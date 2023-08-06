A woman showed people just how long her afro hair is by stretching her hair with heat from a blow dryer

The TikTok creator made a video of how she blow dries her coils, and many people loved watching her

Online users were fascinated as they saw how the lady maximizes her hair length with very little effort

A woman went viral as people were in awe of her hair. The lady has a gorgeous crown of 4c coils that she was happy to show off.

A young woman shows off her long 4c afro hair, and people were in awe. Image: @fatimaxfarouk

Source: TikTok

The TikTok made a video showing people the best way she has found to straighten her hair. Many people thought it was a useful video, and some wanted hair growth tips.

Woman's long 4c hair goes TikTok viral with over 130k views

A beauty content creator, @fatimaxfarouk stunned people with her amazing head of hair. When stretched, her coils reached just past her bust. Watch the video below to see her blow-drying routine.

Netizens desperate to know how woman grew her hair

Many people soon flooded the comments with endless questions. The lady was open and told people exactly which products she uses in her comment section.

T£MI LONDON said:

"Omg your hair."

Mia wrote:

"If my hair looked like this I wouldn't know how to act."

Just as me added:

"Your hair looks so healthy."

promise fair wondered:

"How did you get your hair to get so long?"

Whiteheart gushed:

"This so gorgeous. Also skin is glowing sis."

Online users love to see pretty woman's beauty routines

Many women often go viral for their good looks. One woman changed her hair to an edgy cut, that she was a viral sensation.

