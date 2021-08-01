Connie Ferguson has penned a touching letter to her late husband Shona who recently succumbed to Covid-19 complications

She shared the touching message on her Instagram account and opened up about her feelings for him

Social media users were there to support her as she struggled to process the huge and sudden loss

Shona and Connie Ferguson had become a force of nature in South Africa's entertainment industry. They had built an empire that will leave a lasting legacy.

Tragically, Shona Ferguson succumbed to Covid-19 complications and left the country shocked by his sudden passing.

Connie Ferguson shared a touching tribute to her late husband. Photo credit: @connie_ferguson, @ ferguson_film

Connie is struggling to come to terms with her sudden loss and took to her Instagram account to pen a touching letter to Shona.

The 31st of July was the anniversary of their first meeting, 20 years ago.

"You and I were joined at the hip, now I feel completely off-balance, incomplete, without my other half!"

Social media users took to the internet to react to the touching tribute

thuliphongolo:

"Shuttered!!! I’M SO SORRY "

kgothiiman:

"I am so so sorry mama♥️Tshepa hela mo modimong. Gomotsega❤️❤️"

jackie_phamotse:

"Mama, he is right there with you we love you "

precioustheplanner:

"So heartbroken for you sis Connie No words are enough at this moment What a beautiful union & inspiring love you shared ❤️ I am so sorry, may the God of all comfort give you and your family strength. Sending you love "

djtira:

"Oh lord. Be with Sis Connie and her entire family. Shine your light on this family Father God and give them strength to carry on. ❤️❤️❤️"

"You will get stronger" Simz Ngema reaches out to comfort Connie

Simphiwe Ngema reached out to Connie Ferguson after the tragic passing of her husband Shona Ferguson.

Ngema knows how Connie feels, she lost her own husband in 2017. She took to Instagram and posted a touching message for Connie.

She reassured her that she and Shona had done well and to focus on the love and not the loss. She reassured Connie that she would get stronger but that she would never be the same again.

