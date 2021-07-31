Shona Ferguson: “You Will Get Stronger” Simz Ngema Reaches Out to Comfort Connie

Simphiwe Ngema reached out to Connie Ferguson in the wake of Shona Ferguson's tragic death

Ngema lost her own husband and she had some wise words of comfort for Connie

Social media users shared how they felt about the loss of Shona and Ngema's wise words

Simphiwe Ngema reached out to Connie Ferguson after the tragic passing of her husband Shona Ferguson.

Ngema knows how Connie feels, she lost her own husband in 2017. She took to Instagram and posted a touching message for Connie.

Simz Ngema shared some comforting words with Connie Ferguson after the tragic death of Shona Fergusons. Photo credit: simzngema

Source: Instagram

She reassured her that she and Shona had done well and to focus on the love and not the loss. She reassured Connie that she would get stronger but that she would never be the same again.

Social media users followed Simz lead and reached out to Connie

tatenda_nk:

"Does it get better? "

kayise_ngqula:

"And it is in surrendering to what the grief will teach her that she will get stronger. Not today but someday…"

ii.am.angie:

"Shona & Connie Showed Us That " Till Death Do Us Apart" Is Real!❤️."

ntombiey_r

"Our hearts are with Connie Ferguson.. she lost a friend, a husband, a colleague, a soulmate and above all a LIFE PARTNER…..❤️May his soul rest in perfect peace."

cleopatracasey

"I can't deal Uncle Sho wake up... I kept checking all social media platforms hoping they will say fake news."

phindimangumta

"I never met him personally but I feel as if I lost someone I have known my whole life... Am broken RIP Sho "

raisibe_babili

"You relate very well Queen... She needs all our prayers so she can comfort the rest of her fam too... Mr Sho will always be in hearts."

10 Pics showing how much Shona and Connie loved each other

You could tell by the way that Shona Ferguson looked at Connie Ferguson that she was the love of his life.

Briefly News takes a look at 10 pics that show that the monsieur truly did love the mademoiselle. His tragic death has rocked South Africa to its core.

