anjali starred in another television production called Sagram Ki Sadhe Sati and is currently working on Every Girl’s Dream, where she is playing the character of Krisha Chaturvedi.

Avinesh Rekhi as Devraj Singh Rathore

Indian television actor Avinesh Rekhi is popularly known in the country for his role as Sarabjeet Gill in a television serial, Choti Sardarni. He has also featured in other TV shows like Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Namak Issk Ka and many others. When he is not acting, Avinesh is also a devoted father to two children, Anraj Rekhi and Avira Rekhi, and husband to Raisa Rekhi. Avinesh and his wife married in 2010.

Indian actor Avinesh Rekhi who has starred in many Bollywood productions. Photo: @avisthename on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Rakshanda Khan as Jayalakshmi Singh Rathore

Bollywood actress Rakshanda Khan has starred in India’s best production. She is well-known for her roles in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Naagin, among others. Rakhsanda is also a voiceover artist, model, and anchor.

A photo of Rakshanda Khan who plays the character of Jayalakshmi Singh Rathore on Every Girl's Dream. Photo: @rakshandak27

Source: Instagram

Other talented Every Girl's Dream cast members with recurring roles are:

Name of actor/actress Name of character Deepa Mishra Aditi – Aarav's love interest Manoj Verma Aditi's father Romil Chaudhary Raghav Chaubey Leenesh Mattoo Aarav Singh Rathore Simran Sharma Rati Rathore Farah Lakhani Naina Chaubey Utkarsha Niki Meenakshi Gajvardhan Singh Rathore Farah Leena Baldi Ugra Chaubey Karuna verma/Shweta Gautum Sudha Chaturvedi Aashish Bhhardwaj Yash Chaturvedi Pinky Bankar Aditi's mother

Every Girl’s Dream’s full story

Krisha is an employee at a hotel she happens to meet her knight in shining armour. Working at the hotel is Krisha’s way of fending for her family. She has this dream of being together with a prince and shares how her dream will become a reality with her friend Rani.

The time arrives to welcome the prince, and Krisha is tasked to prepare all the items needed for this ceremony. While she succeeds at this, she trips and falls in front of the prince, but the garland surprisingly gets put on the prince’s neck. Krisha apologizes for her mistake, and Singh instead welcomes the prince.

Devraj is infuriated by further mistakes Krisha makes and fires her. As events unfold, the love Devraj develops for Krisha makes him forgive her and reinstate her job. Devraj ends up confessing his love for Krisha and proposes to her. Surprised by the sudden change of heart, Krisha is shocked by the proposal.

After some time, Krisha decides to accept his marriage proposal. Concerns over financing the wedding rise as she’s the only one working at her home. Despite their challenges, their plans succeed, and their marriage is underway.

Every Girl’s Dream’s plot summary

The drama follows Krisha’s and Devraj’s rather interesting love story. At first, Devraj had no love interest for Krisha as she comes from a different social class than his. However, when they fall in love, it gets to the marriage proposal stage, and Krisha’s destiny is set to change for a lifetime. But things turn sour for her when she realizes the lies, deceit and evil plotting she’s surrounded by. Krisha’s fairytale later changes into misfortune as she learns about her prince charming, Devraj’s .

Every Girl’s Dream’s episodes

In the first season, viewers can expect a total of 204 episodes which can be watched weekly on the channel. The duration of the episodes will be long enough to make viewers look forward to the coming episodes.

Every Girl’s Dream’s teasers

Below are a few teasers you can engage with while waiting for the premier of the drama on Zee World:

Episode 1

The prince of Ambikapur comes to negotiate a deal for a hotel where Krisha is employed. Devraj gets attracted by Krisha’s breathtaking looks, while the prince’s simplicity captivates Krisha. However, danger looms as a woman plots Devraj’s murder.

Episode 2

Krisha’s mistakes lead Prince Devraj to fire her. An attack is carried out on Devraj, but he lives to tell the story. Later, Devraj pays Krisha a visit at her home, and the motive behind his visit catches her family off guard.

Episode 3

Krisha questions Devraj about his reason for abruptly bringing the marriage proposal to her home. Devraj saves Krisha’s life, but he endangers his life. Later on, Krisha has a change of heart and agrees to marry him.

Episode 4

Devraj and Krisha’s family visit a local temple, where Devraj gets attacked again. Krisha devises a plan to ensure that Devraj is safely returned to the palace. Shockingly, the prince’s enemy plants a bomb in the car.

Episode 5

Yet again, Krisha saves Devraj’s life. The following day, Devraj changes his mind about the wedding, but Krisha convinces him otherwise. The pandit suggests they should get married before the set time, and Devraj tells them his decision.

Every Girl’s Dream’s theme songs

The show’s theme songs are composed by Raju Singh and are sung in Hindi. The theme of the songs is understood to revolve around Krisha’s and Devraj’s love story.

Every Girl’s Dream is a show to look out for if you love Indian dramas that explore various themes as events unfold. Stay tuned to Zee World, on DStv channel 166, for the soon-to-premier show.

READ ALSO: Durban General Hospital: Is it real or just an episode?

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Durban Gen, a Mzansi drama set up in Durban General Hospital and airs weekdays at 18h30 on eTv. The cast members and crew are doing a stellar job with the show’s production, such that viewers are questioning whether or not it is an actual hospital.

Source: Briefly News