Unathi Nkayi recently made headlines when an American TikTokker trolled her over her looks

In what appears to be a response to the backlash, the former Idols SA judge showed off her banging body while telling trolls to back off

Mzansi rallied behind the singer and gave testimonies of similar experiences

Unathi Nkayi flaunted her body while seemingly throwing shots at the American TikTokker who bashed her looks. Image: unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Unathi Nkayi is sick and tired of the trolls and decided to hit them right where it hurt. The former Kaya 959 presenter posted a series of photos showing off her toned body and saying the haters should love themselves before hating on her.

This may have been a response to the TikTokker who reacted to a fake article that used Unathi's photo.

Unathi Nkayi throws shots at trolls

Unathi Nkayi took some time from her Monday gym session to address the trolls who always attack her looks and how she dresses.

The former Idols SA judge posted photos of her banging body in tights and a sports bra, emphasising that she never gets shade from the people who love and take care of themselves, only the ones who don't.

"WHY is it NEVER the baddie whose body is bodying that uses culture to oppress me telling me to ‘Cover up’ when they think it will upset me?

ZITHANDANDENI coz when you do THAT nothing and no one else matters."

This follows the backlash Unathi faced when an American TikTokker trolled her over a fake article:

Mzansi shows love to Unathi Nkayi

Unathi's post triggered reactions from several older ladies who felt empowered and also admitted that like the singer, they too still rock "youthful" clothing:

zee_duti reminisced:

"I'm also 45 Unathi. One day posing with my 3 cm skirt because I know my legs are responding, someone had the nerve to say 'You can see from someone's neck that they're old.' Good thing I've never denied my age. Next year it will be a crop top!"

sumgurl16_ posted:

"Loving the caption too, at 40 I’m also a hot gogo and that time, my first born is 7. Unathi do you, you inspire me to look hot too."

mpume_gymaddict encouraged:

"Dankooo, I'm here for the caption!!! I'm 47 years old with 3 kids and I still rock my shorts and leggings with sports bras coz I work hard for my physique!"

mimizer said:

"The late seventies babies believe in degrees, eating well, looking good, smelling good and minding our own."

khomotjomlati wrote:

"I'm only 40 and always find ppl asking 'Why do u wear tight pants and short dresses while Ur old?' Yes, my son 19 but why should I not wear wat I want? SA people have a problem."

Source: Briefly News