Top 20 best UFC women fighters in the world 2022 | What are their records?

Mixed martial arts (MMA) is a violent game that may not have been created for feminine energy. However, many ladies in different fighting championships are rewriting the narrative. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has produced some of the best female MMA fighters globally. Keep reading to discover which UFC women fighters are considered invincible.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Juliana Peña (right) and Amanda Nunes (left) during a past women's Bantamweight Championship fight. Photo: @Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

Bantamweight used to be the only division in women's UFC. After the Championship’s success following its debut in 2012, other female divisions were created, including strawweight, flyweight, and featherweight. The famous Rousey and Carmouche were the first women to participate in the female UFC fights.

Best UFC women fighters

When Dana White introduced the women's division in the UFC in 2012, he may not have expected it to grow to the level it is today. The championship has seen a surge in the number of tough and talented ladies who are fascinating to watch.

Below are the top 20 female UFC fighters. They are ranked according to MMA records and championships won. The statistics are sourced from the UFC STATS website.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

20. Raquel Pennington (Rocky)

Raquel Pennington competes in the UFC Women's Featherweight division. Photo: @Mike Roach

Source: Getty Images

Age: 33 years in 2022

33 years in 2022 Team: Triple Threat Gym

Triple Threat Gym Years active: 2009 to present

2009 to present MMA record: 14 wins and 9 losses (As of May 2022)

Raquel Pennington is an MMA athlete competing in the Ultimate Fighting Championship women’s featherweight division. Before joining UFC, she competed in the Invicta Fighting Championships.

19. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (Polish Princess)

Karolina competes in the UFC Women's Strawweight Championship. Photo: @Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

Age: 36 years in 2022

36 years in 2022 Team: Shark Top Team Lódz

Shark Top Team Lódz Years active: 2012 to present

2012 to present MMA record: 12 wins and 7 losses (As of May 2022)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz is a Polish Mixed Martial Artist competing in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. She previously competed in the KSW Women’s Flyweight Championship, where she was a champion.

18. Tatiana Suarez

Tatian previously played professional wrestling and currently competes in the UFC Women's Strawweight division. Photo: @Todd Lussier

Source: Getty Images

Age: 31 years in 2022

31 years in 2022 Team: Millennia MMA Gym

Millennia MMA Gym Years active: 2014 to present

2014 to present Rank: Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu MMA record: 9 wins and 0 losses (As of May 2022)

Tatiana Yadira Suarez Padilla is an American mixed martial artist competing in the UFC Women’s Strawweight division. She participated in The Ultimate Fighter reality show season 23 and won the strawweight tournament. Before transitioning to UFC’s MMA, Tatiana was a professional wrestler.

17. Katlyn Chookagian (Blonde Fighter)

Katlyn Chookan competes in the UFC Women's flyweight and bantamweight divisions. Photo: @Todd Lussier

Source: Getty Images

Age: 33 years in 2022

33 years in 2022 Team: Renzo Gracie Combat Team

Renzo Gracie Combat Team Years active: 2012 to present

2012 to present Rank: Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu MMA record: 17 wins and 4 losses (As of May 2022)

Katlyn Chookagian is an American mixed martial artist competing in the UFC Women’s Flyweight and Bantamweight divisions. As of May 2022, she is number 1 in the UFC Women’s flyweight rankings.

16. Tecia Torres (The Tiny Tornado)

Tecia Torres competes in UFC Women's Strawweight division. Photo: @Mike Roach

Source: Getty Images

Age: 32 years in 2022

32 years in 2022 Team: American Top Team

American Top Team Years active: 2011 to present

2011 to present Rank: Blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Black belt in Karate and Jhoon-Rhee Taekwondo

Blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Black belt in Karate and Jhoon-Rhee Taekwondo MMA record: 13 wins and 6 losses (As of May 2022)

Tecia Lyn Torres Moncaio is an American mixed martial artist. She currently competes in the strawweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Tecia previously competed in The Ultimate Fighter and the Invicta Fighting Championship.

15. Jennifer Maia

Jennifer Maia competes in the UFC's Flyweight division. Photo: @Josh Hedges

Source: Getty Images

Age: 33 years in 2022

33 years in 2022 Nationality: Brazilian

Brazilian Team: Chute Boxe Academy

Chute Boxe Academy Years active: 2009 to present

2009 to present Rank: Black belt in Muay Thai and Brazilia Jiu-Jitsu

Black belt in Muay Thai and Brazilia Jiu-Jitsu MMA record: 19 wins, 9 losses, and 1 draw (As of May 2022)

Jennifer Apreciada Goncalves de Maria from Brazil is a mixed martial artist competing in the UFC Women’s Flyweight division. She is a previous Invicta FC Flyweight World Champion.

