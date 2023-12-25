Internet sensation Naledi Aphiwe received nasty comments from people after she sang to Chris Brown for Christmas

Aphiwe continues to ignore the haters who have said some hateful things ever since she got credited on Chris Brown's album 11:11

Naledi also issued an apology on Facebook recently after people accused her of being a show-off

Naledi Aphiwe is featured and credited on Chris Brown's '11:11' album. Image: @naledi_aphiwe

Source: Instagram

The internet can be a very cruel place, and nobody is immune to the hate that is spread on it. The same can be said for internet sensation Naledi Aphiwe, who continues to receive an influx of hateful comments.

Naledi serenades Mzansi with a dedication to Chris Brown

Taking to Instagram on 24 December, Naledi shared a video where she sings the popular Christmas tune 'We wish you a Merry Christmas' but changed it to 'Chris Brown' instead.

"We wish you all a merry Chris Brown bahlali."

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi trolls Naledi

The young scholar received nasty comments from people who told her to tone it down. She did, however, receive some encouraging words from people who told her to ignore the haters and focus on her budding career.

mihle_rifiloe said:

"Ayi, you're overdoing it now, girl. Seeing yourself as a celebrity, no, stop it now, please."

scoo_hamilton trolled:

"Lol, stay away from alcohol."

asa_zamahlubi said:

"Yes, girl, keep up the hype and this mood as long as it makes you sleep at night. I don’t care who says what. Merry Chris Brown to you, too."

ufw._diamonds said:

"I love how you not entertaining the hate. Like you really do not care about them! Love it for you sis."

carlinrsaii gushed:

"You sound amazing out there."

sandilendlovu222 said:

"I used to like you, my child, but now you're just doing too much."

samukelo_kubheka exclaimed:

"Yohh, we have had enough of this Chris Brown."

Naledi writes Apology on Facebook

The hate Naledi received dates back to when she got credited on Chris Brown's album 11:11.

It reached a point where Naledi issued an apology on Facebook after noticing how some kids accused her of being a show-off.

"I’ve seen your comments lately, you guys saying I am bragging too much, I'm not humble and all those things. I wanna start by thanking you all for the support you gave me from the beginning. Thank you, guys for being there for me all along.

"And if you felt like you were offended by the things I have been posting, then I am sorry about that. I didn't mean to brag or something, it was just content. I'm sorry. I would be nothing without you. You are the reason my life is where it is right now, if it weren't for you guys, I know I wouldn't be able to be here so guys I wanna take this opportunity [to apologise] for the content. I was only joking."

She has since deleted her post.

Naledi and Penny Ntuli lead in Briefly Awards category

In a previous report from Briefly News, voting for the Briefly News Entertainment Awards has seen fan favourites leading in various categories. These include Naledi Aphiwe Myongwane, who is currently leading the Influencer of the Year category.

Radio personality Penny Ntuli is also receiving some votes as she is behind Naledi, making for tough competition in the category.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News