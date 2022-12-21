Showmax's Diamond and Dolls cast, trailer, seasons, episodes

Showmax's Diamond and Dolls reality TV show is one of its kind as it follows the lives of many rising influencers and socialites of South Africa. The show's first season debuted on 7 March 2022 in South Africa and has since gained popularity and international recognition. Diamond and Dolls cast includes a high-profile personality likened to a diamond and his supposed dolls. The dolls are four slay queens, club hostesses, and influencers.

Showmax’s Diamond and Dolls stars. Photo: @Nkosi_Shebi

Source: Twitter

Diamond and Dolls reality TV show depicts the lives of the cast in pursuit of fame and riches. In their quest for the goals highlighted, some fans believe that the cast's conduct is unhinged. However, as the explanation would go, getting fame means always being in the minds of the public, meaning that all publicity is welcome on the road to stardom.

Casts of Diamond and Dolls South Africa

The main casts of the show are Tebogo Ramokgadi, Inno Morolong, Eva Modika, Lumi Jemma, and Paloma Mlunjwana. Nonetheless, below is all you should know about the cast members:

1. Tebogo Ramokgadi

Tebogo is a talented South African singer, songwriter, and producer. Photo: @tebogoramokgadi (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Tebogo Ramokgadi

Tebogo Ramokgadi Gender : Male

: Male Place of birth: Tswana, South Africa

Tswana, South Africa Profession : Music artist, TV producer, media influencer

: Music artist, TV producer, media influencer Instagram: @tebogoramokgadi

Tebogo is a talented South African singer, songwriter, and producer. He is the spearhead of Diamond and Dolls and considers himself the diamond in the reality TV show. He started making music early and went on to win some music competitions.

Tebogo refers to himself as a son-of-the-soil African singer who wants to dish out soul-lifting songs. Diamond and Dolls trailer for the new season features him alongside four other women who would be considered his dolls.

2. Eva Modika

Eva Modika is a South African model and club hostess. Photo: @evamodika (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Eva Modika

Eva Modika Gender : Female

: Female Place of birth: South Africa

South Africa Profession : Model, Club hostess, reality TV star

: Model, Club hostess, reality TV star Instagram account: @evamodika

Eva Modika is a South African model and club hostess. She loves banging bodies and has gone in for plastic surgeries a few times, the latest being in Turkey. She has once been a commentator and has a cosmetic line called Pretty Much Beauty.

3. Inno Morolong

Full name: Innocencia Morolong

Innocencia Morolong Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 22 September 1992

: 22 September 1992 Nationality : South Africa

: South Africa Profession : Club hostess, reality TV star

: Club hostess, reality TV star Instagram account: @innomorolong

Inno Morolong earned some fame and wealth from her activities as a club hostess and influencer. Nonetheless, the South African socialite is controversial, which helps put her in the limelight. Like most models and influencers, she is fond of showing off her hourglass figure. She has a beautiful daughter whom she dotes on. Morolong is a force to reckon with in the Diamond and Dolls Showmax reality TV series.

4. Lumi Jemwa

Lumi is a South African-based socialite and influencer, though she will not be part of Diamond and Dolls season 2. Photo: @globalcitizen_lumi (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Luminitsa Dumbisa Jemwa

Luminitsa Dumbisa Jemwa Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 7 July 1988

7 July 1988 Nationality : Zimbabwe

: Zimbabwe Profession : Media influencer, reality TV star

: Media influencer, reality TV star Instagram: @globalcitizen_lumi

Lumi is a South African-based socialite and influencer. She works with the Confederation of African Football. Lumi had humble beginnings, and after her rise to a high status, she put some effort into philanthropy. She married but later divorced, citing the absence of love.

Where is Lumi Jemma from? She was born in Zimbabwe and holds Zimbabwean nationality. Sadly, Lumi will not be part of Diamond and Dolls season 2.

5. Paloma Mlunjwana

Paloma is a South African-based Zimbabwean TV star and entrepreneur. Photo: @loloskloset (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Paloma Mlunjwana

Paloma Mlunjwana Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 7 July 1988

: 7 July 1988 Nationality : Zimbabwe

: Zimbabwe Profession : Entrepreneur, reality TV star

: Entrepreneur, reality TV star Instagram account: @loloskolet

Paloma, fondly called Lolo, is a South African-based Zimbabwean TV star and entrepreneur. She loves having expensive trips around the world while updating her fans en route to her travels. Her Instagram bio describes her as a reality TV star, brand strategist, and wealth magnet with two degrees plus being an MBA student. Showmax disclosed that Paloma would not feature in subsequent Diamond and Dolls episodes.

Diamond and Dolls' season 2 and trailer

Many people are anticipating the second season of the Diamond and Dolls reality show amidst the release of its trailer. Interestingly, the show will reportedly air in the United States and Brazil, buttressing the fact that the show has gone international.

The Showmax show discusses a wealthy family, the Russell family, who built a palace on Fifth Avenue in New York to shame the old-money crowd. Interestingly, this old-money crowd strives hard to render the Russells irrelevant in society to the Russells.

Therefore, since they seem not to get a spot among South Africa's socialites and celebrity circles, the Russell family resolves to create their sphere of operation where they rule with enough champagne to fill the Nile.

How many episodes does Diamond and Dolls have?

According to Showmax, Diamond and Dolls is a six-episode reality TV show. It discusses Tebogo Ramokgadi, who positions himself as a musician and social media influencer.

He, alongside his four friends, embarks on a journey to fame and fortune. He shows up everywhere with his dolls (the four women in his caucus). These women are famous as club promoters, bloggers, and social media influencers.

The cast of Diamond and Dolls' are carefully selected for the South African reality TV show to give an insight into the life and endeavours of socialites and what they do to gain fame and wealth. The reality show provides the socialites and influencers with an opportunity to meet at a function once a week and hold a lavish party. This is where the drama and glamour are more intense for viewers' entertainment.

