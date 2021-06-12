AKA has shared a sneak peek of his latest track Tears Run Dry; the song is an emotional tribute to his late fiancée Nellie Tembe

The song expresses how AKA feels living without the love of his life, the song is very emotional

The lyrics have not officially been released and the song is still in a draft form

AKA took to social media to share that he has penned an emotional song for his late fiancée Nellie Tembe.

Social media users were given a short piece of the song Tears Run Dry that AKA wrote for Nellie. The song expresses how AKA feels without Nellie in his life.

AKA has penned an emotional song for his late fiancée Nellie Tembe. Photo credit: akaworldwide

Here is part of the song, however it was clear that it was a draft and the lyrics might change. This is also an interpretation of the lyrics that AKA sung.

First thing on my mind/When I wake up.

I cannot feel sunshine with you not waking up by my side.

Nothing else can replace us. Try to break down and cry, but all my tears run dry.

Public backlash

Ntsiki Mazwai is on AKA’s case once again. Taking to social media on Sunday morning, Ntsiki shared that she finds it awkward watching AKA on television.

The post said that she was struggling to get through one of his videos that was airing on DStv.

Ntsiki tweeted:

“I was watching DStv yesterday and it's awkward when AKA videos play...”

#MuteAKA

Women For Change activists have been left horrified by rapper AKA’s recent Instagram post and amplified their calls to have him muted. The post depicted AKA smoking a cigarette with a seriously distasteful song playing in the background.

Many have assumed that the song is alluding to the controversial passing of his fiancée Nelli Tembe. Taking to Twitter on their official account, the group re-shared the rapper’s post and captioned it:

“AKA finally showing us the real him... How little respect can someone have ...#muteaka”

They have continued to call on the masses to mute the musician and his music.

AKA's disturbing pic

AKA seems to have found a unique way to grieve the death of his fiancée Nelli Tembe. The rapper recently took to social media to post a snap of himself standing outside, smoking a cigarette.

While the picture itself was not out of the ordinary, it was his choice of song that left many social media users in disbelief. AKA chose to play ‘Piss on your grave’ by Travis Scott.

Many were disturbed by the fact that the song seemed to be alluding to the death of the late Tembe and felt that it was in poor taste. AKA did not specify why he chose that particular song but it did not stop the masses from assuming the worst

