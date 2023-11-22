A woman took to TikTok to show her painful reality of dealing with tight faux locs that were recently installed

Netizens across the world empathised and shared their hair horror stories to make her feel better

The clip gained 6 million views and people posted suggestions to get rid of the pain in the comments section

A woman endured the pain of newly installed faux locs. Image: @judithmokgaetji/TikTok and Stock photo/Getty

A woman bared her pain as she grappled with the discomfort of tight faux locs in a hilarious yet relatable TikTok video.

The clip not only showed her struggle but also struck a chord with millions who could know the agony of fresh braids.

Woman stressed by faux locs

The video was uploaded on the TikTok account @judithmokgaetji and it became a viral sensation with 6 million views. The lady is seen clutching her head as she tries to manage the tightness of the faux locs.

Undo tight braids

People didn't hold back, recounting their hair struggles and advising the woman to undo the tight braids for her comfort's sake.

Hair experts say that constant tension may strain your scalp and strands, resulting in hair breakage and shedding. Moreover, it can potentially cause damage or loss of edges, which can lead to traction alopecia.

Watch the video below:

Relatable hair stories

Viewers flooded the comments section with empathy, sharing their own stories of enduring similar hair-related woes.

@christchildlikeme posted:

"Undo the hair."

@iiam_.tammy asked:

"My sista are you still alive yhu?. "

@patience_s94 stated:

"Painful and iphakeme. Mmele ikhombe in all directions vele?"

@francess365 said:

"I thought it was Medusa."

@that_girl_tessar mentioned:

"I wouldn’t even let them finish."

@sisterimanto wrote:

"This is the most painful hairstyle ever! "

@lea_ivory posted:

"Why are they standing like that though.It's like they have a life of their own."

@justlilka7 commented:

"This hairstyle can literally kill. ‍♀️I will never forget 2019, I undid mine at 3am alone and in darkness crying my eyes out. "

