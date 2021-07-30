Shona Ferguson: Media Mogul, 47, Sadly Passed Away, South Africa Mourns

South African media personality and beloved actor Shona "Uncle Sho" Ferguson has reportedly passed away

The news was broken by the Sunday World, after they reported that the media mogul was fighting for his life at Milpark Hospital

Mzansi has been rocked by the news and social media users have shared their shock and disbelief on various platforms

Beloved media mogul and The Queen producer Shona Ferguson has reportedly passed away.

According to the Sunday World, Connie Ferguson’s husband passed away at the Milpark private hospital in Johannesburg on Friday afternoon.

Shona Ferguson has reportedly passed away after undergoing heart surgery. Image: @ferguson_films

Source: Instagram

Ferguson was admitted to the hospital after suffering from chest pains. News24 reports that the 47-year-old passed away from Covid-19 related complications. A representative of the family, Conrad Mwanza, spoke to the publication and confirmed the unfortunate news.

"Yes, Mr Ferguson passed away at noon today. And all the family is asking for at the moment is just to mourn in private. But it's very difficult, you can imagine, for Connie and the family," he reportedly said.

A source close to the Sunday World said that his wife Connie was now busy with funeral preparations.

Shona Ferguson was known for his roles on Generations, Muvhango, Rockville and The Queen.

The news has hit Mzansi like a ton of bricks and many took to social media to air their distress and disbelief.

@van_blessin said:

“Shona Ferguson has passed on. Damn! What a legend. #RIPShonaFerguson”

@i_am_playphonik said:

“RIP @Shona_Ferguson. You fought a good fight.”

Mzansi shows love to Shona Ferguson amid hospitalisation reports

Briefly News had previously reported that Shona Ferguson was fighting for his life in hospital. The media mogul was hospitalised after experiencing chest pains.

The publication reported that the 47-year-old was admitted to Milpark Hospital over a week ago after complaining about chest pains, which were initially believed to be due to Covid-19.

However, another source close to the publication revealed that it was far more serious than they had initially thought.

Source: Briefly.co.za