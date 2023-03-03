Brooke Hogan's net worth, age, married, height, parents, where is she today?

Brooke Hogan is an American television personality, entrepreneur, model, and musician. She is known for being the eldest child of former pro-wrestler Hulk Hogan. Brooke has worked hard to build an independent brand that is not overshadowed by her father's fame. Find out about Brooke Hogan's net worth today and what she has been up to.

Being the daughter of a famous wrestler, Brooke grew up in the public eye. Fans have seen her try several things, including making wrestling appearances alongside her dad. However, she and her brother Nick decided not to follow in their dad's wrestling footsteps.

Brooke Hogan's profiles summary and bio

Real name Brooke Ellen Bollea Other names Brookie, Brooktini Date of birth 5th May 1988 Age 34 years in 2023 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Tampa, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Italian, Irish, English, French, Swedish, and German ancestry Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Height 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Parents Hulk Hogan and Linda Hogan Siblings Younger brother Nick Hogan Other relatives Christine Claridge (cousin), Jennifer McDaniel (stepmother) Profession Television personality, model, actress, singer, entrepreneur Years active 2002 to present Social media Instagram Facebook Twitter

Brooke Hogan's net worth

The television personality has an estimated net worth of $4 million in 2023. Brooke has earned her fortune from her various jobs as a singer, actress, model, and entrepreneur.

Brooke Hogan's career

Hulk Hogan's daughter appeared in her family's VH1 series Hogan Knows Best from 2005 to 2007. The show documented a then-teenage Brooke working on her music. After its cancellation, she started her own reality series, Brooke Knows Best, in 2008. The show aired its last episode in 2009 after two seasons.

Brooke started making music in 2002 and released her debut studio album, Undiscovered, in 2006. She then released the single About Us, which was featured on the Billboard 100 chart. Her second studio album, The Redemption, came out in 2009, but unlike the first album, it did not have much success. She released the mixtape Judgement Day in July 2009.

She made her wrestling debut in a 2006 episode of WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event. She later appeared on Spike TV's Total Nonstop Action Wrestling to promote the female wrestling division. After a long break from music, she released two country music extended playlists, including I Wanna Be Your Girlfriend (2015) and So Many Summers (2018). Her single, Taste Like Summer, came out in 2017.

As an actor, Hulk's daughter has starred in the satirical film, L.A. Slasher (2015), Give Me My Baby (2017), School of the Dead (2014), Vengeance Wears a Skirt (2013), Skum Rocks! (2013), 2-Heades Shark Attack (2012), and Sand Sharks (2011). Other television shows she has appeared in include The Challenged: Champs vs Stars (2018), Glow (2017), Impact Wrestling (2012 to 2013), China IL (2012 to 2013), Scare Tactics (2012), American Prom Queen (2008), and Wild' n Out (2007).

What does Brooke Hogan do for a living now?

The musician established an Airbnb company called Brooke's Bunk Beds with her friend Ashley Menendez. She is also working on her country music career but is yet to reveal when she will drop new songs.

Brooke Hogan's age

The model was born on 5th May 1988 in Tampa, Florida, United States. She is 34 years old in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Brooke Hogan's parents and siblings

Brooke is the eldest child of retired American professional wrestler Hulk Hogan with his ex-wife Linda Claridge. She has a younger brother, Nick Hogan, born on the 27th of July 1990.

What is Hulk Hogan's son's net worth?

Brooke's younger brother, Nick Hogan, has an estimated net worth of $500,000 in 2023. He is known for appearing in his family's show, Hogan Knows Best, and later Brooke Knows Best. He previously had a motorsport Formula D license from Formula Drift and competed in their 2007 drifting series.

What is Hulk Hogan's net worth in 2023?

The retired professional wrestler has an estimated net worth of $25 million in 2023. Hogan started his professional wrestling career in 1977 and became a global star in the 1980s. He is regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time who turned wrestling into a lucrative international sport.

Is Brooke Hogan married?

Who is Brooke Hogan's husband? The singer is not married. She was once engaged to Phil Costa of the Dallas Cowboys in June 2013 in Las Vegas, but they broke up a few months later in November 2013, as she wanted to focus on her music career.

Brooke Hogan's height

The reality TV star stands at 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m) tall. Her natural hair colour is blonde, and her eyes are green.

Brooke Hogan's Instagram

The television personality is active on Instagram, where she has over 413 thousand followers as of March 2023. She currently has more than 443 thousand Facebook followers and over 231.1 thousand Twitter followers.

What happened to Brooke Hogan?

Since the end of her VH1 reality show, Brooke Knows Best, in 2009, Brooke has stayed away from the limelight, only making occasional appearances. She currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee, where she does her business and works on her music.

Brooke Hogan's net worth today is because of her hard work. She has been involved in many things, including modelling and appearing in reality shows, but it seems her passion lies in music. Fans cannot wait to see what she has in store for them.

