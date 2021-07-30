10 Pics Showing How Much Shona and Connie Loved Each Other

You could tell by the way that Shona Ferguson looked at Connie Ferguson that she was the love of his life.

Shona and Connie Ferguson were the perfect couple and Shona's tragic passing has rocked South Africa. Photo credit:@ferguson_films

Source: Instagram

Briefly News look at 10 pics that show that the monsieur truly did love the mademoiselle. His tragic death has rocked South Africa to its core.

1. The power couple always had time for each other despite their busy careers

Connie and Shona were constantly setting couple goals for South Africa.

2. They inspired people even if they were just chilling

Their playful and spontaneous relationship had people envious. A lot of women wished their men looked at them the way Shona looked at Connie.

3. No matter where they were in the world they were at home in each other's arms

It could be Gauteng or Dubai, it didn't matter to Connie and Shona, they were at home as long as they were together.

4. They spent 19 happy years together

They spent 19 happy years together and Shona said that their journey together had been super easy. He shared this touching pic on their 19th wedding anniversary.

5. Their relationship was fun and full of energy

The couple were authentic and Mzansi loved them for it. Shona always had time for a cuddle from Connie.

6. They were a formidable business team

The power couple were successful because they took their work as serious as their relationship.

7. Shona and Connie were a great team in their personal lives and business ventures

Together Connie and Shona built an empire and their relationship grew as well.

8. Connie and Shona were so relaxed together

Shona and Connie were very comfortable in each others company.

9. Shona and Connie were an inspiration to South Africans

A lot of South Africans wish they could have a relationship like Connie and Shona.

10. They were so happy together, their joy was contagious

Mzansi loved it when Shona posted pictures of himself with Connie and their relationship was something people could count on.

The tragic loss of Shona Ferguson is devastating and people have showered Connie with condolences during this difficult time.

Media mogul, 47, sadly passed away, South Africa mourns

Beloved media mogul and The Queen producer Shona Ferguson has reportedly passed away.

According to the Sunday World, Connie Ferguson’s husband passed away at the Milpark private hospital in Johannesburg on Friday afternoon.

