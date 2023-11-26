Minnie Dlamini dropped jaws when she posted a picture of her serving body in nothing but underwear

The seasoned media personality accompanied the snap with an empowering message about how she is embracing her body

Social media users are losing their minds seeing their fave stripped down and being transparent about her self-love journey

Minnie Dlamini became a hot topic after showing her body on Instagram. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini really knows how to get tongues wagging on social.

The TV presenter who has been in the headlines for her drama with her ex-boyfriend Itumeleng Khune posted a sizzling picture on her Instagram page.

Minnie reflects on her body changes

The mother of one is seen in a matching underwear set in the post. She captioned the snap with a message about the evolution of her body.

"The older I get the more I love my body! After having my son and seeing the amazing things my body can do, I have an unimaginable appreciation for it. My body is much more beautiful to me than it has ever been."

Minnie embraces her body

Minnie mentioned how her mindset has changed regarding the way she sees her body and that she is less critical now.

"The reality is things aren’t the same, but this is the youngest my body will ever be. I spent my 20s self-conscious and obsessed with meeting societal standards and expectations of what my body should look like."

She ended the post by saying that she has decided to love and embrace her body as it is.

"Falling in love with me."

See the post below:

Fans admire Minnie's body

Fans are going wild and admiring Minnie's voluptuous curves in the comments section.

See a few comments below:

@thando_thabethe said:

"Let’s get you in some Thabooty’s."

@boohleomoohle_official mentioned:

"Tell them wena baby girl. Can’t even say a whole baby once baked in there. You are blazing. "

@longrichsaude wrote

"The most beautiful thing in a woman is when she starts loving and appreciating her body."

@phathom_goat commented:

"All of that but he still left you and got you to pay spousal support every month. Yikes."

@zen_simamane posted:

"I love the free unbothered you so much. "

@londy_mazwide_eventdesigner said:

"Too hot. "

@uyathandeka043 stated:

"You are beautiful Minnie."

@nontuthukonkala added:

"Your body is perfect. "

