Razia Sultan Zee World: cast (with images), full story, plot summary, episodes

Zee World is an English-Bollywood entertainment TV channel in South Africa that has dominated TV screens through the MultiChoice packages DStv and GOtv since it was added to the roaster. Razia Sultan is one such show coming to Multichoice soon. Here is what we know about the highly anticipated show so far.

Pankhuri Awasthy Rode plays the show's lead.

Zee World is home to popular Bollywood shows like Begusarai, Destiny, Curse of the Sands, It's Complicated, These Streets, Jodha & Akbar, Ring of Fire and Twist of Fate. Razia Sultan is the latest well-loved show set to join the roster in early 2023, with much anticipation.

Razia Sultan’s cast members

Actor Character name Pankhuri Awasthy Rode Razia Sultan Rohit Purohit Ikhtiyar ud-din Malik Altunia Saurabh Pandey Jamal-ud-Din Yaqut Sooraj Thapar Shams-ud-din Iltutmish Khalida Turi Qutub Begum Mohit Abrol Nasiruddin Mahmud Seema Kapoor Shamshad Begum (Valide Sultan) Sambhavna Seth Shah Turkan Ankit Arora Rukn-ud-din Firuz Puja Banerjee Yasmine-Rukn-ud-din Firuz's wife and Ala ud din Mausad's mother Zara Barring Shazia Begum (New Shazia) Dalip Tahil Maroosh Manish Khanna Taj al-Din Yildiz Bhavna Chauhan Shazia Begum (Old Shazia) Praneet Bhat Kasabi Kalandar Lahori/Shagird Riya Deepsi Fatima/Fatima Begum (Validah Sultan) Himangini Singh Yadu Uzma Begum (Old Uzma) Jaswinder Gardner Uzma Begum (New Uzma) Swati Anand Nadira Begum Eijaz Khan Muiz ud din Bahram Mandar Jadhav Iqbal Khan (Tafal Sultan) Baizad Khan Nasir ad-Din Qabacha Anil Rastogi Nizamuddin[4] Dhruvee Haldankar Hippie Rishima Sidhu Kaneez of Shah Turkan Vikram Mastal (Sharma) Bilal Khan

Razia Sultan is a show modelled after a figure of the same name. Razia Sultan was a ruler of the Delhi Sultanate in the northern part of India and was the first female Muslim ruler of the subcontinent, along with being the only female Muslim ruler of Delhi. Razia Sultan's grave is in Old Delhi, Delhi, India. In terms of the show, here is what you can expect.

Razia Sultan’s teasers

The Indian empress falls in love with an Abyssinian enslaved person called Jamal-ud-Din Yaqut and needs to decide which is more important, family loyalty or love. Razia Sultan's husband is Malik Altunia.

The leader gets propositioned by influential families but does not like or get along with the sons put forth.

Razia Sultan’s plot summary

The show is centred around 13th-century India. It is about Razia Sultan (Sultan Razia), the only female ruler of the Delhi Sultanate and her struggles as a young woman going about daily life with the extra pressure of her title.

The show consists of a stellar cast.

Razia Sultan’s full story

After being made ruler by Sultan Iltutmish himself, despite sons available as she was thought to be a more competent ruler, the family celebrate Eid, and Razia visits an old employer Nizam, where she meets and frees Nizam's slave, Fatima, who comes to work for her as her new helper.

Sultan Altamash's courtesan from Lahore, Shah Turkan, comes to celebrate Eid with the Sultan with their son, Rukn Uddin Firoz. She is a manipulative lady who wants to see her son be the throne's heir and will stop at nothing to do so. Rukn Uddin is unpleasant, and Razia and himself fight in a public market, leading to hostility.

Various powerful families wish to befriend the Sultan and try to get into the good graces and their children into heirs to the throne. During the growing tensions, Razia finds her values and attention shifting to someone of a lower class. Is she willing to give everything away for love?

Razia Sultan’s episodes

Episode 1 of Razia Sultan is set to air on 13 January 2023 on channel 166 on GOtv in English and Hausa. Razia Sultan’s full episodes can also be found on international streaming platforms if you want to binge-watch the show in one go or do not want to wait for the release date. There is no official release date for Razia Sultan season two.

What is the last episode of Razia Sultan?

The show goes up to episode 170, giving you plenty of content to indulge in over the time it will play on Zee World or whatever streaming platform you choose.

Razia Sultan’s theme songs

Maula Mere Maula by Roopkumar Rathod is the show's main theme song but could contain a cover version.

Razia Sultan is sure to get you hooked through its fascinating historical origins, captivating storyline, surprising plot twists and heartwarming approach to true love.

