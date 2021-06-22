Media personality Shona Ferguson has reflected on his difficult journey to success in the Mzansi entertainment industry

The producer of The Queen shared that some of his peers in the industry used to tell him that he was did not have the right look for TV and wasn't memorable

The Rockville actor shared that some of those people are currently on his payroll as they are working for him on the sets of his TV productions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Shona Ferguson reflected on his difficult journey to success in the Mzansi film and television industry. The award-winning The Queen producer and actor took to social media on Monday, 21 June to take "a moment of reflection and gratitude".

Shona Ferguson reflected on his difficult journey to success in the TV industry. Image: @ferguson_films

Source: Instagram

In a lengthy thread on shared that he was once told by a top Hollywood producer that he doesn't have what it takes to make it in the acting industry.

"17 years ago a Hollywood producer asked me if I had a back-up plan. I was obviously shattered because I had just done multiple takes of an audition. He continued to say... 'You don’t have what it takes'."

The Rockville actor and producer also shared that an agent also told him that it wasn't going to be easy to get him acting gigs "because I didn't have the right 'look'."

"A veteran actor, loved and respected by millions told me I am not memorable and so did lot of producers. Many actors criticised me and made bets I would never make it in this industry."

According to Youth Village, Shona said the insults got very personal, but shared that he doesn't hold grudges "the same way I don’t listen to anybody’s opinion, about my life".

"I’ve given most of these folks, agents and naysayers work opportunities regardless. Some are on my payroll and some would rather starve than work for me and that’s OK. I’m NOT for everyone & not everyone is for me."

Tweeps took to Uncle Sho's comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Check out some of their reactions below:

@fafi_fari wrote:

"Thank you Sir. I got back from my hustle and sat in the car for just over an hour thinking why is entrepreneurship so difficult and at times we think of giving up. A friend of mine texted me and said dude, you are a man and you should never give up then boom I read your post!"

@KeProfesa said:

"You can have all the plans in the world, but if God is not in them, then they are doomed plans."

@GTM_95 commented:

"One day I'll tell the same story, the only difference is that for you it was colleagues but for me it was my best friend telling me straight in my face that I wont succeed."

CaptureSonqoba added:

"This thread gives me hope.... To think how much I've lost due to failure and that I have no support structure I'm all alone, right now I have zero bank balance but what keeps me going is my dreams and one day I will make it, thanks for this thread Malume SHO."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Shona Ferguson pens sweet birthday message to Connie Ferguson

In related news, Briefly News reported that Shona Ferguson penned a sweet birthday message to his wife, Connie. The Queen actress turned 51 on Thursday, 10 June. Shona, who is also an actor and producer, took to social media and posted a cute snap of his lovely wife.

His post's caption melted many people's hearts on Instagram. The loving husband and father told Connie Ferguson that no words can describe how much he loves her. The rest of the caption read:

"It’s my honey's birthday. No words can describe how much I love you pie, so I am going to keep it short. You are the air I breath. I LOVE YOU angel. HAPPY BIRTHDAY melaiti. Let’s keep building & growing. Cheers to LIFE."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za