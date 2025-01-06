The Mthandeni Summer Experience was riled with drama during Gatsheni's performance

This was after Naledi Aphiwe interrupted the Hit After Hit singer's performance and got booed off stage

Gatsheni told his side of the story and clarified that respect is crucial and that Naledi and her team lacked it

Gatsheni slams Naledi for being disrespectful to him and his team. Image: @nalediaphiwe on Instagram/ Gatsheni Igagu Lasophongolo on Facebook

Source: UGC

Drama erupted at the Mthandeni Summer Experience when Naledi Aphiwe was forced off stage by angry Maskandi fans because she sang while Gatsheni was on stage.

Gatsheni clarifies what transpired between him and Naledi Aphiwe

Maskandi star Gatsheni took to his social media page and explained what had transpired from his point of view. The singer said it was crucial for him and his dancers to compose themselves when Naledi Aphiwe took over their performance and completely disregarded their presence.

"If you are a person it is important that you have something that is called emotional intelligence. This means do not allow your emotions to get the better of you. This is how my team and I handled this entire situation," he wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"What really made people angry? They saw their favourite artist getting disrespected by a small girl. She just passed us as men as if she did not see us," Gatsheni added.

The Hit After Hit singer said it is essential for Naledi to respect people.

"In this life, you get what you give. If you respect people, they will respect you back."

Naledi Aphiwe seemingly breaks silence following incident

Taking to her Instagram page shortly after the incident, Naledi Aphiwe broke her silence and posted several photos of herself. Her caption speaks of her growth and maturity following the recent drama in her life and the stage embarrassment.

"I love this stronger version of me. like I don’t know this brave woman I’ve just become."

Her fans comforted her, while some social media users told her to change her attitude and management.

Big Zulu congratulates Maskandi singer Gatsheni

In more Gatsheni news from Briefly News, Big Zulu hailed Maskandi singer Gatsheni after he built a new home for a family from KZN who lived in a dilapidated house,

The Imali Eningi rapper called the Maskandi singer a hero because he revamped their mud house into a modern home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News