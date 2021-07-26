Shona Ferguson: Mzansi Sends Love to Media Mogul Amid Reports of Poor Health

Several publications have reported that Mzansi media personality Shona Ferguson is currently in hospital

According to the reports, Shona was hospitalised after suffering from pains in his chest, which were initially thought to be Covid-19

Although no family members have confirmed the news, South African social media users have extended messages of comfort and well-wishes

Shona Ferguson is reportedly fighting for his life in hospital. The media mogul was hospitalised after experiencing chest pains, according to Sunday World.

The publication reported that the 47-year-old was admitted to Milpark Hospital over a week ago after complaining about chest pains, which were initially believed to be due to Covid-19.

However, another source close to the publication revealed that it was far more serious than they had initially thoughts. Reports suggest that the award winning actor and producer underwent heart surgery and is currently on a ventilator.

Although there has been no confirmation from family, the news has hit social media users hard and they have taken to Twitter to send words of comfort to the actor and his family:

@beliz_qz said:

“Wishing Uncle Sho a quick recovery.”

@ceeya_nelson said:

“He'll be fine. You guys like to exaggerate stuff.”

@masamodise said:

“Speedy recovery.”

Others noticed that Shona shared an Instagram post a day ago and commented on it, asking if he was okay.

Shona Ferguson reflects on difficult journey to success

In other Shona Ferguson news, the media personality recently took to social media to reflect on his journey to success. The Queen producer reflected on his difficult journey to success in the Mzansi film and television industry.

In a lengthy thread on Twitter shared that he was once told by a top Hollywood producer that he didn’t have what it takes to make it in the acting industry.

"17 years ago a Hollywood producer asked me if I had a back-up plan. I was obviously shattered because I had just done multiple takes of an audition. He continued to say... 'You don’t have what it takes'."

