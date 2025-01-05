Naledi Aphiwe was interrupted while on stage, and the video of the incident circulated on social media

A ferocious live audience assaulted the young musician who received a cosign from Chris Brown in 2023

The video mortified many people, and some speculated about bizarre allegations made against her

Naledi Aphiwe was subjected to harassment while performing live. A video shared on X shows everything going wrong on stage.

Naledi Aphiwe was attacked by people at a show when she was on stage. Image: @naledi_aphiwe_.

The video of Naledi Aphiwe received over 49,000 views. People speculated about the connection between the attack with previous allegations against her regarding her mother's passing.

Naledi Aphiwe forcibly removed from stage

Naledi Aphiwe was performing with a microphone when the audience started throwing objects at her. A person got on stage in the video and pulled her off. Watch the video below:

The incident comes after a voice note circulated on social media where a person, alleged to be MaWhoo's sister Amahle, made unfounded claims that the young musician was connected to her mother's death. See the posts below:

SA floored by Naledi Aphiwe attack

Many people commented on the video, expressing disbelief at the violence. People speculated about why the audience reacted so harshly.

@Liihlendimande said:

"Yoh this is sad. I wonder how she will recover from this."

@ManyuhaH wrote:

"Apparently, they say others were ready to perform; she just got on stage and did her thing... And that made the crowd get mad and throw bottles."

@nottokollo commented:

"Which province was this barbaric behaviour?"

@Mayo6Tee argued:

"Just because Chris Brown favoured her, they never believed she deserved it. Her schoolmates and those who know her mostly started a hate campaign on TikTok that grew."

@c_yar1 exclaimed:

"Poor kid, she was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. May she heal🙏 "

Naledi Aphiwe to meet Chris Brown for the 1st time

Briefly News previously reported that up-and-coming South African singer Naledi Aphiwe will meet internationally acclaimed US singer Chris Brown following his arrival in SA.

Naledi Aphiwe is living every South African girl's dream. The talented singer, who rose to fame after collaborating with and gaining recognition from Chris Brown, is reportedly among the performers at the show and is set to meet the international star in person.

According to the popular entertainment blog MDN News, this will be the first time the two will meet, despite working together on a song. The post also debunked reports that Breezy paid Naledi $30K.

