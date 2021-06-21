AKA Remembers Nelli Tembe on Father's Day: "Everything Reminds Me of You"

South African musician Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes has paid a tribute to the late Nelli Tembe on Father's Day

The rapper revealed that the day was particularly difficult for him and he felt for her family and father

AKA's fans were quick to offer comfort and shared sweet messages, encouraging the rapper to be strong

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

South African rapper AKA took to social media to pen a heartfelt tribute to his late fiancée Nelli Tembe. The rapper opened up about how he was struggling to come to terms with her passing and Father's Day was a particularly difficult day for him.

AKA shared a special tribute to Nelli Tembe on Father's Day. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Twitter

He shared the last picture he took of her and said that was how he chose to remember her. AKA also expressed that he prays from her family, who were also feeling the immense loss.

"Father's Day was very difficult for me. Difficult because as much as I have lost you, as a father I cannot even imagine what it feels like to lose a child, especially someone as amazing as you. This is the last picture I took of you, and this is how I choose to remember you. I pray for your family every single day, as I do for mine. We miss you so much Anele. So so much. Everything reminds me of you."

AKA's fanbase were quick to offer words of comfort to the rapper as he battled through the grief. Instagram user ntwozikhali said:

"Be strong grootman. We also pray for you to heal faster."

thendomuthanyi said:

"Stay strong Mega."

che.ck_freshie said:

"She's watching over you in Heaven! Stay strong and embrace her life."

emeraldtravel.asia said:

"Love and blessings to the families and friends."

DJ Tira and Khuli Chana also expressed their support for the rapper in the form of heart-shaped and praying hands emojis.

AKA pays tribute to Nelli Tembe in emotional song, 'Tears Run Dry'

AKA recently took to social media to share that he has penned an emotional song for his late fiancée Nellie Tembe. Social media users were given a short piece of the song Tears Run Dry that AKA wrote for Nellie. The song expresses how AKA feels without Nellie in his life.

Here is part of the song, however it was clear that it was a draft and the lyrics might change. This is also an interpretation of the lyrics that AKA sung.

"First thing on my mind when I wake up. I cannot feel sunshine with you not waking up by my side. Nothing else can replace us. Try to break down and cry, but all my tears run dry."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za