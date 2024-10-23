Big Zulu lauded Maskandi singer Gatsheni after he did a noble deed of giving a family from KZN a new home

The Imali Eningi rapper called the Maskandi singer a hero because he revamped their mud house

On Facebook, Big Zulu praised Gatsheni for the wonderful work he did and said he was a good example to other people

Christmas came early for a Kwa-Zulu Natal family after Maskandi singer Gatsheni, real name Mlungisi Khuzani Ndlovu, built them a new home in uPhongolo.

Big Zulu thanked Gatsheni for building a new house for a KZN family. Image: Oupa Bopape via Getty Images/ Gatsheni Igagu LasoPhongolo on Facebook

Source: UGC

Big Zulu pens appreciative letter to Gatsheni

Hit After Hit Maskandi singer Gatsheni was touched by the living situation of a family from the Ntumbane area in uPhongolo, Kwa-Zulu Natal. They lived in a dilapidated mud house that was said to be leaking.

The Imali Eningi rapper said Gathseni is a hero as he revamped their mud house. Taking to Facebook, Big Zulu praised Gatsheni for the wonderful work he did and called him a good example to other people.

"Nkabi Nation, I want to take the opportunity to praise this hero called Gatsheni. The way my brother has such a big heart and his down-to-earth nature, I, as his supporter, say thank you.

"Your work is impeccable. I am in awe of the man that you are growing to be. I am Big Zulu today, and I am proud to say I support your music. Please continue to grow, and I wish you nothing but the best. We thank you for all that you do. One love."

Mzansi praises Big Zulu

One of Big Zulu's followers praised him for recognising Gatsheni's wonderful work.

Mtho Zuma

"I love that you have a kind nature and you are not jealous of other men's success."

Berry Magwaza

"Every family has that one person that breaks the circle of financial struggles for the entire family. If u reading this, you may be the one, and I wish to be followed by you. It means a lot."

Mgwaba Lihle Zulu Boy

"Congratulations to ku gogo wakhe Bandla done very good job ✊🙏"

Gatsheni to enter taxi and livestock business

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gatsheni won a minibus taxi at the Mother of All Maskandi Music Festival event. He decided to take his wins and turn them into a lucrative business by becoming a taxi boss.

The star, whose real name is Khuzani 'Gatsheni' Ndlovu, had plans to venture into the farming industry.

