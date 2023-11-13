A woman's TikTok video showcasing the unbraiding of her 8-month cornrows grabbed Mzansi's attention

The shocking clip displayed the condition of the woman's hair before and after the braiding process

Viewers expressed awe and some shared concerns about the health of keeping cornrows for an extended period

One woman took to TikTok to share the unbraiding of her cornrows, which had been in place for a remarkable 8 months.

A woman shocked social media users with her haircare video. Image: @madelanoluthando

Source: TikTok

The time-lapse video of the intricate process gained traction and was seen by more than 437,000 views.

Transformation leaves netizens amazed

Netizens saw the meticulous untangling of cornrows, revealing not only the woman's natural hair. The clip posted by @madelanoluthando showed the growth that had occurred during the extended period.

How long can cornrows last

According to hair experts, cornrows can last for 2 to 4 weeks without additional care. However, with some extra effort, they can last for 6 to 8 weeks, and in some cases, even up to 12 weeks. The longevity is influenced by your cornrow hair routine and your specific hair type.

Watch the video below:

Hair video sparks convo

The time-consuming process left some in awe. Others were quick to point out the impressive condition of the woman's hair after the unbraiding, sparking a conversation about haircare.

See some of the comments below:

@sedi.montii posted:

"8 Months nole nyaope mos."

@nontu_13 commented:

"Were you in hospital for 8 months? Because that’s the only acceptable explanation."

@beesbalkhulu said:

"Here comes another 8 month."

@sduuhmchunu wrote:

"Mina I undid my 2-month-old cornrows last week. The hair growth is amazing."

@ntswalo_lebese added:

"1 month and a couple of weeks is enough for me. 8 months I would die."

@sneziey_s7 stated:

"The hair that came off, that's a whole bun of a pony moss. "

@user4450111190493 added:

"I don't know much about hair, mara yoh 8 months chomi? "

@mbali__kay shared:

"I used to do this, and would put a weave on. My hair would grow yong."

