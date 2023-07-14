One woman was dancing next to a fancy BMW and had people raving about how well she must be doing in life

Many TikTok users enjoyed seeing the lady bust some moves on a viral sound on TikTok, and others were more inspired to see what she's achieved

Online users noticed her luxury vehicle, and many were curious to know what she does for a living

A woman on TikTok posted a dance video. The lady got thousands of views as she was dancing in front of a BMW.

A TikTok video shows a geologist dancing next to a BMW, and many were motivated. Image: toyahshiks

Source: TikTok

The video by the lady got over 46 000 likes. While the moves were entertaining, most people started speculating about her earnings after seeing the luxury vehicle in the back.

Woman dancing in overalls next to BMW has people applauding

@toyahshiks posted a video dancing to a TikTok viral song. The video shows a geologist busting some impressive moves while in a driveway where a BMW was parked.

South Africans discuss women's TiK ToK dance video

Online users tried to guess the woman's profession because she wore overalls. In the comments, the woman confirmed that she is a geologist.

nsikoh4 applauded:

"The Property, The car, dance moves... kuningi nje, I'm proud of you dear."

toyahshiks,the creator, added:

"Ngiyabonga kakhuku.[Thank you so much.]"

Nosipho Fakude commented:

"Oh My Gosh, doing my honours ỉn Geologist, praying for financial stability."

y_bles24 speculated:

"Work suit , Engineering I guess."

toyahshiks, the TikTokker, clarified:

"Geologist."

user8484189076731 wrote:

"Never despise people in overalls, they get paid baie (a lot)"

People love to see owners of fancy cars on social media

Netizens are always fascinated to see people who own luxury cars. People are especially inspired when it is young women, such as the Girls with Mercs trend.