14. Michelle Waterson (The Karate Hottie)

Michelle Waterson is a former Invicta FC Atomweight Champion. Photo: @Mike Roach

Source: Getty Images

Age: 36 years in 2022

36 years in 2022 Team: Jackson Wink MMA Academy

Jackson Wink MMA Academy Rank: Black belt in American Freestyle Karate, brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Black belt in American Freestyle Karate, brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu MMA record: 18 wins and 9 losses (As of May 2022)

Michelle Eileen Waterson is a mixed martial artist competing in the UFC’s Strawweight division. She previously held the Invicta FC Atomweight Champion title and was the world’s number one Women’s Atomweight fighter between 2013 and 2014.

13. Julianna Peña (The Venezuelan Vixen)

Julianna Peña is the first woman ever to win The Ultimate Fighter. Photo: @Jeff Bottari

Source: Getty Images

Age: 32 years in 2022

32 years in 2022 Team: SikJitsu and Valle Flow Striking

SikJitsu and Valle Flow Striking Years active: 2009 to present

2009 to present Rank: Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Julianna Peña's MMA record: 12 wins and 4 losses (As of May 2022)

Julianna Nicole Peña of the United States competes in the Bantamweight division of the Ultimate Fighters Championship. She is the current UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and was the first woman ever to win The Ultimate Fighter.

12. Miesha Tate (Cupcake)

Miesha Tate is a former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion. Photo: @Mike Roach

Source: Getty Images

Age: 35 years in 2022

35 years in 2022 Team: Xtreme Couture

Xtreme Couture Years active: 2007 to 2016, 2021 to present

2007 to 2016, 2021 to present Rank: Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu MMA record: 19 wins and 8 losses (As of May 2022)

Miesha Theresa Tate is an American mixed martial artist and a former Strikeforce Women’s Bantamweight Champion. She is also a former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and the 9th best woman in the bantamweight division as of May 2022.

11. Aspen Ladd

Aspen made her professional MMA debut in 2015. Photo: @mma21plus

Source: Twitter

Age: 27 years in 2022

27 years in 2022 Team: MMAGOLD (2012 to present)

MMAGOLD (2012 to present) Years active: 2015 to present

2015 to present Rank: Purple best in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Purple best in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu MMA record: 9 wins and 3 losses (As of May 2022)

Aspen Kohl Ladd competes in the Bantamweight division of the UFC. She became a pro fighter in 2015. As of May 2022, she is 7th in the UFC women’s Bantamweight rankings and is 15th in the UFC women’s pound for pound rankings.

10. Marina Rodriguez

Marina Rodriguez is a Brazilian competing in the UFC women's strawweight division. Photo: @Mike Roach

Source: Getty Images

Age: 35 years in 2022

35 years in 2022 Team: Thai Brasil

Thai Brasil Years active: 2015 to present

2015 to present Rank: Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, dark blue with black tip belt in Muay Thai

Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, dark blue with black tip belt in Muay Thai MMA record: 16 wins, 1 loss, and 2 draws (As of May 2022)

Marina Alcalde Rodriguez is a Brazilian mixed martial artist competing in the UFC Women’s Strawweight division. She made her UFC debut in September 2018 against Randa Markos in a match that ended in a draw.

9. Carla Esparza (Cookie Monster)

Carla Esparza is a two-time UFC Women's Strawweight Champion. Photo: @Mike Roach

Source: Getty Images

Age: 34 years in 2022

34 years in 2022 Team: Team Oyama

Team Oyama Years active: 2010 to present

2010 to present Rank: Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu MMA record: 19 wins and 6 losses (As of May 2022)

Carla Kristen Esparza, also called Cookie Monster, competes in the UFC’s Strawweight division. She is a two-time UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion and is one of the best all-time strawweight fighters in the world.

8. Holly Holm (The Preacher's Daughter)

Holly Holm was a professional boxer and kickboxer before transitioning to mixed martial arts. Photo: @Mike Roach

Source: Getty Images

Age: 40 years in 2022

40 years in 2022 Nationality: American

American Team: Jackson Wink MMA Academy

Jackson Wink MMA Academy Years active: 2011 to present

2011 to present Rank: Blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu MMA record: 33 wins, 2 losses, and 3 draws (As of May 2022)

Holly Rene Holm also called The Preacher's Daughter, is a former professional and multi-champion boxer and kickboxer. She made her MMA professional debut in 2015 and is currently one of the top women in Bantamweight and pound for pound rankings.

7. Germaine De Randamie (The Iron Lady)

The Iron Lady is an undefeated kickboxing champion and UFC Women's Featherweight Champion. Photo: @Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

Age: 38 years in 2022

38 years in 2022 Team: CSA Holland

CSA Holland Years active: 2008 to present

2008 to present MMA record: 10 wins, 4 losses (As of May 2022)

Germaine Martha de Randamie, also called The Iron Lady, is a police officer in the Netherlands. She is an undefeated kickboxing champion and was the first UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion.

