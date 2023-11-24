Naledi Aphiwe has issued an apology on Facebook after the other children felt as though she was being braggy

Chris Brown gave local student Naledi Aphiwe recognition as one of the writers of his new song Shooter

Aphiwe received R54 555 for her voice after it was used on his song, and he also gave her an iPhone 12

Naledi Aphiwe said she did not mean to offend the other young people following her moment to shine. Image: @naledi_aphiwe

Source: Instagram

SA student Naledi Aphiwe has issued an apology on Facebook after the other children felt as though she was being braggy.

Naledi issues apology

On her Instagram page, Naledi wrote a lengthy note to her peers who accused her of bragging just a little too much.

The 17-year-old earned her bragging rights after Chris Brown gave her recognition as one of the writers of his song Shooter on his new Album 11:11.

Naledi apologised to those she might have offended by her actions:

"I’ve seen your comments lately, you guys saying I am bragging too much, I'm not humble and all those things. I wanna start by thanking you all for the support you gave me from the beginning. Thank you, guys for being there for me all along.

"And if you felt like you were offended by the things I have been posting, then I am sorry about that. I didn't mean to brag or something it was just content. I'm sorry."

Naledi says it was just light fun

The aspiring singer said she was only making light-hearted jokes on her social media and her live sessions.

"I would be nothing without you. You are the reason my life is where it is right now, if it weren't for you guys, I know I wouldn't be able to be here so guys I wanna take this opportunity apologies for the content. I was only joking."

Mzansi consoles Naledi

Her followers told Naledi to not worry about the haters and that she should not apologise for enjoying her wins.

nqobiledanseur said:

"Never apologise for being your true authentic self! your success will make certain people feel uncomfortable and they’ll try to dim your light to “humble you” by saying things like you’re doing too much. Do MORE! SHINE SHINE SHINE,"

mbali_thereal added:

"People are crazy so now you can’t celebrate your wins bayahlanya."

liyema_pantsi advised:

"Delete this. Don’t apologise."

stheezo_ said:

"But guys, this is a child."

mrlibra51 exclaimed:

"What???? You’re allowed to brag about your success. Anyone who doesn’t like your bragging can unfollow you. Never dim your light because of people’s darkness. Keep going."

hlogi15 said:

"Hayyi you don’t have to apologise for anything bathong. I saw some people also had a problem that you have a new phone, aowa they need to chill."

Naledi cashes in thousands of rands for Chris Brown credit

In a previous report from Briefly News, Naledi Aphiwe received R54 555 for her voice after it was used on Chris Brown's song, and he also gave her an iPhone 12.

The 17-year-old singer from Durban said that she plans on using the money she got to fix her mother's grave.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News