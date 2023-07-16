One stunning woman cut her hair and had jaws dropping on the internet because of her hair adventure

The TikTok creator chose a daring hairstyle for her stylist to do, and it started off great, but it was not a happy ending

People gave their thoughts on the final product that she modelled in a video, and her update had many up in arms

A beautiful lady went TikTok viral over her haircut. The lady got a haircut and some colour done on her hair.

A TikTok video of a Pretoria woman showing off her hairstyle that ended with her going bald had Mzansi peeps fascinated. Image: emeldamdluli

The video of the woman revealing her new hairstyle got over 30 000 likes. There were comments from hundreds of people who gave their opinions on her hairstyle.

Pretty woman dyes and cuts her hair in TikTok video gets 300 000 views

One TikTokker, @emeldamdluli, blew people away with her beauty. The woman dyed her hair silver and had it cut short. Watch her reveal below:

TikTokker shares update of dyed hair that left viewers heartbroken

People flooded the comments to let the lady know that she looked amazing. Netizens were raving about how the hair stylist coloured the hair perfectly.

The creator posted an update later and said her hair fell out three days later. Watch the video:

Busi felt sorry for her:

"Im so sorry you experienced this.. I've had to go bald because of bleach. I know what it feels like having it thin your hair like that."

Mrs M lamented:

"I really loved that hair on you,sorry babe."

Call me _Thando said:

"This is beautiful and really suits you."

truthBtol.d wrote:

"It's the best feeling ever, it was made for you!"

Coffee commented:

"That hair color on you. Please plug us with your hairstylist/salon."

ulethabo begged:

"My sista we need a salon name now."

Boitumelo gushed:

"This colour is everything, you look amazing."

Online users love to see gorgeous ladies

Netizens are never too shy to tell a woman on social media that they look amazing. People are especially happy to complement professionals who show up to work looking amazing.