6. Rose Namajunas (Thug Rose)

Rose Namajunas is a two-time UFC Women's Strawweight Champion. Photo: @Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

Age: 29 years in 2022

29 years in 2022 Team: 303 Training Center

303 Training Center Years active: 2010 to present

2010 to present Rank: Black belt in Taekwondo and Karate, Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Black belt in Taekwondo and Karate, Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu MMA record: 12 wins and 5 losses (As of May 2022)

Rose Gertrude Namajuna is an American athlete signed to the Ultimate Fighting Championship. She is a two-time UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion and one of the top women on UFC women’s pound-for-pound rankings.

5. Jessica Andrade (Bate Estaca)

Jessica Andrade competes in UFC's Strawweight division. Photo: @Mike Roach

Source: Getty Images

Age: 30 years in 2022

30 years in 2022 Nationality: Brazilian

Brazilian Years active: 2011 to present

2011 to present Rank: Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-jitsu

Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-jitsu MMA record: 23 wins and 9 losses (As of May 2022)

Jéssica Fernanda da Costa Andrade, also called Bate Estaca, has played in different UFC divisions. She previously competed in the Flyweight and Bantamweight divisions and is currently in the Strawweight division.

4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Joanna is a five-time UFC Women's Strawweight Champion. Photo: @Jeff Bottari

Source: Getty Images

Age: 34 years in 2022

34 years in 2022 Team: American Top Team

American Top Team Years active: 2012 to present

2012 to present Style: Muay Thai, Kickboxing

Muay Thai, Kickboxing Rank: Blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu

Blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu MMA record: 16 wins and 4 losses (As of May 2022)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is a Polish professional mixed martial artist and retired Muay Thai kickboxer. She previously held the UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship title five consecutive times.

3. Zhang Weili (Magnum)

Zhang Weili is the first Chinese champion in UFC history. Photo: @Mike Roach

Source: Getty Images

Age: 32 years in 2022

32 years in 2022 Team: Fight Ready

Fight Ready Years active: 2013 to present

2013 to present Rank: Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Zhang Weili's MMA record: 21 wins and 3 losses (As of May 2022)

Zhang Weili is the first Chinese and East Asian champion in UFC history. She is a former UFC Women’s Strawweight World Champion and ranks highly on the women’s pound-for-pound rankings.

2. Valentina Shevchenko (Bullet)

Valentina is the current UFC Women's Flyweight Champion. Photo: @Mike Roach

Source: Getty Images

Age: 34 years in 2022

34 years in 2022 Team: Tiger Muay Thai

Tiger Muay Thai Years active: 2003 to present

2003 to present Valentina Shevchenko's record: 22 wins and 3 losses (As of May 2022)

Valentina Anatolievna Shevchenko is the current UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion. Before becoming a professional mixed martial artist, Bullet was a pro-Muay Thai fighter.

1. Amanda Nunes (Lioness)

Amanda Nunes is considered one of the greatest female MMA fighters of all time. Photo: @Jeff Bottari

Source: Getty Images

Age: 33 years in 2022

33 years in 2022 Nationality: Brazilian

Brazilian Team: American Top Team

American Top Team Years active: 2008 to present

2008 to present Rank: Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Amanda Nunes MMA record: 21 wins and 5 losses (As of May 2022)

Amanda ‘Lioness’ Nunes is the current Featherweight Champion and former Bantamweight champion. She is the first woman to become a two-division UFC champion and the only fighter to defend two UFC titles while holding both.

Who is the hottest girl fighter in the UFC?

Paige Vanzant is considered the hottest UFC female fighter. Photo: @paigevanzant

Source: Instagram

Ultimate Fighting Championship fans rank Flyweight fighter Paige Vanzant as the most beautiful MMA female fighter in the UFC. She is a former model and dancer. Paige Vanzant's photos on her Instagram earn around 40k to 100k interactions from her fans as of May 2022.

Who is number 1 in women's UFC?

Amanda Nunes, also called the Lioness, is considered the best female UFC fighter. She has won 21 fights and lost 5. She is also the first female to become a two-division UFC champion.

From the list, it is clear that the UFC has some of the best female MMA fighters. The championship is mainly dominated by women MMA fighters from the United States, but other talented stars from Europe, Brazil, and China are cementing their legacy.

READ ALSO: Who is the shortest MLB player of all time | Top 16 list

Briefly.co.za published the top 16 shortest players in the history of the Major League Baseball. Height is considered an advantage to baseball players, especially pitchers, but the game has had short but talented players who challenged the norm.

Eddie Gaedel is the shortest MLB player ever at 3 feet and 7 inches. The shortest active player in 2022 is Jose Altuve at 5 feet 6 inches. Who else is on the list of the shortest MLB players?

Source: Briefly News